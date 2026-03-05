Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan star in ‘Beef’ season 2 teaser trailer

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan star in ‘Beef’ season 2 teaser trailer

Charles Melton as Austin Davis, Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin, Oscar Isaac as Josh Martin and Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller in ‘Beef’ season 2. (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for the second season of Beef is here.

Netflix has shared the first trailer for season 2 of the popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin.

This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star in season 2. The incident that sparks the new “beef” is a Gen Z couple witnessing an alarming fight between their millennial boss and his wife.

“Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan),” according to its official synopsis. “Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh Jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang Ho).”

The teaser trailer begins with Issac’s Joshua Martín giving a voice-over monologue.

“Our members, do you know why they pay so much to come here?” he says. “The courts, the exclusivity, the discretion. People need a place where they can feel safe. Where they can pretend everything is OK. It’s the land of make believe.”

The cast also includes Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.

There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season’s stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.

Beef season 2 arrives to Netflix on April 16.

Teyana Taylor at Disney Advertising Upfront. Disney/Jose Alvarado

Teyana Taylor has received her first-ever nomination for a Golden Globe, something she says she never even thought of when she graced our television screens on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16.

“I was just wondering if I was going to get that bike or not,” she tells Extra, noting she wasn’t “thinking that far ahead.” “I knew I wanted to change the world somehow. I knew I wanted to do great things, but never would I ever would have thought that I’d be, like, sitting here nominated.”

Teyana’s up for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in One Battle After Another and says she got the news from her team on a group call as she watched a delayed version of the nomination announcement.

 

“I said, ‘Wait, what?’ It was so cute how it happened and how I found out,” Teyana continues. “I was speechless and just in awe.”

While daughters Junie Shumpert and Rue Shumpert “understand as much as a kid can understand” about what it means to be nominated, she says it doesn’t change their feelings about the times she has to leave for work.

She tells Extra, “I think when it’s time for Mommy to leave, don’t matter how much they understand, they like, ‘But why do you have to leave? Just stay.’”

The 83rd annual Golden Globes will take place Jan. 11, 2026, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Nick Reiner appears with Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Feb. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Reiner is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, in their Los Angeles home in December 2025.(Chris Torres-Pool/Getty Images)

Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Monday following his arrest late last year in the stabbing deaths of his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner.

The 32-year-old faces two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murders.

His public defender, Kimberly Greene, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during his court appearance in Los Angeles on Monday.

He will remain in jail on no bail. His next court appearance has been scheduled for April 29.

Nick Reiner was set to enter a plea in January at a hearing in Los Angeles, before his defense attorney, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case during the court appearance. Nick Reiner agreed to delay his arraignment and was assigned a public defender.

Jackson told reporters after court that he had to withdraw as Nick Reiner’s counsel due to “circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick’s control.”

“Pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder,” he added. “We wish him the very best moving forward.”

A Reiner family spokesperson said at the time, “They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings.”

Nick Reiner made a brief first court appearance on Dec. 17, 2025, during which he waived the right to a speedy arraignment.

Since then, sources told ABC News that law enforcement and defense attorneys had been working to piece together Nick Reiner’s psychiatric and substance abuse history.

He has a documented history of addiction and substance abuse treatment, and friends have told investigators that his mental health had been deteriorating prior to the fatal stabbings.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14, 2025.

The night before, Nick Reiner — who had been living on his parents’ property — got into an argument with Rob Reiner at a holiday party and was seen acting strangely, sources told ABC News.

Nick Reiner was taken into custody in downtown Los Angeles hours after the bodies were discovered.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiners’ other children, Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, said in a statement following their parents’ deaths, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing.”

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” they said.

Chadwick Boseman’s star is seen as the actor is honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman is the latest actor to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late Black Panther actor received a posthumous star on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday and was honored by his widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, as well as director Ryan Coogler and Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Boseman died in August 2020 from colon cancer.

The actor was best known for portraying T’Challa/Black Panther in the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther. He also earned accolades and critical acclaim for his roles in 21 Bridges, Spike Lee‘s Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

In her tribute to Boseman on Thursday, Davis, Boseman’s co-star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, called her late co-star a “castle.”

“Chadwick was a mighty, mighty elixir that sort of stirred up that alchemy that we’re all in search of, which is meaning,” she said. “I celebrate him today, and I say to him, I hoped all the angels in heaven just sang him to a beautiful rest. And I thank him for what he left behind in me, which is a burning ember that always guides me to a higher meaning of my work and my purpose.”

She added, “This star, as beautiful as it is on the Walk of Fame, shines a whole lot less brighter than Chadwick is in heaven.”

Coogler, who directed Boseman in Black Panther in 2018, recalled the actor’s “fearless and firm yet gentle” leadership.

He also called Boseman “ageless,” saying that he “never really knew how old he was until I went to one of his birthday parties.”

“Chad felt thousands of years old,” Coogler continued. “He was that calm and that wise. It was a very unnerving feeling to be around him.”

Ledward Boseman, who accepted the star on behalf of her late husband, took the stage last to share a few words.

“Chad taught all of us a great deal,” she said. “His heart was so vast he could give each and every person a specific part of him and still have so much left to share with the world.”

Also in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony were Boseman’s Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright. In addition, Boseman’s brothers Derrick L. Boseman and Kevin Boseman attended the Walk of Fame ceremony to honor their late sibling.

