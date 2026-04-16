Watch Ariana Grande play an ’emotional puppeteer’ in ‘Focker-In-Law’ trailer

Watch Ariana Grande play an ’emotional puppeteer’ in ‘Focker-In-Law’ trailer

‘Focker-In-Law’ poster (Universal Pictures)

In the new trailer for Focker-In-Law, the latest installment in the Meet the Parents movie franchise, Ariana Grande has one mission: to stop Ben Stiller’s Greg Focker from holding her fiancé, Henry — Greg’s son — “emotionally hostage.” 

In the trailer, Ariana’s character, Olivia Jones, tells the family that she was trained as an FBI hostage negotiator and plans to use her skills to “free” Henry from his co-dependent relationship with Greg. Much to Greg’s dismay, she’s got Robert De Niro’s Jack Byrnes on her side. The two get along great — even Jack’s dog loves her, and Greg is crushed when Jack says he’s going to invite her into the “circle of trust.”

This sets up an adversarial relationship where confident Olivia and a very threatened Greg go head-to-head throughout the trailer.

“I thought this would be an opportunity to get to know me. To bond,” Olivia tells Greg during a family weekend together.

“How do you bond with an emotional puppeteer?” Greg asks Olivia. “I won’t be your little Pinocchio, Geppetto. Evil Geppetto. I’m a real boy!”

Focker-In-Law is Ariana’s comedy movie debut. It hits theaters on Thanksgiving.

 

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‘#SKYKING’ trailer shows true story of man who stole commercial jetliner
‘#SKYKING’ trailer shows true story of man who stole commercial jetliner
The key art for ‘#SKYKING.’ (ABC News)

The trailer for the documentary thriller film #SKYKING has arrived.

This new documentary from ABC News Studios tells the story of Richard “Beebo” Russell, a 28-year-old Horizon Air ground service agent who stole a $33 million plane and embarked on a 70-minute long flight.

Emmy winner Patricia E. Gillespie directed the film, which, along with telling the story of Russell, also offers a look into the U.S. mental health crisis.

This documentary also marks the first time many members of Russell’s family have spoken publicly about his story. It includes never-before-heard air traffic control audio, as well as an interview with the now-retired ATC supervisor who managed the situation on the 2018 day that the incident occurred.

The trailer finds interviewees wondering how Russell was able to get the vehicle into the air all by himself despite never having flown an airplane before.

“I play video games, so, you know, I know what I’m doing a little bit,” Russell said in air-traffic control audio used in the trailer.

#SKYKING premieres on Hulu April 14.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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Barry Keoghan on ‘emotional’ experience working on Sam Mendes’ Beatles films
Barry Keoghan on ‘emotional’ experience working on Sam Mendes’ Beatles films
Barry Keoghan is Ringo Starr in ‘The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.’ (Lloyd Wakefield)

Barry Keoghan is set to play The Beatles’ Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about the legendary band, and in a new interview with Collider he opens up about what it’s been like to work on the films.

“It’s emotional. It is,” he says. “Because The Beatles, for me, I’ve met Ringo and Paul (McCartney), but you get to know the lads very much through all the research. It’s not pressure, it’s sort of like you just want to do them good.”

The film also stars Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. The cast has been filming in Liverpool, where The Beatles got their start, and it sounds like it’s been a great experience for Keoghan.

“And filming up in Liverpool, they’re such lovely people and very welcoming to it,” he says. “There’s just a nice energy around it, and a spiritual kind of circle as well with it.”

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will consist of four films, each told from the perspective of one of band members. Due to hit theaters in April 2028, the cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd.

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In brief: ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ renewed for fifth, final season and more
In brief: ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ renewed for fifth, final season and more

Mayor of Kingstown has been renewed for a fifth and final season on Paramount+. The series, which stars Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco, was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The fourth season of the show debuted its finale on Dec. 28. It found Mike’s control over Kingstown threatened by the new players who arrive to fill the power vacuum left in the wake of the Russians …

KPop Demon Hunters keeps going up, up, up with awards nominations. The Netflix film and Pixar’s Elio lead the Annie Awards nominations with 10 each, followed by Zootopia 2 and Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, which both have five noms. The 53rd Annie Awards ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 21 …

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reunited in the official trailer for The Rip. Netflix has released the new trailer for the upcoming film, which also stars Steven Yeun and Teyana Taylor. The movie follows a group of cops from Miami who discover a stash of millions of dollars …

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