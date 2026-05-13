In brief: ‘Every Year After’ trailer, and more

Prime Video has dropped the trailer for its upcoming romance series, Every Year After, based on the bestselling book Every Summer After by author Carley Fortune. The series, starring Saltburn’s Sadie Soverall and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Matt Cornett, tells the love story of two friends, Percy and Sam, over the course of six years and one week in the lakeside town of Barry’s Bay. The eight-episode season premieres June 10 …
Oscar Isaac’s Las Vegas-set Netflix show now has a title and more cast members. The show, about the high-stakes world of casinos, is called The Roman. Betty Gilpin, Alec Baldwin and David Costabile are joining Isaac in the cast. A release date for the eight-episode series has yet to be announced …
Paranormal Activity is going from the big screen to the Great White Way. Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Broadway will officially open in New York this fall. The Olivier Awards-nominated production will play a limited 20-week engagement beginning on Aug. 14 …
Breakout Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette star Paul Anthony Kelly has joined the cast of American Horror Story. The 13th season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series debuts on FX and Hulu this fall. Further details on Kelly’s role have yet to be revealed …
Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney is set to write, direct and executive produce a new series about Alexander the Great for the streamer.
The dramatic series, which is called Alexander, has received a straight-to-series order. It will be a period piece that explores the little-known story of Alexander the Great and his tutor, Aristotle, during the military commander’s relentless quest for dominance.
This new show will be based on Annabel Lyon’s novel The Golden Mean. It starts “as the Athenian empire is crumbling and the world’s greatest mind, Aristotle, arrives in Macedonia to tutor a volatile young prince, Alexander,” according to a description from Netflix. “Amid palace intrigue, forbidden love, brutal war and ruthless ambitions, their unlikely friendship shapes an empire and alters the course of history.”
Jason Bateman will executive produce the show along with Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films. Heated Rivalry‘s Brendan Brady will also executive produce.
Tierney says he fell in love with Lyon’s book years ago, and he’s “been dreaming of telling this story ever since.”
“Brendan and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Aggregate and Netflix to bring this insanely compelling world to life,” Tierney continued.
Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series, said, “Jacob Tierney is one of the most exciting, in-demand creative voices working today, and we are thrilled to work with him on Alexander.”
Howe continued, “We were immediately captivated by his vision for adapting Annabel Lyon’s acclaimed novel. This series reimagines the classic power struggle between mentor and protégé with a raw, modern energy that feels both epic and incredibly intimate.”
Melissa Gilbert is speaking out for the first time about the child sexual contact charges against her husband, actor Timothy Busfield.
“This has been the most traumatizing experience of our lives,” Gilbert told Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos in her first interview about the charges, airing Monday on GMA.
In the interview, a preview of which was released Thursday, Gilbert opened up about what she believes happened and the aftermath of the charges.
“Our life as we knew it is done. We are grieving what we had. All of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects,” said Gilbert, who wed Busfield in 2013. “For Tim, it’s done. He’s canceled … even if he’s exonerated, he will always be that guy. The last person in the world who would hurt a child.”
She continued, “And believe me, if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he’d have a lot more to worry about than prison.”
When asked by Stephanopoulos why she is speaking out now, Gilbert — who spoke alongside her and Busfield’s attorney Larry Stein — replied, “It’s time.”
Busfield was indicted on Feb. 6 by a grand jury in New Mexico on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.
The actor — best known for his role as Danny Concannon on The West Wing — later pleaded not guilty to all four counts.
The charges against Busfield stem from accusations that he inappropriately touched a child actor on the set of the TV show The Cleaning Lady, which was filmed in Albuquerque, according to a criminal complaint.
The actor denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint.
Busfield turned himself in to authorities in New Mexico in January and was held without bond. He was later released on his own recognizance pending trial.
At the time of the indictment, Stein told ABC News that the grand jury’s decision was “not unexpected.”
“As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich. What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial. The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State’s evidence — gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure,” Stein said in a statement.
He added, “Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court — where evidence matters — not behind closed doors.”
In a statement to ABC News Thursday, the district attorney’s office said its focus “remains on the victims.”
“The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office handles hundreds of child abuse cases every year. When a child reports abuse, we take it very seriously,” the statement said. “In this matter, a neutral grand jury indicted the defendant on four Counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor (Child Under 13).”
“This office follows our ethical duty to only proceed on cases where a good faith basis exists to prosecute,” the statement continued. “While it is not surprising that the defendant is attempting to garner public support through the media, our focus remains on the victims. We will continue to fight for them every step of the way.”
Busfield’s trial is tentatively set for May 2027 in New Mexico.
Watch more of Melissa Gilbert’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Monday, April 6, on Good Morning America from 7 a.m. ET to 9 a.m. ET on ABC.
Eddie Murphy is celebrating a new addition to his family and a special connection with fellow comedian Martin Lawrence.
The actor and comedian shared that his son, Eric Murphy, and Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Ari Skye.
Speaking to E! News over the weekend at the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award ceremony in Hollywood, Eddie Murphy said the baby arrived within the past couple of weeks.
“They just had a baby girl,” he told the outlet. “They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari Skye.”
The birth marks a meaningful milestone for both families, as Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence now share a grandchild.
When asked if he had any advice for the new parents, Eddie Murphy kept it candid.
“Oh, you don’t give advice like that,” he said. “You know, your kids don’t go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you.”
Eddie Murphy, who was honored during the ceremony for his decades-long career, also spoke about what matters most to him beyond Hollywood recognition.
“My legacy to me isn’t my work,” the father of 10 said. “My legacy to me is my children. So, that’s my legacy.”
Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence tied the knot in May 2025. They first shared news of their pregnancy in February with a social media post featuring a black-and-white photo of Eric Murphy holding Jasmin Lawrence’s baby bump.
Following the announcement, Martin Lawrence shared his excitement about becoming a grandfather.
“My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Watching Jasmin and Eric begin this journey into parenthood means everything to me.”
As of now, the couple has not publicly announced their daughter’s birth.
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence also share a long Hollywood history, having starred together in films including Boomerang and Life.