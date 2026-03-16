Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and more join cast of ‘A Quiet Place Part III’
The cast of A Quiet Place Part III has been announced.
As previously reported, John Krasinski is returning to direct, write and produce the upcoming fourth film in the A Quiet Place series for Paramount Pictures.
Krasinski announced the film’s cast to his Instagram on Monday.
“So proud to be a part of this #AQuietPlace family… old and new! Here we go!” Krasinski captioned his post.
Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy are set to return to the franchise, as are Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Jack O’Connell, Jason Clarke and Katy O’Brian are joining the cast this time around.
While the plot of the upcoming film has yet to be announced, one can assume it will again follow the alien creatures who have an incredible sense of hearing.
Krasinski is resuming his role as director after he helmed the first two films in the franchise. Michael Sarnoski directed the 2024 spinoff film A Quiet Place: Day One, which starred Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn.
The release date for the new film has also shifted. It previously was set to open on July 9, 2027. Now, A Quiet Place Part III will arrive in theaters on July 30, 2027.
Timothy Busfield, an actor and director best known for his role as Danny Concannon on The West Wing, is facing charges of criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, according to an arrest warrant out of New Mexico.
Busfield is accused of inappropriately touching a child actor on the set of The Cleaning Lady, a television series that Busfield directed and acted in, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News.
The actor faces two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, according to the arrest warrant issued Friday by the Albuquerque Police Department.
It’s unclear if the actor is currently in custody. ABC News reached out to Busfield via his agent and did not immediately hear back.
The actor denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, the criminal complaint says.
According to court documents, the parents of the boy reported that the alleged abuse began in 2022 when the child was 7 years old.
The investigation began in November 2024, after a physician at University of New Mexico Hospital examined the child and notified police of suspected sexual abuse, according to the criminal complaint.
An officer interviewed the children’s parents, who told investigators that the minor and his twin brother were child actors, the criminal complaint says. The children did not report sexual abuse at the time, according to the complaint.
The victim’s mother later reported to child protective services that Busfield had allegedly sexually abused her son from around November 2022 to Spring 2024.
Attorneys for Warner Bros., which produced The Cleaning Lady, told police they previously conducted an independent investigation into the allegations but said they could not find evidence to support the claims at the time, according to the complaint.
In a statement provided to ABC News by a company spokesperson, Warner Bros. Television said: “We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action. We are aware of the current charges against Mr. Busfield and have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”
Busfield is married to actress Melissa Gilbert.
Court records for Busfield detailing an initial appearance or bond conditions were not immediately available.
Authorities said the case remains under investigation.
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After five weeks, Avatar: Fire and Ash‘s reign at the box office has finally been extinguished: Chris Pratt‘s new sci-fi filmMercy has replaced James Cameron‘s sci-fi threequel at #1.
The movie, about a political detective being tried by an AI judge for the murder of his wife, took in $11.1 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Avatar: Fire and Ash fell to #2 with a weekend take of $7 million, while Disney’s Zootopia 2, the highest-grossing animated Hollywood film of all time, remains at #3 with $5.7 million.
The only new movie to make the top 10 was Return to Silent Hill, in at #7 with a $3.3 million gross.
Variety notes that overall, it was the lowest-earning weekend of the year at the box office, due to the winter storms sweeping through the U.S. that forced multiple theaters to close.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Mercy — $11,1 million 2. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $7 million 3. Zootopia 2 — $5.7 million 4. The Housemaid — $4.2 million 5. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — $3.6 million 6. Marty Supreme — $3.5 million 7. Return to Silent Hill — $3.3 million 8. Hamnet — $2 million 9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring — $2 million 10. Primate — $1.6 million