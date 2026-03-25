H.E.R. stars in official trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Forgotten Island’

H.E.R. stars in official trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Forgotten Island’

Raissa (Liza Soberano) and Jo (H.E.R.) in ‘Forgotten Island,’ directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado. (DreamWorks Animation)

The official trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island has arrived.

Grammy and Oscar winner H.E.R. stars alongside Liza Soberano in the upcoming movie, which centers on friendship. The pair voice high school graduates Jo and Raissa, who have been best friends ever since they were in grade school. The movie picks up as the girls are set to go off on separate life paths.

“While celebrating their last night together, Jo and Raissa stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali, packed with magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing stories about from their Filipino families,” according to an official description from Universal Pictures.

On the island, the pair meet new friends, such as the weredog Raww (Dave Franco), as well as new enemies, like The Dreaded Manananggal (Lea Salonga). Eventually, the best friends discover they can return home, but only if they give up all of the memories they have of each other. The besties then race to find a way to get home without forgetting each other forever. 

The trailer is set to the song “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds. In it, we see Jo and Raissa get transported to the new land, where they receive a warning.

“The Forgotten Island is a dangerous place,” they’re told by a character voiced by Jenny Slate. “The longer you’re here, the more memories you’ll forget.”

The film’s star-studded voice cast also includes Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy and Ronny Chieng. It was written and directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and produced by Mark Swift, the team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Forgotten Island debuts in theaters on Sept. 25.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Turner Classic Movies to honor Rob Reiner with programming tribute
Turner Classic Movies to honor Rob Reiner with programming tribute
Rob Reiner attends the screening of ‘Misery’ during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

Turner Classic Movies has set a day to honor the life of the late filmmaker Rob Reiner.

The TV network is going to honor the legacy of Reiner’s life and career with a programming tribute featuring a slate of his movies on Jan. 28, 2026. It will be headlined by the network’s special premiere presentation of The Princess Bride.

The day of programming, which will be billed as TCM Remembers Rob Reiner, will also feature his films When Harry Met Sally…, Stand by Me and This Is Spinal Tap.

According to a press release from TCM, Reiner was a longtime friend of the network who passionately advocated for film preservation. His career started with his Emmy-winning performance on the sitcom All in the Family. He went on to direct films that spanned multiple genres.

“With This is Spinal Tap Rob began an extraordinary 11-year run that rivals the finest directors in Hollywood history: He made The Sure Thing, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men, and The American President,” TCM host Ben Mankiewicz said in a statement. “The profound sense of loss we’re all feeling is heightened by Rob’s lofty standing in Hollywood, he was universally loved inside the entertainment industry.”

While Mankiewicz said he didn’t know Reiner as well as he would have liked, “he always made me feel like we had been pals for decades. Rob’s character was defined by the qualities we see in those films: kindness, decency, humor, compassion, and most of all, a belief in humanity.”

Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were found dead Dec. 14 in their Los Angeles home. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested for their murders. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Billie Eilish in talks to make movie acting debut in ‘The Bell Jar’
Billie Eilish in talks to make movie acting debut in ‘The Bell Jar’
Billie Eilish attends the 2024 Oscars (Disney/Chris Willard)

After winning multiple Oscars for movie songs, Billie Eilish may get a chance to compete in the acting categories.

ABC Audio has learned that Billie is in talks to make her film debut in an adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar. Plath, a poet and author who died by suicide at age 30, wrote The Bell Jar in 1963 under a pseudonym. The semi-autobiographical novel was published a month before her death.

Oscar winner Sarah Polley will write the screenplay and direct the film; it’s not clear which role Billie will play.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Billie got good reviews for her acting debut, which came in the 2023 Prime Video series Swarm. Her concert documentary HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), which she co-directed with James Cameron, arrives in theaters May 8.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mary J. Blige announces upcoming Lifetime film ‘Be Happy’
Mary J. Blige announces upcoming Lifetime film ‘Be Happy’
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

If you’re a fan of Mary J. Blige‘s Lifetime movies, here’s some good news. The singer has three more original films in the works as part of her extended deal with the network. Like her previous films, the first is named after one of her songs, this time Be Happy from her 1994 album, My Life.

According to Deadline, Be Happy tells the story of 50-year-old Val, a wife and stay-at-home mom who hopes to rekindle the spark in her marriage after she and her husband, Ross, become empty nesters. Instead, she is forced to confront the realization that “her marriage and the woman she once was may be slipping away.” 

When Val travels to New Orleans to support her pregnant daughter, Kayla, this leads to more than she expected. It “awakens long-buried dreams and passions” and introduces her to photographer Peter Mosley, who helps her rediscover her sense of worth. As she begins to see herself in a new light, she’s faced with the question: “Is it ever too late to choose yourself and the love you truly deserve?”

Tisha Campbell stars as Val, with Russell Hornsby portraying her husband, Ross. Mekhi Phifer plays Peter, and Zing Ashford appears as Val’s daughter Kayla. Making her directorial debut is actress Gabourey Sidibe, best known for her roles in Precious and Give Me Back My Daughter.

Be Happy will be Mary’s latest Lifetime film, following Real Love, Strength of a Woman and Family Affair. It premieres on Feb. 7.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.