It’s a-﻿’The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,’ the ﻿highest-grossing US movie of 2026

It’s a-﻿’The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,’ the ﻿highest-grossing US movie of 2026

Luigi, Yoshi, Mario and Toad in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.’ (Nintendo, Illumination)

The only way to stop The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is with a blue shell.

The animated movie, the sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, topped the box office for a second straight week, taking in an additional $69 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Its total domestic haul is now just over $308 million, officially making The Super Mario Galaxy Movie the highest-grossing movie of 2026 in the U.S. so far.

Project Hail Mary, the year’s previous biggest movie, took the #2 spot over the weekend with $24.58 million. The Ryan Gosling-starring sci-fi adventure has brought it a total of nearly $257 million.

The highest-grossing new movie of the weekend was the rom-com You, Me & Tuscany, starring Halle Bailey and Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page. It debuted at #4 with $8 million, in between two holdovers: The Drama and Hoppers, which landed at #3 with $8.707 million and #5 with $4.1 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $69 million
2. Project Hail Mary — $24.58 million
3. The Drama — $8.707 million
4. You, Me & Tuscany — $8 million
5. Hoppers — $4.1 million
6. BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ in GOYANG: LIVE VIEWING — $2.44 million
7. Faces of Death — $1.7 million
8. Exit 8 — $1.405 million
9. A Great Awakening — $1.271 million
10. Reminders of Him — $1 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Chris Pratt makes ‘Avatar’ cry ‘Mercy’ as his new sci-fi film tops box office
Chris Pratt makes ‘Avatar’ cry ‘Mercy’ as his new sci-fi film tops box office
Chris Pratt stars as Chris Raven in ‘Mercy.’ (Justin Lubin)

After five weeks, Avatar: Fire and Ashs reign at the box office has finally been extinguished: Chris Pratt‘s new sci-fi film Mercy has replaced James Cameron‘s sci-fi threequel at #1.

The movie, about a political detective being tried by an AI judge for the murder of his wife, took in $11.1 million, according to Box Office MojoAvatar: Fire and Ash fell to #2 with a weekend take of $7 million, while Disney’s Zootopia 2, the highest-grossing animated Hollywood film of all time, remains at #3 with $5.7 million.

The only new movie to make the top 10 was Return to Silent Hill, in at #7 with a $3.3 million gross.

Variety notes that overall, it was the lowest-earning weekend of the year at the box office, due to the winter storms sweeping through the U.S. that forced multiple theaters to close.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mercy — $11,1 million
2.﻿ Avatar: Fire and Ash﻿ — $7 million
3. ﻿Zootopia 2﻿ — $5.7 million
4.﻿ The Housemaid﻿ — $4.2 million
5.﻿ 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — $3.6 million
6.﻿ Marty Supreme﻿ — $3.5 million
7.﻿ Return to Silent Hill﻿ — $3.3 million
8. ﻿Hamnet — $2 million
9. ﻿The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring﻿ — $2 million
10. Primate﻿ — $1.6 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alix Earle to star in Netflix reality series
Alix Earle to star in Netflix reality series
Alix Earle attends the NYLON House At Miami Art Week on Dec. 5, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Keeping up with the Earles.

Netflix has announced an upcoming, unscripted series starring social media star Alix Earle and her family. It is set to arrive sometime in 2026.

Earle, who was the runner-up on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, is known for her “Get Ready with Me” videos. She has over 13 million TikTok and Instagram followers combined.

Netflix shared a video to social media announcing the new reality show on Wednesday.

“From your FYP to your TV: Alix Earle, her family, and friends will star in an unscripted series dropping later this year on Netflix,” the video’s caption reads.

This new show will take Earle’s fans behind the scenes of her life as she balances a growing business empire, travels the world and navigates her modern family dynamic. The show “will document the real-time messiness of a young woman in transition,” according to the streamer.

“I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there’s still so much more,” Earle said. “We are so happy to partner with Netflix on this show about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all.”

Earle said she is used to having total control of what she films and posts online, saying, “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a little scary” to have someone else behind the camera.

“Having cameras around in moments I normally wouldn’t post is definitely an adjustment. But the real, human moments are what connected me to my audience in the first place. If letting people in even more makes someone feel less alone, or even just makes them laugh, then it’s worth it,” Earle said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kermit, Miss Piggy and Sabrina Carpenter star in ‘The Muppet Show’ official trailer
Kermit, Miss Piggy and Sabrina Carpenter star in ‘The Muppet Show’ official trailer
‘The Muppet Show’ stars Sabrina Carpenter and the original Muppet cast. (Disney/Mitch Haaseth)

Muppet fans, rejoice.

Disney+ has released the official trailer for The Muppet Show special event that’s coming to the streaming service and ABC on Feb. 4.

Along with the new trailer, the highly anticipated special has added Maya Rudolph as a guest star. Rudolph joins the cast that also includes special guest star Sabrina Carpenter, and the show’s executive producer and guest star Seth Rogen.

Fans can expect the special to feature beloved Muppets like Miss Piggy and Kermit back for this brand-new event. “Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!” according to the event’s official synopsis.

The trailer finds Kermit walking through the backstage areas of The Muppet Theatre before settling down at his desk with a cup of tea. All the while, his friend Rowlf plays the piano beside him.

“Rowlf, have you been playing this whole time?” Kermit asks.

“Well, what did you think it was? Some kind of sentimental montage in your head? We’re doing the show again, frog!”

We then see Miss Piggy interacting with Carpenter. The pop star tells Miss Piggy she is her idol.

“I grew up watching you, my parents grew up watching you, their parents grew up watching you,” Carpenter says, before Miss Piggy makes an annoyed scream.

The original The Muppet Show series was created by Jim Henson and ran from 1976 to 1981. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the original Muppet Show, which has all five seasons available to stream on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and The Muppets Studio.

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