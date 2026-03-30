Miley Cyrus’ ‘Hannah Montana special’ — and its music — are streaming successes

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Hannah Montana special’ — and its music — are streaming successes

Miley Cyrus on the ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ (Disney/Ser Baffo)

For a show that didn’t exist until Miley Cyrus spoke it into existence, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special has been quite a hit.

The Disney+ and Hulu special debuted March 24 and featured Miley singing Hannah Montana hits, reminiscing on a replica of the show’s set, sitting down for an interview with Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper and welcoming guests like Selena Gomez and Chappell Roan. According to Disney, it drew 6.3 million viewers after just three days of streaming.

What’s more, it apparently inspired people to revisit the original series, which ran from 2006 to 2011. According to Disney, after the special debuted, viewership of Hannah Montana increased by 1,000%.  Overall, the special has been streamed for more than half a billion hours globally on Disney+.

In addition, on the day the special debuted, Spotify streams “This Is the Life,” which Miley performed, increased by nearly 750%. “Best of Both Worlds,” another song she sang in the special, increased in streams by more than 600%.

Meanwhile, other songs included in the special saw boosts as well: Streams of “Wherever I Go” increased by close to 540%, while “Ordinary Girl” rose by about 430%.

Miley released the new song she wrote for the special, “Younger You,” on Friday, along with a nostalgic video.

As previously reported, Miley told Variety that she acted on advice from her godmother Dolly Parton and “started promoting a Hannah Montana 20th-anniversary special that literally did not exist.”  As everyone got excited about it, Miley was then able to tell Disney that the show “would be huge.”

As a result, Disney exec Charlie Andrews told Variety, Miley “willed it into existence.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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Robert Irwin, Witney Carson reunite for first time after ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Robert Irwin, Witney Carson reunite for first time after ‘Dancing with the Stars’
‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 34 champions Robert Irwin and Witney Carson reunited at Australia Zoo. (ABC News)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 champions Robert Irwin and Witney Carson are reuniting for the first time since winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in November.

Pro dancer Carson and her family traveled over 10,000 miles to the land down under to meet with Irwin, a conservationist, at his home turf in Australia Zoo and gave Good Morning America an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the reunion.

Irwin gave Carson and her family, including her two young sons, a tour through the zoo grounds, and introduced them to local residents, including crocodiles, elephants, giraffes, koalas and turtles.

“Australia Zoo is very much a sanctuary,” Irwin told GMA. “We really value that one-on-one kind of experience with animals.”

Irwin said he drew inspiration from the animals at the Australia Zoo during his time on Dancing with the Stars.

“I would always relate dance moves back to an animal,” said Irwin. “I’d always be talking about that. And so, after being in that world of dance, then to bring you guys into my world, it’s like it all kind of, you had context then, all of a sudden.”

During this reunion trip, Irwin and Carson took the opportunity to celebrate their big win and even recreated their first ballroom dance together. Irwin added that his experience on Dancing with the Stars was transformative.

“I feel as though the experience on a personal level enabled me to heal parts of myself and my own journey that I’ve never actually addressed before,” Irwin said.

Irwin added that since wrapping up his time on Dancing with the Stars, he feels like he has “gained this new family in America” and called Carson “an honorary Australian.”

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Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim to star in live-action ‘Tangled’ film
Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim to star in live-action ‘Tangled’ film
Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) and Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) in the 2010 film ‘Tangled.’ (Disney)

 At last we see the light.

Walt Disney Studios has announced the cast for its live-action film adaptation of the animated movie-musical, Tangled.

Australian actress Teagan Croft will lead the film as the Disney Princess Rapunzel while Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, will take on the role of the dashing rogue Flynn Rider.

“Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney’s Tangled. Coming only to theaters,” the official Disney Studios Instagram account shared on Wednesday.

The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey will helm the film from a script by Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kristin Burr of Cruella and Freakier Friday will produce.

Croft and Manheim will take on the characters that were originated by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated feature.

There is currently no word on who will take on the role of villainous Mother Gothel, who was voiced by Donna Murphy in the original film.

Croft is best known for playing Raven in the DC Universe superhero series Titans, which ran from 2018-2023. She also starred in the 2023 Netflix film True Spirit.

In addition to his work in the Zombies films, Manheim is known for the Paramount+ series School Spirits.

The original Tangled was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, with a screenplay by Dan Fogelman. It earned more than $582 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers. Additionally, the film won a Grammy for the song “I See the Light,” which also earned a best original song nomination at the Academy Awards.

Other songs featured in the film included “When Will My Life Begin?”, “Mother Knows Best” and “I’ve Got a Dream.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action ‘Tangled’ film
Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action ‘Tangled’ film
Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) and Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) in the 2010 film ‘Tangled.’ (Disney)

Kathryn Hahn has been mother, but now she’s officially Mother Gothel.

Walt Disney Studios has announced that Hahn will star as the villainous Mother Gothel in its live-action film adaptation of the animated movie-musical Tangled.

The news was shared in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, which Hahn collaborated on with Walt Disney Studios. In the video, Hahn wears a black T-shirt that has many images of the animated character Mother Gothel adorned on it.

“OOTD, Mother Gothel,” the caption of the video reads.

Additionally, Hahn has changed her Instagram bio. It now reads “mother knows best,” alongside a mirror emoji, a reference to her character’s song in the musical, called “Mother Knows Best.”

Australian actress Teagan Croft will lead the film as the Disney Princess Rapunzel, while Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, will take on the role of the dashing rogue Flynn Rider. 

The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey will helm the film from a script by Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kristin Burr of Cruella and Freakier Friday will produce.

Croft and Manheim will take on the characters that were originated by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 animated feature. Donna Murphy was the voice of Mother Gothel in the original film.

The original Tangled was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard, with a screenplay by Dan Fogelman. It earned more than $582 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers. Additionally, the film won a Grammy for the song “I See the Light,” which also earned a best original song nomination at the Academy Awards.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.