FBI warns Iran aspired to attack California with drones in retaliation for war: Alert

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI warned police departments in California in recent days that Iran could retaliate for American attacks by launching drones at the West Coast, according to an alert reviewed by ABC News.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” according to the alert distributed at the end of February. “We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

The warning came just as the Trump administration launched its ongoing assault against the Islamic Republic. Iran has been retaliating with drone strikes against targets throughout the Mideast.

A spokeswoman for the FBI office in LA declined to comment.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. intelligence officials have also grown concerned in recent months about the expanding use of drones by Mexican drug cartels and the chance the technology could be used to attack American forces and personnel near the Mexican border.

“An uncorroborated report suggested that unidentified Mexican cartel leaders had authorized attacks using UAS (drones) carrying explosives against US law enforcement and US military personnel along the US-Mexico border,” according to a September 2025 bulletin reviewed by ABC News. “This type of attack against US personnel or interests inside the United States would be unprecedented but exemplifies a plausible scenario, although (cartels) typically avoid actions that would result in unwanted attention or responses from US authorities.”

ABC News contributor John Cohen, the former head of intelligence for the Department of Homeland Security, said he is concerned about the possibility of drone warfare coming from both the Pacific and Mexico.

“We know Iran has an extensive presence in Mexico and South America, they have relationships, they have the drones and now they have the incentive to conduct attacks,” Cohen said. “The FBI is smart for putting this warning out so that state and locals can be better able to prepare and respond to these types of threats. Information like this is critically important for law enforcement.”

While the FBI’s warning did not specify how or when vessels carrying attack drones could get close enough to the U.S. mainland, intelligence officials have long been concerned about equipment being pre-positioned – either on land or on ships at sea — in the event Israel or the U.S. struck Iran.

Howard Lutnick to ‘appear voluntarily’ before House panel probing Epstein, chairman says
Howard Lutnick, commerce secretary during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Feb. 20, 2026. (Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has “agreed to appear voluntarily” before the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Committee Chairman James Comer announced Tuesday.

“I commend his demonstrated commitment to transparency and appreciate his willingness to engage with the Committee. I look forward to his testimony,” Comer said in a post on X.

Comer did not specify when the secretary’s appearance will occur.

Lutnick, who lived next door to Epstein for over a decade, previously suggested he had distanced himself from Epstein back in the mid-2000s prior to Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

“So, I was never in the room with him socially, for business or even philanthropy. If that guy was there, I wasn’t going because he’s gross,” Lutnick said on the “Pod Force One” podcast in October.

The commerce secretary was grilled on Capitol Hill during an appearance last month before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee about his past denial following revelations that the two men remained in contact years after Lutnick suggested he had distanced himself from the convicted sex offender.

In his appearance before the appropriations subcommittee, Lutnick was asked repeatedly about his correspondence with Epstein, detailed in files recently released by the Justice Department, in which it was revealed that he visited Epstein’s Caribbean island in 2012 with his family and others.

Lutnick has denied any wrongdoing.

Tuesday’s announcement from Comer came a day after the House Oversight Committee released video of the appearances of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before the committee last week.

ABC News’ Fritz Farrow contributed to this report.

Luigi Mangione returns to court for Day 4 of pretrial evidence hearing
Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) – Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione returns to court Monday for the fourth day of a crucial pretrial hearing as his defense lawyers attempt to exclude from trial critical evidence that they say was illegally seized from his backpack without a warrant. 

One year after Mangione allegedly gunned down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk, the hearing has put the 27-year-old face-to-face with the police officers who arrested him in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s after a five-day manhunt.

The testimony and evidence have also given the public the clearest picture to date of the case against Mangione that prosecutors plan to bring to a jury — potentially sometime in 2026.

Prosecutors in lower Manhattan plan to call two more police officers on Monday, including the officer who allegedly searched Mangione’s backpack without a warrant by claiming it was an emergency and that she needed to check if there was a “bomb” in the bag.

Defense lawyers have argued her actions violated Mangione’s constitutional rights and should justify excluding any of the evidence found in the bag, including the alleged murder weapon and writings that prosecutors say amount to a confession. 

“[The officer] did not search the bag because she reasonably thought there might be a bomb, but rather this was an excuse designed to cover up an illegal warrantless search of the backpack,” defense attorneys argued in a court filing. “This made-up bomb claim further shows that even she believed at the time that there were constitutional issues with her search, forcing her to attempt to salvage this debacle by making this spurious claim.” 

Prosecutors have so far called six witnesses during the first week of the hearing, including the police officers who first confronted Mangione and the corrections officers who were tasked with constantly monitoring him before his transfer from a cell in Pennsylvania to New York.

What was to have been the hearing’s fourth day on Friday was postponed after the judge said Mangione was ill. No additional information was given.

Last week’s testimony shed new light on the events leading up to and following Mangione’s arrest last December, with the two officers who initially confronted Mangione recounting their experiences for the first time.

“It’s him. I have been seeing all the pictures. He is nervous as hell. I ask him, ‘Have you been in New York,’ he’s all quiet,” Altoona police officer Joseph Detwiler told the courtroom on Tuesday. 

Prosecutors also showed in court never-before-seen security camera footage that captured the chilling moments after Mangione allegedly shot and killed Thompson in the predawn cold of New York City’s early winter. The videos provided the public with a clearer picture of the shooting and emergency response, as well as clues about the case prosecutors have built against the alleged killer.  

At least three people were in the immediate vicinity of the shooting, including a woman just feet away from the suspect. The woman’s identity and whether she has spoken with police are not known. 

The video also shows the suspect — after firing multiple shots — walk toward the victim, glance down at him, cross the street, then run toward a nearby alleyway. A woman holding a cup of coffee outside the famed New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue is seen flinching after hearing the first gunshot, after which she sees Thompson stumble, then appears to look straight at the gunman before running off. 

Seconds later, a man inside the hotel exits, sees Thompson on the ground, then appears to point to a nearby alleyway where the suspect fled. 

Police arrived at the incident three minutes after the shooting. Officers attended to Thompson before an ambulance arrived eight minutes later. 

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of JFK, has died
Amber De Vos/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of Caroline Kennedy and granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, has died following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning,” the JFK Library Foundation said in a statement on Tuesday. “She will always be in our hearts.”

Schlossberg revealed in an emotional essay published last month that she was diagnosed with a “rare mutation” of acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024 after giving birth to her second child.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

