In brief: ‘Big Mistakes’ gets trailer and more

In brief: ‘Big Mistakes’ gets trailer and more

The official trailer for Dan Levy’s newest series has arrived. Netflix has released the first look at its new comedy thriller show Big Mistakes. It premieres to the service on April 9. Along with Levy, the show stars Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum and Jack Innanen. It follows two siblings who are in over their heads when their dying grandma accidentally gets them involved in organized crime …

The littlest guy on Family Guy now has his own show. FOX and Hulu have given a two-season order to Stewie, which will be a spinoff of Family Guy centered on the Griffin family’s youngest son. The animated comedy will follow Stewie Griffin through preschool, as well as his exploration of time and space …

Marshals has been renewed for season 2 at CBS. The Yellowstone spinoff has received an early pickup for a second season after only two episodes of season 1 have aired. The Taylor Sheridan show was the most-watched network original series premiere without a football lead since 2017 …

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In brief: ‘Scary Movie 6’ gets first trailer and more
In brief: ‘Scary Movie 6’ gets first trailer and more

The official trailer for Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice has arrived. It shows off what to expect from the R-rated action comedy film about two gangsters and the woman they love as they try to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. Vince Vaughn, James Marsden and Eiza González star in the time-travel movie, which makes its world premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival 2026 on March 14, before arriving to Hulu on March 27 …

Even more actors have joined the cast of Prime Video’s upcoming God of War series. Louis Cunningham will play Modi, Ben Chapple will play Magni, Evelyn Miller will play Gna and Island Austin will play Thrud in the new show. God of War is currently in production. It’s based on PlayStation’s popular video game and has already received a two-season order …

The first trailer for Scary Movie 6 has made its debut. It shows off some of the horror movies that are being satirized in the upcoming film, such as Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance. Scary Movie 6 arrives to theaters on June 12. It stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris and Regina Hall, and takes place 26 years after the core four outran a familiar masked killer …

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‘Wednesday’ season 3 starts production, Winona Ryder joins cast
‘Wednesday’ season 3 starts production, Winona Ryder joins cast
A photo of Winona Ryder. (Luca Dammicco/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Winona Ryder is entering the world of Wednesday.

The actress will join Netflix’s most popular English series in season 3, the streamer announced on Monday. This reunites her with her frequent collaborator Tim Burton, as well as star Jenna Ortega, whom she previously acted alongside in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Ryder will play a character named Tabitha, according to a video shared by Netflix.

In addition to the casting news, Netflix announced that production on season 3 of Wednesday has begun near Dublin, Ireland.

Also joining the cast of season 3 are Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan and Kennedy Moyer. They’ll play the roles of Balthazar, Cyrus, Atticus and Daisy, respectively.

They all join the previously announced new cast member Eva Green, who is set to play Morticia Addams’ sister, Ophelia.

Returning for season 3 along with Ortega are Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen, Georgie Farmer, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton and Joanna Lumley.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as Wednesday‘s co-creators, showrunners, executive producers and writers. Burton executive produces and directs.

“It’s our dark delight to fling open Nevermore Academy’s gates once more as we begin production on season three,” Gough and Millar said in a statement. “To the fans, we appreciate your patience and ravenous online commentary – your twisted theories have inspired nightmares. This season we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets.”

Burton said he is so excited to be back for another season.

“[I]t’s great to be reunited with all of the original cast,” Burton said. “The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine — Winona, Eva, Chris, Noah … makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky.”

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In brief: ‘For All Mankind’ season 5 official trailer and more
In brief: ‘For All Mankind’ season 5 official trailer and more

The official trailer for the fifth season of Apple TV’s series For All Mankind has been cleared for takeoff. This new season, which premieres on March 27, takes place in the years after the Goldilocks asteroid heist. It shows how friction builds between the people who live on Mars and those who reside on Earth. The show’s ensemble includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, while a group of new series regulars, including The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Sean Kaufman, also star …

Andrew Scott is set to star alongside Emily Blunt in a new film. Deadline reports the actors will star in an adaptation of the romance short story Walk the Blue Fields by Claire Keegan. Brooklyn director John Crowley will direct the film, which follows a woman on her wedding day who’s confronted with a difficult decision after a love triangle from her past threatens to be revealed. Tom Cullen and Ciarán Hinds also make up the film’s cast …

The official trailer for The Madison has arrived. Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell star in the new series from Taylor Sheridan. The show, which arrives to Paramount+ on March 14, follows the Clyburn family as they leave their comfortable New York City life in exchange for Montana’s Madison River Valley …

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