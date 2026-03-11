Road to the Oscars 2026: Fun facts about this year’s nominees

Road to the Oscars 2026: Fun facts about this year’s nominees

The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony will be held Sunday, and with this group of nominations come a bunch of interesting facts. Here’s a look at some fun facts about this season’s crop of nominees.

Sinners achieved a rare feat to become the most-nominated film in Oscars history. With 16 nominations, it blew past the previous record holders La La Land, Titanic and All About Eve, which all earned 14 nominations each. Director Ryan Coogler and his producing partner and wife, Zinzi Coogler, are the first Black married couple to earn a nomination in any category. Zinzi Coogler is also the first Filipina producer and the third Black woman nominated for best picture.

International films were particularly dominant across many categories this year. Both Sentimental Value and The Secret Agent picked up many nominations across the board. Both films are up for the coveted best picture prize, as well as the best international feature film award. Stellan Skarsgård received his first-ever Oscar nom for his Sentimental Value performance, marking the first time an actor from a film not in the English language has been nominated in the best supporting actor category.

Speaking of The Secret Agent, its star Wagner Moura is the first Brazilian best actor nominee in Oscars history. He’s the third Brazilian acting nominee overall, after Fernanda Torres received a best actress nomination last year for I’m Still Here and her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, received a nomination in the same category for the 1998 film Central Station.

Much has been said about Timothée Chalamet’s feelings toward ballet and opera. But how about the fact that he is the youngest male actor since Marlon Brando, and second youngest overall, to earn three acting nominations at the Oscars. He’s also nominated for best picture as a producer on Marty Supreme, which, at 30 years and 26 days old, makes him the youngest person to ever be double-nominated for producing and acting in the same year. He just beats out Warren Beatty, who was 30 years, 10 months and 20 days old when he received those nominations for the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 expected to air in April 2027
‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 expected to air in April 2027
Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in ‘Heated Rivalry.’ (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry is headed back to the cottage this summer.

Show creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady told CBS Mornings Thursday that season 2 of the hit hockey romance is set to begin shooting in August and is expected to air in April 2027.

“There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs, like, truly as soon as humanly possible,” Tierney, who’s currently writing the episodes, said.

“Like the best parts of this show, just enjoy the yearn,” Brady added.

The hugely popular show, based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams as rivals-to-lovers hockey players Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander. Season 1 is available on HBO Max in the U.S.

In addition to yearning for season 2, fans will have to wait a little longer for Reid’s next book about the couple. Unrivaled, her seventh book in the series, was pushed back from a Sept. 29 release date to June 1, 2027.

To tide fans over, you can catch Storrie as he makes his debut hosting SNL this weekend. You’ll also soon be able to book a weekend at the Canadian cottage where the show filmed on Airbnb.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

John Stamos joins ‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2
John Stamos joins ‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2
A photo of John Stamos. (Brian Bowen Smith)

No wig needed for Uncle Jesse.

John Stamos has joined the cast of The Hunting Wives for season 2. Netflix announced that the actor will be part of the show’s ensemble in a recurring guest role.

Also joining the show are Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet. Stamos will play the role of Chase Brylan, while Dickey will play Zelda Moffitt and Gigandet will take on the role of Gentle John Moffitt.

This group of actors joins the previously announced new cast members Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan. Netflix promises additional ensemble cast will be announced later on.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman lead the cast, which also includes Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery and Branton Box.

Season 2 is currently in production. It will consist of eight episodes. When the show picks back up for the second season, it will find Sophie and Margo on the outs.

“But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together,” according to its official logline. “As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Rebecca Cutter created The Hunting Wives and serves as its showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series is based on the novel by May Cobb.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The Year in Entertainment 2025: The movies that were top
The Year in Entertainment 2025: The movies that were top

The big screen took us everywhere from the Emerald City of Oz to the sparkling stage of a HUNTR/X concert this year. Here’s a look at the films that defined 2025:

It was the romantic comedy-drama film Anora that took many of the top prizes at the Oscars this year. The independent film that was directed, edited, produced and written by Sean Baker won five statues at the 97th Academy Awards, including best picture. Brady Corbet‘s epic period drama The Brutalist won three awards, including best actor for Adrien Brody.

As for the movies that topped the domestic box office chart this year, they were led by the Jack Black-starring A Minecraft Movie. That video game adaptation is followed by the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, which landed in second place. James Gunn‘s fresh take on Superman flies onto the list at #3, while Jurassic World Rebirth and Wicked: For Good became the fourth and fifth highest-grossing domestic films, respectively.

Pedro Pascal established himself as a bona fide movie star this year as he had three feature films in vastly different genres release theatrically in two months. First it was the A24 romantic drama film Materialists, where he played a millionaire bachelor looking for love. Then it was the neo-Western thriller Eddington in which he played a small-town mayor. Finally, he took on the role of Mister Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

There were many films that captured the cultural zeitgeist in 2025, but perhaps none more than KPop Demon Hunters. The animated movie musical became Netflix’s most popular film of all time, taking over the top spot on the Most Popular English Films list with over 236 million total views. Other movies that started conversations were Ryan Coogler‘s epic vampire film Sinners, Paul Thomas Anderson‘s newest drama One Battle After Another and the surprise horror hit Weapons from director Zach Cregger.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.