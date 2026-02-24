Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Short dies at 42

Martin Short and Katherine Elizabeth Short arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 27, 2011, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Katherine Short, the daughter of actor Martin Short, has died, ABC News has confirmed. She was 42.

A representative for Martin Short confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.”

The statement continued, “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that a call came into Katherine Short’s address at 6:43 p.m. PT Monday for a possible suicide. When LAPD and medics arrived, they found a deceased female and an investigation was opened.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they responded to reports of a shooting at Katherine Short’s home. When they arrived, they found a woman deceased.

Katherine Short was one of three children the actor shared with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.

Dolman died on Aug. 21, 2010, from ovarian cancer. She and Martin Short were married for 30 years.

They also have two sons, Oliver Patrick Short, 39, and Henry Hayter Short, 36.

Martin Short has previously spoken about how his children were close, telling CNN in a 2013 interview that he was inspired by his own childhood to make sure his children were always close.

“When you have kids you have to just set down this bottom line of what can’t happen,” Martin Short said. “I’ve done it in my house and my parents did it in their house which was: Everyone has to like each other and get along. And if you don’t, you’ll get the wrath of the parents.”

According to People, Katherine Short earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006.

She then earned her master’s in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

Following an internship at the pro bono law firm Public Counsel, training at the West L.A. Veterans Administration and a role at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, she worked in private practice as a licensed clinical social worker and also worked part time at the clinic Amae Health.

Katherine Short was also a mental health advocate and was involved with the charity Bring Change 2 Mind.

Over the years, Martin Short brought his daughter with him to several events. She appeared with him and Dolman at the afterparty for The Producers in 2003 and also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her dad in February 2011.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Simpsons Movie’ sequel switches release date and more
In brief: ‘The Simpsons Movie’ sequel switches release date and more

Another season of Platonic is on the way. Apple TV has renewed its comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne for season 3. Series creators Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco said in a statement that they “couldn’t be more excited to get back into the world of Platonic”

Speaking of season 3 renewals, Landman has scored one as well. Paramount+ has renewed the original drama series starring Billy Bob Thornton for a third season. The show, which comes from creator Taylor Sheridan, released its second season in November. It was the most-watched premiere for any original series on Paramount+, according to a press release from the service …

D’oh! The upcoming, untitled animated sequel film to The Simpsons Movie is switching release dates. It will now premiere on Sept. 3, 2027. The movie was previously scheduled to arrive on July 23 of that year. “An all-new movie from The Simpsons, now coming to theaters Labor D’OH Weekend, 2027!” 20th Century Studios shared to social media to announce the change …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Director Rob Reiner and wife Michele stabbed to death in home, son in custody
Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the screening of ‘Misery’ during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, according to a statement from their family.

Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death in their Brentwood-area residence.

Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, 32, was taken into custody on Sunday night on unspecified charges and is being held on $4 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the Reiner family said.

Officials said during a press conference Sunday night that they have not identified a suspect and nobody is currently in custody.

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.”

Rob Reiner — a famed director, producer and actor — is known for massive Hollywood hits The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and A Few Good Men and many more.

Officers were called to the home at 3:40 p.m. PT, the LAPD said in a statement, calling the investigation an apparent homicide.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News earlier on Sunday. Their ages were reported as 78 and 68 years old.

The senior leadership of the LAPD’s robbery and homicide unit responded to the scene.

A neighbor told ABC News that actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at the house after police had arrived.

“Billy looked like he was about to cry,” the neighbor said.

There are two houses that the Reiner family owns across the street from each other. Rob and his wife lived in one and a daughter with kids lived in another, according to the neighbor.

“They’re a big presence on the block. They’re always having parties,” she said.

Rob Reiner and Singer married in 1989 and share three children, Jake, Nick and Romy Reiner.

Rob was previously married to Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.

The son of comedian Carl Reiner and actress and singer Estelle Lebost, Rob first became famous on the Norman Lear television sitcom All in the Family.

He played the role of Meathead, Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, from 1971 to 1978.

“The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner,” the family said in a statement on Sunday night. “Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world.”

Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft,'” the statement added.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed Reiner’s death, saying he is “heartbroken by the tragic loss.”

“His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others– and encouraging us to dream bigger,” Newsom said in a statement. “Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Felton’s Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy halted mid-show by audience applause
Tom Felton takes his curtain call during his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and The Cursed Child’ at the Lyric Theatre on Nov. 11, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Tom Felton has returned to the Wizarding World.

The actor, who played Draco Malfoy in all eights films in the Harry Potter franchise, has reprised the role while making his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. Felton took to the stage for the first time on Tuesday, where he received thunderous applause from fans in the audience the moment he appeared.

After speaking his first word back as the character, which was, aptly, “Potter,” the actor waited to say the rest of the line for a good 30 seconds as the crowd cheered him on. “I need a favor,” Felton finally said after the applause ended. The moment was shared in a video posted on the official Cursed Child Instagram.

“It’s true then, what they’re saying on the train. Tom Felton has come to Broadway,” the caption reads. “Tom Felton makes his first appearance as Draco Malfoy on Broadway. #CursedChildNYC.”

The caption is a reference to one of Draco’s lines from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. “It’s true then, what they’re saying on the train,” Draco says in reference to Harry’s arrival at Hogwarts.

Felton’s casting was announced back in June. He originally joined the show for a 19-week limited engagement, which was scheduled to last through March 22, 2026. Now he plans to stay in the role for an additional seven weeks due to high demand. Fans can see him as the Slytherin wizard through May 10.

“Don’t miss your chance to witness wizarding world history. Tom Felton returns to the role he made famous, Draco Malfoy, as he joins the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child live on Broadway this fall,” the Cursed Child website reads.

The play continues the Harry Potter story 19 years after the events of the book series and film franchise. It follows the children of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco, who now all attend Hogwarts together.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.