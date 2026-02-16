Children are being kept in immigration custody longer than allowed, advocates say

Khelin Marcano, Stiven Prieto and their one-year-old daughter Amalia were released from immigration detention this month. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — As Khelin Marcano was preparing for her routine scheduled appointment with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in December, she debated packing a bag full of her 1-year-old daughter’s clothes. While she and her husband had been attending appointments without issue, she knew others were being detained at government buildings by immigration authorities.

“When they told us we were being detained, it felt like we already knew, all along,” Marcano told ABC News.

The family, including 1-year-old Amalia, was quickly sent from El Paso to Texas’ Dilley immigration detention center, where they were detained for 60 days — joining hundreds of other families that the government has held for durations that advocates say exceed the limits established by federal court rulings.

Those restrictions stem from the Flores Settlement, a 1997 legal agreement that a federal court has interpreted to mean that the government generally should not hold children in immigration custody for more than 20 days.

As of last month, there were about 1,400 people being held at Dilley, including children and parents, according to RAICES, a legal immigrant advocacy group. The facility was closed during the Biden administration and was re-opened last year as the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown ramped up. 

The 60 days that Marcano, her husband Stiven Prieto, and their daughter were held there is three times the general legal limit permitted by the settlement.

“The Trump administration is holding children and families in detention for prolonged periods of time, weeks, months,” Elora Mukherjee, the family’s lawyer, told ABC News. “Children and families at the Dilley facility don’t have access to sufficient clean drinking water, where they don’t have access to sufficient nutritious food, [and] don’t have access to adequate medical care.

‘Why does this happen to us?’
The family entered the U.S. using the Biden-era Customs and Border Protection app in 2024, according to court documents. They were processed and granted parole to live in the country while applying for asylum. The family was released last week after their 60-day detention and their first court date is scheduled for 2027, according to their attorney.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said the family “was released into the country under the Biden administration,” and confirmed their detention.

“For years, the Flores consent decree has been a tool of the left to promote an open borders agenda,” the DHS spokesperson said. “It is long overdue for a single district in California to stop managing the Executive Branch’s immigration functions. The Trump administration is committed to restoring common sense to our immigration system.”

Early on during their detention, the family says 1-year-old Amalia developed a persistent fever. Marcano told ABC News that despite her repeated pleas for medication, the medical staff dismissed the symptoms.

“The doctor told me that fever was a good sign because it meant she was actively fighting a virus,” Marcano said in Spanish. “I got really upset … and told her that whatever the case was, a fever is not a good thing. If she didn’t know that fever could kill people, or that fever could cause convulsions, fever would never be good.”

In a habeas petition Marcano filed against the government, she and her attorney claimed the Dilley facility lacked basic hygiene and nutrition, and that they saw bugs in the food. They alleged that the tap water smelled so strongly of chlorine that the family spent their limited funds on bottled water for their daughter. 

Marcano told ABC News that at one point during their detention, Amalia seemed to lose her strength and collapsed in her arms.

“I grabbed her and I dressed her and I took her back to the clinic, and I began to argue with the doctors, asking who would be responsible for my daughter if something happened to her,” Marcano said.

Marcano said it was only then that staff at Dilley transported her and Amalia by ambulance to a regional hospital, and later to a larger hospital in San Antonio. The 1-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 and a respiratory virus.  according to the family and their habeas petition.

According to Marcano’s complaint, hospital staff provided her with a nebulizer and Albuterol to treat Amalia’s respiratory distress — but when they returned to the Dilley facility, the staff immediately confiscated both the nebulizer and the medication.

“They took her treatment away,” Marcano said. “Why does this happen to us if we have done everything right? I was begging the officers to please help me get out of there, and no one listened to me.”

The family was released together shortly after they filed a habeas petition. Marcano told ABC News that, while inside the facility, she met families with pregnant women and saw children as young as 2 months old.

Long-term effects
Several immigrant advocates and attorneys told ABC News that the Trump administration is keeping children and families who are seeking asylum and other forms of legal relief in prolonged detention.

