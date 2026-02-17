Flinn frustrated

Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Flinn says he’s nearing a decision on his investigation into a petition to oust Mayor LC Jones. He says everyone has lawyered up and that not many are cooperating, suggesting he may request that a judge issue subpoenas to everyone on the list and have them testify under oath. City Council has another closed-door meeting scheduled for today.
