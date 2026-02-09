‘Practical Magic’ stage musical in development with Norah Jones, Gregg Wattenberg score

Sandra Bullock and Nichole Kidman star in the 1998 film ‘Practical Magic.’ (Getty Images/Handout)

A musical based on the beloved film Practical Magic is on the way.

This new production will be produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theater Ventures. It will be based on the 1998 film directed by Griffin Dunne and starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, as well as the bestselling novel by Alice Hoffman.

Grammy winner Norah Jones and Gregg Wattenberg are set to create the new musical’s original score. Hoffman will write the musical’s book with playwright Peter Duchan. The recent revival of Merrily We Roll Along‘s director Maria Friedman will also direct this show, while Warner Bros. Theater Ventures’ Mark Kaufman will serve as a creative consultant.

“I’m so excited to be working with my amazing collaborators on bringing Practical Magic to the stage,” Hoffman said in a statement. “This story of love and sisterhood is meant for the theater. Music is the heart and soul of Practical Magic, you can hear it as you read the book, even though it isn’t there. Now you will finally hear the story as I always imagined it. You will hear magic.”

The story of Practical Magic follows sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who were orphaned as children and raised by their aunts. They grow up determined to escape an ancestral curse they inherited and end up choosing opposite paths in life. When long-buried secrets bring them back together, the sisters have to decide how much they are willing to risk for love.

A sequel to the original 1998 film, which will once again star Bullock and Kidman, is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 11.

Keke Palmer in ‘I Love Boosters.’ (Neon)

Boots Riley‘s latest project, I Love Boosters, will kick off the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival. The movie starring Keke Palmer, Lakeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle and more will make its world premiere on opening night of the annual event, which will run March 12-18 in Austin, Texas. The movie tells the story of a crew of professional shoplifters called the Velvet Gang who choose a cutthroat fashion maven as their next target.

“The Velvet Gang has officially cased Austin and decided Opening Night at SXSW 2026 will be the start of their global takeover! We are beyond thrilled to kick off the festival with the World Premiere of Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters,” Claudette Godfrey, vice president of film & TV at SXSW, said in a statement, noting the film is a “wildly original and boundary-pushing vision that’s deliciously unpredictable.” 

“I Love Boosters is audacious, entertaining, and guaranteed to get our festival off to an unforgettable start,” she continued. “Trust us, you’ll want to be there when The Velvet Gang bursts onto the scene!”

The film, which also stars Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza Gonzalez and Demi Moore, will be Boots’ third project to premiere at the SXSW festival. His first, Sorry to Bother You, debuted in 2018, and I Am A Virgo premiered in 2023.

Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2. (Netflix)

Everybody wants this.

Netflix has officially renewed Nobody Wants This for season 3.

The third season of the comedy series will premiere in 2026. It will continue to film in Los Angeles.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star as the agnostic podcaster Joanne and unconventional rabbi Noah who navigate their romantic relationship despite the challenges that get thrown their way.

Netflix shared a video to social media of Bell telling the cast the renewal news.

“@kristenanniebell surprises the cast of NOBODY WANTS THIS with the news that the show will officially return for season 3!” the post’s caption reads.

The show’s creator, Erin Foster, said she couldn’t be more excited for a third season.

“It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I’ll do it for as long as they want me to!”

Co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan said in a joint statement that they are grateful for another season.

“This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers, and incredible crew has been a truly great experience,” they said.

Season 2 finds Joanne and Noah’s spark to be “stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together,” according to its synopsis. “But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Nobody Wants This season 2 debuted on Oct. 23. It also stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in a scene from the film ‘The Fast and the Furious.’ (Universal/Getty Images)

The next Fast and Furious movie is ready to race into theaters.

Universal has announced a new title and release date for its upcoming entry in the popular film franchise. The new movie will be called Fast Forever. It is set to debut in theaters on March 17, 2028.

Vin Diesel, who stars in and produces the franchise, took to Instagram on Friday to announce the news. He posted a photo of himself as Dominic Toretto and the late Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner from the 2001 original film, The Fast and the Furious.

“No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever,” Diesel captioned the photo. “March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER.”

The previous entry in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, premiered in theaters in 2023. It was directed by Louis Leterrier.

Diesel said in February 2024 that this 11th film in the series would mark the end of its main story.

“Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting,” Diesel wrote on Instagram at the time. “This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!”