In Minneapolis, where 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos was detained along with his father on their way home from school last month, local school officials told ABC News that immigration authorities had detained four other students from the district. One of them, 11-year-old Elizabeth Zuna Caisaguano, was detained along with her mother for more than one month, according to the family’s attorney, Bobby Painter.

“They were pulled over by ICE and pulled out of their car, thrown on an airplane and sent to Dilley, all in the span of maybe 24 hours,” the attorney said.

Some families have been held for months, attorneys told ABC News.

“The effects of detention are long-term on children,” Mukherjee, Marcano’s attorney, told ABC News. “Children who are with their parents and who are safe with their parents should never be detained when it’s not in a child’s best interest.”

The DHS, in a statement, said “being in detention is a choice.”

“We encourage all parents to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App,” the spokesperson said. “The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now.”

Since being released, Marcano said her daughter hardly cries at night anymore like she did when they were at the detention center.

“We’re feeling very good and thank god for his blessings,” she told ABC News. “We’re still a little on edge about what we were planning to do given everything ahead. So we’re left here thinking about what is going to happen to us and that gives us a bit of fear.”

“Are they going to leave us alone?” Marcano said. “That’s what we hope, but we don’t know.”

2 more officers testify on Day 7 of Luigi Mangione’s evidence suppression hearing
Luigi Mangione during a pretrial hearing at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. Mangione faces state and federal charges in the killing nearly a year ago of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Photographer: Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two more Altoona, Pennsylvania, police officers took the stand Friday on Day 7 of accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione’s evidence suppression hearing as his attorneys work to get evidence excluded from his state murder case.

The marathon hearing will determine what evidence will used against him when he goes on trial on charges of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk last year.

Testimony has centered around what transpired at the Altoona McDonald’s where Mangione was apprehended five days after the shooting.

Altoona police officer Samuel McCoy testified Friday that he knew whatever was happening at the McDonald’s on East Plank Road was serious when he saw his lieutenant, William Hanelly, putting on his bulletproof vest on on his way out of the stationhouse.

“Lt. Hanelly leaving with a vest on, that means something’s happening,” McCoy testified. “Significant.”

McCoy walked to a seated Luigi Mangione in the McDonald’s and immediately asked if he had any weapons.

“With the information I had that he was a homicide suspect, it’s very possible that he had weapons or feel desperate which makes people do erratic things,” McCoy testified.

McCoy then noticed a backpack on the floor and is seen on body camera footage moving it.

“I asked him, ‘Is this your property?’  He indicated to me it was,” McCoy testified.  He said he moved the bag “so that if he decides he wants to make a dramatic exit, per se, he doesn’t have access to any weapons.”

McCoy is then heard on camera asking Mangione, “Do you know what all this nonsense is about?” The officer said he wanted to gauge Mangione’s reaction.

“Through my experience, if somebody is being questioned and they’re not involved they’ll have one type of reaction and if they are involved, they’ll have a different type of reaction,” McCoy testified.

“I guess we’ll find out,” Mangione is heard answering.  

When McCoy asked how he had arrived at the McDonalds, Mangione indicated he did not want to speak.

“I said, ‘That’s fine.’  I did not ask him any more questions,” McCoy testified.

On cross-examination, McCoy said those questions were meant to elicit information.

The defense has argued that police waited too long to read Mangione his Miranda rights and that the police actions amounted to overkill.

McCoy conceded on cross-examination Mangione was largely compliant.

“None of the actions he took that day were frightening, made me fear for my life,” McCoy said.

On re-direct examination, he testified that officers had “established control” of the scene, but that going in he said “there is serious safety concerns,” given Mangione was suspected of committing a homicide.

Sgt. Eric Heuston, who oversaw the search of Mangione at the police station and helped catalog the items seized from him, including cash, clothing, a passport and a handgun, testified that Mangione was carrying “a good bit of property” and “over $7,000” when he was arrested.  

All of it was turned over to the NYPD pursuant to a search warrant Heuston drafted, “based on the fact that it could be of value to New York,” Heuston testified.

With Heuston on the witness stand, prosecutors showed three dozen evidence photos, including a full-body picture of Mangione after his strip search in which he stands awkwardly with his shoulders slumped forward, wearing jeans and a blue long-sleeve shirt.

