Road to the Oscars 2026: Where to watch the nominated films

Road to the Oscars 2026: Where to watch the nominated films

Oscar statuettes are seen backstage during the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

It’s time to roll out the red carpet and butter the popcorn.

If you can believe it, the 2026 Oscars ceremony will be held Sunday. Perhaps the awards season has flown by and you’ve found yourself needing to catch up on this year’s Oscar-nominated films. With that in mind, here’s a guide to where you can watch the films nominated for best picture at the 98th annual Oscars.

Bugonia, the Emma Stone-starring black comedy thriller from director Yorgos Lanthimos, is available to stream on Peacock. Stone is also nominated for best actress, an award she has won two other times. Also streaming on Peacock is the Chloé Zhao-directed film adaption of Hamnet. The movie is up for eight awards at the ceremony, including best actress, best director and best adapted screenplay.

You can drive on to Apple TV to watch the Brad Pitt-starring film F1, while the Netflix original films Frankenstein and Train Dreams are available to screen on that streaming service.

Marty Supreme is still playing in select movie theaters, but it’s also available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. The film, which follows a young man who dreams of becoming a table tennis champion, is up for nine nominations at the awards ceremony, including best actor for Timothée Chalamet.

The Secret Agent is currently streaming on Hulu, and while Sentimental Value is set to appear on that service on March 23, it is currently only available to rent or buy on Apple TV or Prime Video.

Finally, two of the biggest films of this year’s awards race are both available to watch on HBO Max. The Paul Thomas Anderson film One Battle After Another, which is up for 13 nods, is streaming on the service, as is Ryan Coogler’s action-horror film Sinners, which has more nominations than any other film this year with 16.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hudson Williams to star in mystery thriller series ‘Yaga’
Hudson Williams to star in mystery thriller series ‘Yaga’
Hudson Williams attends Gold House’s Lunar New Year Gold Celebration at Chinese Tuxedo on Feb. 12, 2026, in New York City. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Gold House)

Hudson Williams has found his next project.

The Heated Rivalry star will appear in the Crave original series Yaga. Production is currently underway on the streaming service’s first half-hour original drama series, which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid and Clark Backo.

Yaga will be based on the play by Kat Sandler, who also serves as the series’ showrunner and writer. Its plot centers around a reimagining of the myth of Baba Yaga. It’s a contemporary mystery thriller that takes place in a small coastal town.

Reid stars as Rapp, a private investigator who arrives in the small town to investigate the disappearance of the young heir to a powerful fishery named Henry Park (Williams). While there, Rapp finds himself at odds with local detective Carson (Backo) and a university professor with a taste for younger men (Moss).

Yaga has evolved from myth to stage to my first greenlit series, reclaiming the wicked witch and reshaping her as an incendiary feminist antihero for our time,” Sandler said in a press release. “It reflects the kind of storytelling I love: propulsive, accessible, dark, funny, and unapologetically bold.”

David Frazee and Rachel Talalay will co-direct the series, while Moss will executive produce. Crave is the same streaming service that produced the hit romance series Heated Rivalry, which served as Williams’ breakout acting project.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pamela Anderson reveals she was ‘romantically involved’ with Liam Neeson
Pamela Anderson reveals she was ‘romantically involved’ with Liam Neeson
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend “The Naked Gun” New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is opening up about the romantic relationship she shared with Liam Neeson.

The actress recently revealed that she and her Naked Gun co-star developed a private relationship following production of their summer box office hit.

“If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming,” she told People.

Anderson also mentioned how she and Neeson spent an “intimate week” together at his upstate New York home.

“I had my own room,” she said. “Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.”

She went on and shared several memories with Neeson, including the time the pair ate dinner at a “tiny French restaurant where he (Neeson) introduced me as the ‘future Mrs. Neeson,'” and how she “tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint” in his garden.

Following what she described as their “romantic lost week,” she said that they went their separate ways to work on other film projects.

“We were having fun,” she said and added, “I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This was real. We have real feelings.'”

Good Morning America has reached out to reps of Anderson and Neeson for additional comment.

Anderson and Neeson fueled romance rumors over the summer while they promoted their film, The Naked Gun, which was a reboot of the popular comedy franchise of the same name and the 1982 television series Police Squad!

The duo appeared in a flirty promo video shared on the film’s official Instagram page in August. They also shared sweet moments on carpets during the film’s premieres with Anderson in one image, giving Neeson a kiss on the cheek.

Following The Naked Gun, Anderson said she and Neeson are good friends. Neeson has also been there to support her in her endeavors following their summer film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scarlett Johansson to star in new ‘Exorcist’ film
Scarlett Johansson to star in new ‘Exorcist’ film
Scarlett Johansson on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ (DISNEY/Michael Le Brecht II)

Scarlett Johansson has scared up a new role.

The actress is set to star in a new Exorcist film from writer-director Mike Flanagan.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Flanagan tells Deadline.

The movie will tell a new story in The Exorcist franchise and will not be a direct sequel to 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer.

Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment and Universal are among the producing partners on the project. Flanagan first announced his attachment in May 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.