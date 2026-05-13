Henry County man arrested for possessing child porn

Henry County man arrested for possessing child porn

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Henry County man following an investigation involving
Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) (child pornography) and the online exploitation of children.

The investigation began after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received information through the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (SOVA ICAC) Task Force regarding the suspected online exploitation of children and the possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. The information indicated that apparent Child Sexual Abuse Material had been detected within an online account connected to the investigation, prompting investigators to immediately begin identifying the individual responsible and securing evidence associated with the case.

On May 11, 2026, investigators obtained multiple warrants related to telephone numbers, IP addresses, and an email account believed to be connected to the suspect.

On May 12, 2026, investigators responded to 3871 Mount Olivet Road in Henry County and confirmed that Joseph Greer lived at the residence. Investigators later located Greer and served a search warrant for electronic devices capable of storing Child Sexual Abuse Material or accessing the internet, including cellular phones, computers, tablets, hard drives, and removable storage devices.

After Greer’s devices were recovered, Greer voluntarily agreed to return to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. During the interview, Greer admitted to downloading known Child Sexual Abuse Material (child pornography) over a period of several years and acknowledged possessing the material on his device.

While the interview was being conducted, investigators performed a forensic examination of the cellular
device. During the forensic review, investigators located multiple images, depicting juveniles engaged in
sexual acts.

Joseph Greer was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, and nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material – second or subsequent offense.

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated, “Crimes against children are some of the most disturbing and sickening offenses law enforcement investigates. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has absolutely zero tolerance for child predators or anyone involved in the possession, distribution, or exploitation of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Every image investigators recover represents a real child who has been victimized and exploited. We will use every available resource to identify these offenders, remove them from our communities, and hold them fully accountable for their actions. Protecting children will always remain one of the highest priorities of this Sheriff’s Office.”

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would also like to recognize the continued partnership between local, state, and federal agencies involved in combating internet crimes against children. Investigations involving Child Sexual Abuse Material often begin with cybertips submitted through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and are coordinated through Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces across the country.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Callers may remain anonymous.

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Dow closes up more than 1,300 points after US-Iran ceasefire
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A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Monday, April 6, 2026. Signs of last-ditch efforts to secure a truce in the war that has rattled global markets spurred a cautious advance in stocks as oil retreated. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed significantly higher on Wednesday, just hours after the U.S. and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.

The Dow Jones Industrial average surged 1,325 points, or 2.8%, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.8%.

As part of the accord, Iran says it will allow tankers passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, as long as they coordinate with the nation’s military.

Investors appeared optimistic that the agreement would ease one of the worst global oil shortages in decades, though the resumption of tanker traffic in the strait remained uncertain.

U.S. oil prices plummeted nearly 15% on Wednesday, registering at about $96 a barrel. Still, the price of oil remained well above pre-war levels of about $67 a barrel.

President Donald Trump touted the ceasefire in a social media post on Wednesday, saying there would be “no enrichment of Uranium,” despite the Iranians claiming that the U.S. agreed to its plan, which includes numerous concessions.

The president added that “the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust.'”

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council’s statement on Tuesday included “acceptance of enrichment” in its 10-point plan.

Investors will likely pay close attention to a potential uptick in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Wednesday, oil tankers are suspended from passing through the strait, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Typically, scores of ships carry a fifth of the world’s oil through the strait each day, but Iran effectively closed the passage over the course of the war. That oil shortage sent crude prices soaring, and it threatened far-reaching price increases that some economists feared could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

ABC News’ David Brennan, Jon Haworth and Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.

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As the West warms up, the East stays cold
As the West warms up, the East stays cold
High U.S. temperatures through the week (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — As a deep freeze continued Tuesday from the Northeast to the Southeast, Southern California and other parts of the West are expected to see another day of balmy weather.

Some areas in the West are poised to break daily high temperature records. Burbank, California, is expected to hit 87 on Tuesday and Long Beach could hit 89.

Other parts of the West, including San Diego, Portland, Oregon, and Great Falls, Montana, could also surpass daily record-high temperature records on Tuesday.

On Monday, several cities in the West set new daily high temperature records, including Escondido, California, which hit 92 degrees, and Phoenix, Arizona, which saw temperatures climb to 85.

The warm weather in the West is expected to continue on Wednesday. While not expected to see a record-breaking daily temperature, Los Angeles is forecast to reach 89 degrees.

Wind advisories are in place for parts of Southern California, especially along the mountain ranges from southeast Los Angeles down to the Mexico border. San Bernardino, Riverside, Corona and Anaheim are expected to see gusts up to 45 mph and isolated gusts of up to 55 mph from 4 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday through noon on Thursday.

The warm weather in the West will slowly spread through the middle of the country next week.

Meanwhile, some areas of Florida will get a break from the cold before cooler temperatures return on Thursday and Friday. Orlando is forecast to top 70 on Wednesday.

Much of Florida remained under a freeze warning on Tuesday morning. A cold weather advisory was also in place for Miami.

On Monday, several cities throughout the Southeast set daily low temperature records, including Gainesville, Florida, which recorded a low of 22; Fayetteville, Arkansas, which saw the temperature plummet to 12; and Greensboro, North Carolina, which got down to 3.

Freezing temperatures are expected to continue in other parts of the East and Northeast this week as another cold blast is expected on Wednesday, Thursday and into the weekend.

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