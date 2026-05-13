Henry County man arrested for possessing child porn

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Henry County man following an investigation involving

Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) (child pornography) and the online exploitation of children.

The investigation began after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received information through the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (SOVA ICAC) Task Force regarding the suspected online exploitation of children and the possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. The information indicated that apparent Child Sexual Abuse Material had been detected within an online account connected to the investigation, prompting investigators to immediately begin identifying the individual responsible and securing evidence associated with the case.

On May 11, 2026, investigators obtained multiple warrants related to telephone numbers, IP addresses, and an email account believed to be connected to the suspect.

On May 12, 2026, investigators responded to 3871 Mount Olivet Road in Henry County and confirmed that Joseph Greer lived at the residence. Investigators later located Greer and served a search warrant for electronic devices capable of storing Child Sexual Abuse Material or accessing the internet, including cellular phones, computers, tablets, hard drives, and removable storage devices.

After Greer’s devices were recovered, Greer voluntarily agreed to return to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. During the interview, Greer admitted to downloading known Child Sexual Abuse Material (child pornography) over a period of several years and acknowledged possessing the material on his device.

While the interview was being conducted, investigators performed a forensic examination of the cellular

device. During the forensic review, investigators located multiple images, depicting juveniles engaged in

sexual acts.

Joseph Greer was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, and nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material – second or subsequent offense.

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated, “Crimes against children are some of the most disturbing and sickening offenses law enforcement investigates. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has absolutely zero tolerance for child predators or anyone involved in the possession, distribution, or exploitation of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Every image investigators recover represents a real child who has been victimized and exploited. We will use every available resource to identify these offenders, remove them from our communities, and hold them fully accountable for their actions. Protecting children will always remain one of the highest priorities of this Sheriff’s Office.”

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would also like to recognize the continued partnership between local, state, and federal agencies involved in combating internet crimes against children. Investigations involving Child Sexual Abuse Material often begin with cybertips submitted through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and are coordinated through Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces across the country.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Callers may remain anonymous.