Snoop Dogg to star in true crime thriller ‘God of the Rodeo’

Snoop Dogg to star in true crime thriller ‘God of the Rodeo’

Honoree Snoop Dogg accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Another day, another gig for Snoop DoggDeadline reports he is set to star in God of the Rodeo, a true crime thriller from filmmaker Rosalind Ross.

Snoop will also produce the film with his Death Row Pictures partner Sara Ramaker, Giannina Scott for Cara Films and Ridley Scott for Scott Free Productions, while Ross writes and directs.

“Linking up with Scott Free Productions and working with Ridley Scott and Giannina Scott on God of the Rodeo is life changing and an honor,” Snoop said in a statement. “Rosalind Ross brought a story with heart and grit, and that’s what I’m about. Me and the team at Death Row Pictures stepping in as producers, I’m acting in it, and Death Row Records is building the soundtrack—and this one got soul. … We’re bringing an important story and something special to the screen.”

Giannina Scott said she is “excited and blessed to have Snoop join the cast,” calling him “one of the most gifted and influential artists alive.”

Ross added, “It’s a thrill and an honor as a filmmaker to bring the legendary swagger, soul and eccentricity of Snoop to this story in what will be a completely transformative role for him.”

While Snoop’s exact role has not yet been revealed, God of the Rodeo — based on reporting by Daniel Bergner— is set against the brutal backdrop of Louisiana’s Angola Prison in 1967.

It follows Buckkey, an inmate serving a life sentence “who finds a glimmer of redemption” in Angola’s first inmate rodeo, according to Deadline. He later learns the rodeo is less of an opportunity and more of “a grueling fight for survival designed to satiate the public’s” desire for bloodshed and the warden’s sense of power.

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‘One Battle After Another’ star Teyana Taylor talks 1st Oscar nomination
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Actress Teyana Taylor appears on ‘Good Morning America’ on Feb. 24, 2026. (ABC News)

With the Oscars less than three weeks away, actress Teyana Taylor is feeling mixed emotions.

“Oh, my God, my stomach is in my booty. It’s that feeling you can’t even describe,” Taylor said on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

Taylor is nominated for an Oscar for the first time as an actress in a supporting role for her portrayal of Perfidia in the drama/thriller One Battle After Another, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti.

“No matter the outcome, I am blessed,” Taylor continued. “I’m just filled with so much gratitude to be a part of this moment and of this journey and of this chapter and of the conversation. So I’m very, very happy, nervous, but very happy.”

For Taylor, one of the highlights of One Battle After Another was getting to act alongside veteran actor DiCaprio, an experience the 35-year-old likened to attending a “super master class.”

“He’s been a great mentor and I really admire his leadership because he’s a legend, he’s an icon,” Taylor said. “So I’m really honored that I get to share scenes with him.”

In her prep to play Perfidia, Taylor said she followed an acting method she used previously for the role of Inez in the 2023 crime film, A Thousand and One.

“I identified her layers and then I color-coordinated those layers. So coming into Perfidia, seeing that she was even more [of a] complex character, I wanted to do the same thing,” said Taylor.

“If I feel like, OK, I’m in a moment of feeling vulnerable, maybe that color is pink … if I’m feeling rage, that moment is highlighted in red. So I literally color-coordinate [Perfidia’s] emotions,” she explained.

One Battle After Another, which is nominated for 13 Oscars, including best picture, was first released in September 2025. It is still in theaters and also available to stream.

The 98th Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and Hulu.

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Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler talk history-making ‘Sinners’ collaboration
Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler talk history-making ‘Sinners’ collaboration
Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler joined ‘GMA’ to discuss their record-breaking film. (ABC News)

Sinners star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler are opening up on making Oscar nominations history.

The actor-director duo sat down for an interview with Good Morning America‘s Chris Connelly to discuss Sinners, which gathered a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations, and their partnership, which has been over a decade in the making.

Coogler and Jordan recalled meeting in a Starbucks in 2011 to discuss their first joint project, Fruitvale Station.

“He reassured me. ‘Mike, I think you’re a movie star. Let’s go do this,'” Jordan said Coogler told him at the time.

The pair also discussed the moment they both realized that they had broken Oscars history on Oscar nomination morning.

Jordan said he woke up to missed messages and called his mother. “It felt great. You know, just to kind of hear her happiness and joy and knowing how much that she poured into me.”

Coogler said he watched the nominations with his spouse, Zinzi Coogler, who is also nominated as a producer on the film, and the pair celebrated with waffles.

Sinners marks the fifth collaboration between Coogler and Jordan, a partnership that includes the Creed movies and Black Panther.

Coogler reflected on what makes Jordan such an effective presence on screen.

“There’s a magic to Mike that I think like Tom Hanks has, where you see him and you care about him,” Coogler said. “As a character, he does everything. So what that gives him is an incredible amount of empathy when he’s on the screen,” Coogler said, adding that he also has “incredible drive.”

The pair said working together for as many years as they have has allowed them to work in sync.

“We complement one another,” said Jordan.

“You kind of know what the other person might need at a particular time to achieve a certain goal,” Coogler added.

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Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in stabbing deaths of parents Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner
Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in stabbing deaths of parents Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner
Nick Reiner appears with Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Feb. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Reiner is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, in their Los Angeles home in December 2025.(Chris Torres-Pool/Getty Images)

Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Monday following his arrest late last year in the stabbing deaths of his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner.

The 32-year-old faces two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murders.

His public defender, Kimberly Greene, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during his court appearance in Los Angeles on Monday.

He will remain in jail on no bail. His next court appearance has been scheduled for April 29.

Nick Reiner was set to enter a plea in January at a hearing in Los Angeles, before his defense attorney, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case during the court appearance. Nick Reiner agreed to delay his arraignment and was assigned a public defender.

Jackson told reporters after court that he had to withdraw as Nick Reiner’s counsel due to “circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick’s control.”

“Pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder,” he added. “We wish him the very best moving forward.”

A Reiner family spokesperson said at the time, “They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings.”

Nick Reiner made a brief first court appearance on Dec. 17, 2025, during which he waived the right to a speedy arraignment.

Since then, sources told ABC News that law enforcement and defense attorneys had been working to piece together Nick Reiner’s psychiatric and substance abuse history.

He has a documented history of addiction and substance abuse treatment, and friends have told investigators that his mental health had been deteriorating prior to the fatal stabbings.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14, 2025.

The night before, Nick Reiner — who had been living on his parents’ property — got into an argument with Rob Reiner at a holiday party and was seen acting strangely, sources told ABC News.

Nick Reiner was taken into custody in downtown Los Angeles hours after the bodies were discovered.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiners’ other children, Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, said in a statement following their parents’ deaths, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing.”

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” they said.

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