Heuston testified on cross-examination that he read some of Mangione’s writings and decided which ones might have evidentiary value to the NYPD.  He’s heard on body-worn camera footage reading Mangione’s “to do” list over the phone to an NYPD contact and listing items that indicated he “more likely than not” was the shooting suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson.

Defense attorney Karen Agnifilo suggested those actions were improper, but as she peppered Heuston with questions about inventory lists, evidence seizures and search warrant drafts, Heuston smiled and said, “I think we’re getting confused here.”

The hearing, which will continue into next week, was adjourned until Tuesday. A written decision from Judge Gregory Carro expected in January.

On Thursday, Lt. Hanelly testified that after the initial call came in he offered a responding officer a free sandwich from his favorite local place, Luigetta’s, if he actually collared the suspected killer.

“If you get the New York City shooter I’ll buy you Luigetta’s for lunch,” Hanelly said he texted patrolman Joseph Detwiler. The text included a wink emoji because, Hanelly testified, it seemed “preposterous” to him that the suspect could actually be sitting in a fast food place five hours away from the scene of the shooting.

‘Operation Catahoula Crunch’ immigration sweeps begin in New Orleans: DHS
A man plays a trumpet on Bourbon Street, November 29, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana amid reports of federal immigration enforcement surge. (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

(NEW ORLEANS, La.) — More than 200 federal agents are expected to begin fanning out across New Orleans on Wednesday after the Department of Homeland Security announced the start of an immigration crackdown dubbed Operation Catahoula Crunch.

Named after the Louisiana state dog, the immigration enforcement operation in New Orleans is the latest stop in the Trump administration’s nationwide effort targeting undocumented migrants with criminal records, according to the DHS.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commander-at-large Greg Bovino is expected to lead the operation in New Orleans, sources with knowledge of the plans told ABC News.

“We are here arresting criminals who should not be here,” Bovino said on Wednesday in a post on X, announcing the operation. “The state, local and federal law enforcement partners in Louisiana are excellent partners!!”

The actions of the CBP have previously ignited protests and pushback from Democratic leaders in Chicago, Los Angeles and Charlotte, North Carolina. The crackdown has also prompted violent clashes between protesters and federal agents, who have deployed tear gas to quell demonstrations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, DHS alleged that New Orleans’ sanctuary policies have led to the release of immigrants “who continue committing crimes against innocent Americans.”

“Sanctuary policies endanger American communities by releasing illegal criminal aliens and forcing DHS law enforcement to risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens that should have never been put back on the streets,” Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.  

McLaughlin said the immigration operation will go after “violent criminals who were released after arrest for home invasions, armed robbery, grand theft auto and rape.”

But some leaders in other cities where immigration sweeps occurred have criticized the tactics of masked federal agents they allege have instilled fear in their communities by snatching up people off the streets for simply being in the country illegally.

“What we are seeing unfold in our community is not public safety; it is a political stunt wrapped in badges, armored vehicles, and military uniforms,” Rep. Troy Carter Sr., D-La., who represents New Orleans, said in a statement on Tuesday. “These are militarized forces who are not trained in our local laws, not trained in community-based de-escalation, and do not know our neighborhoods or our people. That is a recipe for fear, confusion, and dangerous mistakes.”

New Orleans Mayor-elect Helena Moreno, a Democrat who immigrated to the United States from Mexico as a child, issued a statement last month advising immigrants in New Orleans to know their constitutional protections.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, has welcomed the federal immigration enforcement in New Orleans.

“New Orleans is a place under which we’ve had illegal criminal activity, alien activity,” Landry said in an interview on Fox News last month.

In a social media post on Saturday, Bovino hinted at “next level” immigration enforcement, but didn’t reveal where that would occur.

“Hold on to your hats ladies and gentlemen, immigration enforcement is going next level,” Bovino said in the post. “Illegal aliens, utilize the CBP Home app. to self deport — immediately.”

