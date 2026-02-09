‘Practical Magic’ stage musical in development with Norah Jones, Gregg Wattenberg score

Sandra Bullock and Nichole Kidman star in the 1998 film ‘Practical Magic.’ (Getty Images/Handout)

A musical based on the beloved film Practical Magic is on the way.

This new production will be produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theater Ventures. It will be based on the 1998 film directed by Griffin Dunne and starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, as well as the bestselling novel by Alice Hoffman.

Grammy winner Norah Jones and Gregg Wattenberg are set to create the new musical’s original score. Hoffman will write the musical’s book with playwright Peter Duchan. The recent revival of Merrily We Roll Along‘s director Maria Friedman will also direct this show, while Warner Bros. Theater Ventures’ Mark Kaufman will serve as a creative consultant.

“I’m so excited to be working with my amazing collaborators on bringing Practical Magic to the stage,” Hoffman said in a statement. “This story of love and sisterhood is meant for the theater. Music is the heart and soul of Practical Magic, you can hear it as you read the book, even though it isn’t there. Now you will finally hear the story as I always imagined it. You will hear magic.”

The story of Practical Magic follows sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who were orphaned as children and raised by their aunts. They grow up determined to escape an ancestral curse they inherited and end up choosing opposite paths in life. When long-buried secrets bring them back together, the sisters have to decide how much they are willing to risk for love.

A sequel to the original 1998 film, which will once again star Bullock and Kidman, is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 11.

