‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke marries singer Christian Lee Hutson

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson perform onstage during the 37th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concerton February 26, 2024 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House US)

Maya Hawke and singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson are married.

The couple exchanged vows in a surprise Valentine’s Day ceremony on Feb. 14, surrounded by family and close friends, according to People.

Maya Hawke’s parents, actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, were both in attendance.

The occasion also saw a reunion of many of her Stranger Things castmates, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

For their special day, Maya Hawke wore a white wedding dress styled with an oversized, feathery winter coat, while Hutson opted for a traditional tuxedo.

Thurman arrived in a light blue gown with coordinating shoes, and Ethan Hawke wore an all-black look. Maya Hawke’s brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, was also in attendance.

ABC News has reached out to Maya Hawke’s representative, but did not hear back immediately.

Hutson previously confirmed Maya Hawke was his fiancée during an interview with SoCal Sound Sessions which was published in March of 2025.

In April, Maya Hawke was photographed in Manhattan wearing a diamond ring, and later that month, she and Hutson made their red carpet debut at the opening night of John Proctor Is the Villain in New York City, which she attended in support of Sink.

Maya Hawke first crossed paths with Hutson while making music several years ago. Hutson later opened for Phoebe Bridgers on tour from 2022 to 2023 and appeared on Maya Hawke’s 2024 album, Chaos Angel

New trailers for ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ and more debut during Super Bowl
‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ was among several upcoming films teased during the Super Bowl. (Disney)

With a stacked slate of films ahead in the year 2026, some studios chose the biggest stage in television, the Super Bowl, to give audiences a look at upcoming films.

Here are some of the film trailers that aired during the Super Bowl:

Disclosure DayJust before kick-off, Disclosure Day, an upcoming project directed by Steven Spielberg aired, giving the first glimpse at the science-fiction thriller. Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and more star in the film, due in theaters June 12.  A synopsis reads, “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.”

The Mandalorian and Grogu: The film got a brief Big Game spot, airing during the first quarter of the Super Bowl, giving us an early taste of director Jon Favreau‘s upcoming Star Wars movie. The project, due out May 22, will see Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, and his young apprentice Grogu face off against the Imperial Remnant. Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

New Netflix look stars Brad Pitt: Netflix aired an advertisement starring Brad Pitt back in form as Cliff Booth, the role that won him an Oscar in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Variety, the new look is attached to the upcoming sequel The Adventures of Cliff Booth, written by Tarantino but directed by David Fincher. ABC News has reached out to Netflix for more information.

Project Hail Mary: A final trailer was released Sunday for the upcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling and hitting theaters on March 20. The Amazon MGM film is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Andy Weir. It follows middle school teacher Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who finds himself on a spacecraft with no memory of his past or even how he arrived there. Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed the movie.

Melissa McCarthy attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 5, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images)

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Melissa McCarthy, Josh O’Connor and Ariana Grande are set to host the final three episodes for 2025 of the late-night sketch comedy series.

McCarthy will take over hosting duties for the sixth time on the Dec. 6 episode of the show. SNL first made the announcement of McCarthy’s return during Saturday’s episode, which was hosted by Glen Powell. McCarthy previously won an Emmy for hosting the program in 2017. She will be joined by Dijon, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time.

O’Connor is set to make his SNL hosting debut on the Dec. 13 episode. He’s promoting his upcoming film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which arrives in select theaters on Nov. 26 and will stream on Netflix on Dec. 12. Lily Allen will serve as the musical guest on the episode. She makes her second appearance performing on SNL after the release of her fifth album, West End Girl.

Finally, Grande will host the program for the third time on the Dec. 20 episode. She will be joined by musical guest Cher, who is promoting her autobiography, Cher: The Memoir. This marks Cher’s second appearance as musical guest on the show. She first took to the Studio 8H stage back in 1987.

Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra in “Pluribus,” now streaming on Apple TV (Courtesy Apple TV)

Going into Sunday night’s Golden Globes, Apple TV+’s new series Pluribus — about a woman who is unaffected by an alien virus that causes nearly everyone on earth to be joined to a hive mind — is up for two awards.

The show, from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, is nominated for best television series, drama and best performance by an actress in a television series, drama for star Rhea Seehorn. Pluribus star Karolina Wydra, who plays Zosia, says she’s thrilled for Gilligan and Seehorn, telling ABC Audio, “I’m glad that they’re being celebrated for their greatness.”

Pluribus marks the first leading role for Seehorn, who previously appeared in Gilligan’s Better Call Saul. Wydra says she hopes Seehorn receives long-overdue recognition. 

“I want her to be celebrated for the incredible artist that she is, and not only incredible artist, but also an incredible woman and an incredible leader,” she says. “I am shocked that she hasn’t been a leading lady. She’s made to be that. She’s just phenomenal.”

Wydra is also happy that Gilligan’s vision is being recognized by the Globes.

“He is a master of his craft and he is a brilliant storyteller, brilliant filmmaker, and more than anything, he’s an incredible human being,” she tells ABC Audio. “And I am in awe of him as a person.”

“It starts from the top down and the way he runs the set and the ways he hires people. He really cares about making sure that people are there because they want to and they’re really good humans.” 

The Golden Globes will air live on CBS Sunday night and stream live on Paramount Plus.