Bovino has come under fire after video from a protest in October showed him throwing a tear gas canister at demonstrators in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood without giving a verbal warning, a violation of a U.S. district judge’s earlier temporary restraining order limiting the use of force.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis admonished Bovino during a court appearance in November, saying he admitted to lying about the rock-throwing incident used to justify the deployment of tear gas against protesters. She then issued a preliminary injunction limiting the use of force during immigration arrests and protests.

The Trump administration appealed Ellis’s injunction. The Department of Justice argued, “This overbroad and unworkable injunction has no basis in law, threatens the safety of federal officers, and violates the separation of powers.” On Nov. 19, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay on the injunction.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the FBI New Orleans Field Office and the Louisiana State Police announced a joint enforcement effort to “deter assaults on federal officers and attempts to obstruct law enforcement actions.”

“We will not tolerate assaults on law enforcement officers in Louisiana and there will be consequences,” Jonathan Tapp, the special agent in charge of the New Orleans Field Office, said in the statement.

Tapp warned that FBI agents and State Police will “investigate and arrest anyone assaulting law enforcement officers, unlawfully impeding federal law enforcement activity, or assisting anyone to commit this criminal activity.”

Texas flooding 911 calls from hard-hit Kerr County released: ‘Distressing’
Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Hundreds of 911 calls during the July 4 Texas flood that devastated the Hill Country have been released from hard-hit Kerr County

The Kerrville Police Department released the calls late Thursday following Freedom of Information Act requests from eight media outlets.

“We want to caution the public that what you will hear on these calls is distressing. Some callers did not survive,” Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall said in a video message on Thursday ahead of the release.

The first call related to flooding in western Kerr County came in to the police department’s 911 center at 2:52 a.m. on July 4, according to McCall.

Over the next six hours, the center, which receives all 911 calls for Kerr County, answered 435 calls, he said.

In the heart-wrenching 911 calls, many people said they weren’t able to get to safety due to the quickly rising waters.

“There’s no place for us to go,” one man can be heard saying in a call made at 3:35 a.m. that day.

“There’s no way to get out,” he said.

Another man called at 3:49 a.m., pleading for help.

“I need everything, sir. My house is so flooded,” the caller said. “The water is 3 feet up. I’ve got children here. I just need someone to be aware. I’m afraid this is all gonna go.”

One woman who called at 4:16 a.m. said she was in the attic of a house.

“The river has flooded the whole house. We’re trapped. We can’t get out,” she said.

Another woman called at 4:05 a.m. saying her children were stuck in a flooded house and were on the second floor.

“They’re right on the water. Our house is right on the water,” she said.

The operator said, “Just know we have everyone heading that way.”

At 4:19 a.m., a caller said they rescued a pair of young girls who had been swept away from Camp Mystic, a Christian all-girls sleepaway camp located along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County that saw devastating, deadly flooding.

“We’re OK, but we live about a mile down the road from Camp Mystic and we’ve already got two little girls who have come down the river and we’ve gotten to them, but I’m not sure how many else are out there,” the woman said.

The operator assured her that someone will be en route.

“The flooding is very, very bad,” she said.

Two people were working at the time when the calls started coming in regarding the flood, the police chief said while commending the operators for their handling of “extraordinary call volumes.”

“I’m immensely proud of our telecommunications operators,” he said. “These public safety team members showed incredible perseverance as they faced high call volumes and did their best to provide assistance and comfort to every caller.”

Some calls were transferred to neighboring dispatch centers based on the protocols regarding high volume, he said. Once they obtained critical information from callers, the operators “were faced with the difficult decision to disconnect and move on to the next call,” McCall said.

The 911 calls were released in their entirety, without redaction.

“The recordings contain disturbing content, which our community, employees, and family and friends of loved ones lost may find highly distressing,” the police department said in a statement. “Listener and audience discretion is advised.”

Over 130 people were killed in flash flooding across the Hill Country region, including at least 117 in Kerr County, officials said. At Camp Mystic, 28 people — including 25 campers, two counselors and the camp’s director — died as rapidly rising floodwaters inundated the camp.

Thursday’s release follows the release of 911 from other counties in the Hill Country, including Gillespie and Kendall counties.

