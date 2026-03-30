In brief: Hudson Williams, Dylan O’Brien to star in ‘Apparatus’ and more

In brief: Hudson Williams, Dylan O’Brien to star in ‘Apparatus’ and more

Hudson Williams and Dylan O’Brien have found their next project. Deadline reports that the actors are set to star in Apparatus, which is described to be a darkly comedic thriller. The movie will be the feature directorial debut of actress Sofia Banzhaf. She wrote the film with Grayson Moore. It follows a rideshare driver who falls under the influence of an entrepreneur who offers him a future in his handheld massager business …

Tom Hanks is set to reunite with his A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director. Variety reports that Hank will star in a baseball-centric dramatic comedy film that is an adaptation of the short story The Comebacker. Marielle Heller will direct and produce the movie, while Hanks will also produce. The outlet reports that Bad Bunny and Colman Domingo are also being eyed to star in the project …

Sean Hayes is gearing up to join The Morning Show. Deadline reports that the actor is set to join the upcoming fifth season of the Apple TV series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Hayes will play Wyatt, the older brother and manager of the character Brody Hartman, played by Boyd Holbrook …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Untamed’ season 2 will take place in Hawaii
‘Untamed’ season 2 will take place in Hawaii
Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in ‘Untamed’ season 1. (Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

We now know the location for Untamed season 2.

Netflix has revealed that the second season of the hit mystery thriller series will take place in Hawaii. Eric Bana will once again star as Kyle Turner, who takes on a new case that brings him to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

Untamed is co-showrun and executive produced by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith. The duo told Netflix they are “excited to explore the pristine landscapes and cultural identity of a very different national park, and find Turner in a new state of mind, outside the comfort of Yosemite.”

According to its official logline, season 2 “follows special agent Kyle Turner as he’s called to investigate a mysterious death in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, where local tensions and the volatile, living landscape become an unpredictable force.”

Season 2 will consist of six one-hour episodes. The first season debuted to Netflix on July 17, 2025, where it reached the #1 spot on the Netflix Global Top 10. It remained on the list for seven weeks and was the third most-watched Netflix program during the second half of 2025 after accumulating 92.8 million views, according to the streamer’s engagement report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Hamnet’ gets Peacock streaming date and more
In brief: ‘Hamnet’ gets Peacock streaming date and more

Ashley Tisdale French has found her next role. Deadline reports the actress is set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series for CBS called You’re Only Young Twice. The show centers on a pair who got pregnant and married while in high school, who then plan to get divorced and start their lives over again when their child goes to college and they both turn 35. The nearly divorced empty-nester couple tackle dating, co-parenting and a second chance at love …

Have you watched the Oscar-nominated film Hamnet yet? No fear if not. The movie makes its exclusive streaming debut to Peacock on March 6. Chloé Zhao directed the film that tells the fictionalized story of what inspired one of Shakespeare’s most memorable works. Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn and Noah Jupe star in the film …

Speaking of Buckley, she’s part of some major star power that’s joined the upcoming film adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s bestselling book Three Incestuous Sisters. Deadline reports that Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan and Josh O’Connor are all set to star in the new film, which will be directed by Alice Rohrwacher. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as the outlet reports this will be a loose adaptation of Niffenegger’s novel. Rohrwacher wrote the film’s script alongside Ottessa Moshfegh …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ tops the box office for a fourth straight week
‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ tops the box office for a fourth straight week
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

It was another winning weekend at the box office for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The third movie in director James Cameron’s Avatar franchise brought in $21.3 million, landing at #1 at the box office for fourth straight week, according to Box Office Mojo. The new haul brings the film’s domestic tally close to $342.6 million.

Debuting at #2 is the horror film Primate, which brought in $11.3 million in its first weekend of release, with The Housemaid close behind at #3 with $11.2 million and Zootopia 2 at #4 with $10.1 million.

Rounding out the top five is another new film, Greenland 2: Migration, starring Gerard Butler, which brought in $8.5 million in its debut weekend.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office: 
1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $21.3 million
2. Primate — $11.3 million
3. The Housemaid — $11.2 million
4. Zooptopia 2 — $10.1 million
5. Greenland 2: Migration — $8.5 million
6. Marty Supreme — $7.63 million
7. Anaconda — $5.1 million
8. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $3.8 million
9. David — $3 million
10. Song Sung Blue — $2.98 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.