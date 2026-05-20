Matt Damon to replace Ryan Gosling in new film from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors

Matt Damon to replace Ryan Gosling in new film from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ directors

Matt Damon attends ‘The Rip’ world premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Jan. 13, 2026, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Matt Damon is in talks to team up with the filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All at Once for his next project.

The actor is being eyed to star in Universal Pictures’ upcoming, untitled event film from directors Daniels, ABC Audio has learned.

Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Damon would replace Ryan Gosling in the project. Gosling was announced to star in the film back in March, although he dropped out of the project in April due to scheduling reasons.

This upcoming event film marks the first directing project for Daniels, the filmmaking duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, since sweeping the 95th Oscars in 2023 for their groundbreaking film Everything Everywhere All at Once. That movie walked away with seven Oscars, including best picture, best actress, best supporting actor, best director and best supporting actress.

While plot details of the upcoming film remain under wraps, production on the project is expected to start in Los Angeles in the summer.

Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce the movie through their Playgrounds overall deal with Universal Pictures.

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Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan star in ‘Beef’ season 2 teaser trailer
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan star in ‘Beef’ season 2 teaser trailer
Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin, Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin and Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in ‘Beef’ season 2. (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for the second season of Beef is here.

Netflix has shared the first trailer for season 2 of the popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin.

This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star in season 2. The incident that sparks the new “beef” is a Gen Z couple witnessing an alarming fight between their millennial boss and his wife.

“Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan),” according to its official synopsis. “Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh Jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang Ho).”

The teaser trailer begins with Issac’s Joshua Martín giving a voice-over monologue.

“Our members, do you know why they pay so much to come here?” he says. “The courts, the exclusivity, the discretion. People need a place where they can feel safe. Where they can pretend everything is OK. It’s the land of make believe.”

The cast also includes Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.

There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season’s stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.

Beef season 2 arrives to Netflix on April 16.

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Zendaya shares a dark secret in ‘The Drama’ official trailer
Zendaya shares a dark secret in ‘The Drama’ official trailer
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya star in ‘The Drama.’ (A24)

Zendaya shares a dark secret with Robert Pattinson in the official trailer for The Drama.

A24 released the new trailer for the upcoming film on Tuesday. It finds the A-listers starring as an engaged couple preparing for their wedding.

The movie follows happily engaged couple Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), who are “put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails,” according to its official logline.

This new trailer shows off what that “unexpected twist” may be. During a drinking game with their friends, who are played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie, everyone shares what they consider to be the worst thing they’ve ever done. While the group laughs at most of the confessions, what Zendaya’s Emma admits to gives them all pause.

“How can you even trust her?” Haim’s character says to Pattinson’s Charlie afterward, who then calls her out for being hypocritical.

“Emma, true love is complicated. It’s about acceptance. Radical acceptance,” Charlie says later in the trailer.

The trailer ends with Emma asking, “Why are you acting like you’ve never done anything bad?”

This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Zendaya and Pattinson, although they will star together in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Three.

Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed the upcoming movie. It arrives in theaters on April 3.

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‘Ted Lasso’ star Cristo Fernández signs pro soccer contract
‘Ted Lasso’ star Cristo Fernández signs pro soccer contract
Cristo Fernandez attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Cristo Fernández is turning his on-screen soccer dreams into reality.

The actor best known for playing Dani Rojas on the hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso has signed a professional soccer contract with El Paso Locomotive FC, the club announced Tuesday.

Fernández, 35, joined the USL Championship side after completing what the club described as an “extensive” two-month trial.

During that stretch, the Mexican actor and forward trained regularly with the team and appeared in a preseason match against New Mexico United.

“Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart,” Fernández said in a statement released by the club.

Long before his acting career took off, Fernández played youth soccer for Mexican club Tecos FC. However, an injury forced him to step away from the sport when he was 15 years old.

He later shifted his focus to acting and became one of the breakout stars of Ted Lasso in 2020.

His character, Dani Rojas, became a fan favorite for his upbeat personality and memorable catchphrase, “Fútbol is life.”

In recent years, Fernández has shared his journey back to soccer on social media, posting videos of himself training with professional clubs across the country, including teams connected to Major League Soccer organizations.

El Paso Locomotive FC head coach Junior Gonzalez said Fernández will bring both talent and leadership to the squad.

“Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line,” Gonzalez said. “His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club.”

Fernández said the opportunity represents more than just a return to soccer.

“This journey back to professional soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be,” he said.

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