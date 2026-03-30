Kim Novak says Sydney Sweeney is ‘totally wrong’ to play her in upcoming film

Kim Novak says Sydney Sweeney is ‘totally wrong’ to play her in upcoming film

Sydney Sweeney attends the 41st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Barbara, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kim Novak is speaking out about the upcoming drama Scandalous, saying she would have “never approved” the film about her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr., which is set to star Sydney Sweeney as Novak.

Novak told The Times of London in an interview that was published on Friday that Sweeney “sticks out so much above the waist.”

She also expressed concern that the film would focus too heavily on the sexual side of her relationship with Davis Jr. rather than their personal connection.

“There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time,” Novak said. “She was totally wrong to play me.”

ABC News has reached out to Sweeney’s representative, but did not hear back immediately.

The project was first reported by Deadline in October 2024, with Colman Domingo attached to direct and Miramax developing the film. In addition to Sweeney, David Jonsson is set to star as Davis Jr.

In contrast to Novak’s comments, Sweeney told People in October 2025 that she is “incredibly honored” to take on the role.

“I think her story is still very relevant today in that she dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image,” she said at the time. “And I think that for me, I relate to it in a lot of different ways.”

Novak and Davis Jr. first met in 1956 when they both appeared as guests on The Steve Allen Show.

Their relationship became public in 1958 after a Chicago newspaper columnist reported on their romance and suggested they might marry, according to Hitchcock’s Blondes: The Unforgettable Women Behind the Legendary Director’s Dark Obsession by Laurence Leamer.

Novak denied the report, and days later, Davis Jr. married singer Loray White; their marriage lasted about a year.

Novak later married actor Richard Johnson in 1965, and after their divorce, she went on to marry veterinarian Robert Malloy in 1976. The couple remained together until he died in 2021.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Bridgerton: The first part of season 4 of the romance series focuses on the second-eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict. 

Disney+
Wonder Man: Check out the latest series from Marvel Television about an actor who becomes a superhero. 

Apple TV
Shrinking: The third season of the comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford makes its premiere. 

Prime Video
The Wrecking CrewJason Momoa and Dave Bautista are estranged half-brothers in the action-comedy film. 

Paramount+
School Spirits: The third season of the series about teenagers in the afterlife debuts. 

Movie theaters
Send Help: Sam Raimi directs Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien in the survival thriller film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton reunite on Broadway
‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton reunite on Broadway
Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton pose during the NYC screening for the film ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ at The Hudson Theatre on Dec. 1, 2025, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images)

Blimey!

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunited on Broadway in New York City this week, where the two actors are starring in separate productions.

The two previously shared the screen in all eight Harry Potter films, which were released between 2001 and 2011.

Radcliffe played the titular wizard Harry Potter in the beloved franchise, while Felton portrayed Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy.

Felton shared several snapshots of the pair’s reunion on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Broomsticks to Broadway @brilliantbway @cursedchildus,” adding tags for both his and Radcliffe’s respective shows, Every Brilliant Thing and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The Cursed Child show team also commented on Felton’s post: “The Slytherin and Gryffindor reunion we’ve all been waiting for,” referring to Malfoy’s and Potter’s houses in the fictional Hogwarts school, respectively.

The reunion is particularly meaningful, as Felton previously told Good Morning America he was inspired to reprise his role as Malfoy in the Broadway production of Cursed Child after seeing Radcliffe’s Broadway success in the years since they both wrapped the Harry Potter films.

“l’ve taken a few tips from Potter,” Felton said ahead of his Broadway debut last November. “He’s one of the early inspirations for me to come to Broadway.”

Radcliffe also appeared on GMA later that month and said he was blown away to have been able to give Felton, once considered the “cool kid” on the Harry Potter set, advice about being on Broadway.

Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show, stars Daniel Radcliffe and is playing at the Hudson Theatre.

The ensemble play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing at the Lyric Theatre. Felton’s Cursed Child appearance will run until May 10.

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Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., known for ‘The Wire,’ ‘Veep’ and Spike Lee films, dies at 71
Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., known for ‘The Wire,’ ‘Veep’ and Spike Lee films, dies at 71
Isiah Whitlock, Jr. attends the ‘Plane’ New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Jan. 10, 2023, in New York. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, FILE)

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. has died, his manager confirmed to ABC News.

It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of Isiah Whitlock Jr. He passed away today peacefully in NYC after a brave battle with a short illness,” his manager Brian Liebman said in a statement. “Isiah was a brilliant actor and even better person. He was loved by all who had the pleasure to work with or know him.”

Liebman also paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, writing, “If you knew him – you loved him. May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are so broken. He will be very, very missed.”

He is known for The Wire and for frequently collaborating with director Spike Lee on films like Da 5 Bloods and BlacKkKlansman.

Born on Sept. 13, 1954, in South Bend, Indiana, Whitlock got his start as an actor while attending college at Southwest Minnesota State University, where he had a football scholarship and studied theater. He joined the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, CA, after graduating in 1976.

In 1987, he landed a role in the TV series Cagney & Lacey, in which, according to IMDB, Whitlock played a man getting in a cab.

He went on to book a few more roles in films like Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990’s Goodfellas, the TV series As the World Turns and more.

From 2002 to 2008, he starred as Senator R. Clayton “Clay” Davis in The Wire. He made the role his own when he developed a catchphrase for his character: “Sheeeeee-it.”

Following The Wire, Whitlock continued to star in several TV series, including Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Rubicon and Meet the Browns. He also starred in the 2011 film Cedar Rapids and the 2008 film Cadillac Records alongside Beyoncé, Adrien Brody and Jeffrey Wright.

In 2012, he collaborated with Lee for Red Hook Summer and also starred in the TV series Smash.

He went on to star in Veep alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus from 2013 to 2015 as George Maddox.

In 2020, he starred in the TV series Your Honor as Charlie Figaro alongside Bryan Cranston. The show lasted two seasons and wrapped in 2023.

His most recent role was as Larry Dokes in the Netflix miniseries The Residence, which he starred in with Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park and more.

In the upcoming 2026 Disney film Hoppers, Whitlock voiced the character of Bird King. The film also stars Jon Hamm, Meryl Streep, Kathy Najimy and Dave Franco.

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