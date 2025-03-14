Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Wheel of Time: Season 3 of the fantasy series based on the bestselling books by Robert Jordan has arrived.

Netflix
The Electric State: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt survive in the aftermath of a robot war in the new film.

Peacock
Long Bright River: Amanda Seyfried is a police officer who patrols a Philly neighborhood hit hard by the opioid crisis in the new series.

Movie theaters
Black Bag: Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender are spies facing the ultimate test in the new film.

Opus: Ayo Edebiri is a journalist covering an eccentric pop star’s return in the A24 film.

Novocaine: A man who doesn’t feel pain fights to save the girl of his dreams in the action film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

In brief: Matthew Lillard will return for ‘Scream 7’ and more
Ormund Hightower is making his way to House of the Dragon. James Norton will join the third season of the HBO show as the character, Variety first reported Friday. While the character had been referenced, he had not yet appeared on the Game of Thrones prequel show. The official character description for Ormund says he is “Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) nephew, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Gwayne’s (Freddie Fox) cousin, and the Lord of Oldtown. He is presently leading the Hightower host in a march on King’s Landing to support his house against Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).” …

Another actor is returning to the Scream franchise. Matthew Lillard, who played Stu in the first Scream movie, will return for Scream 7. The actor confirmed the casting news in a video he shared to Instagram, where he wrote out a famous line from his character: “My mom and dad are gonna be so mad at me!!” The actor joins other legacy cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Scott Foley and Mark Consuelos in the new film, which hits theaters on Feb. 27, 2026 …

Timothy Olyphant is the latest to join the new limited series Lucky at Apple TV+, Deadline reports. The show, which follows a young woman who has to embrace her darker criminal side one final time to escape her past, also stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Annette Bening. Olyphant will play Lucky’s (Taylor-Joy) father, John, in the show, which is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Taylor-Joy …

‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ ‘Madame Web,’ ‘Megalopolis’ among 2025 Razzie Award nominees
Warner Bros. Pictures

Nominations for the 2025 Razzie Awards have arrived.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as The Razzies, recognize the worst films and performances of each year. Among this year’s nominees, Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis and Reagan have tied for the most nominations at six apiece.

Up for the worst picture prize and its $4.97 gold spray-painted worst picture statuette are Joker: Folie à Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis and Reagan.

“In this new and uncharted world where bad is good, dumb is smart and criticism is soundly forbidden, the Razzies stand (or sit) ready to rumble. Just don’t ask us to kneel!” the Razzies wrote in its nominations announcement.

As for the acting categories, the Razzies nominated “Oscar® winners Joaquin [Phoenix], Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga and one of Trump’s newly appointed ‘ambassadors to Hollywood,’ Jon Voight (who has a near-record four 2024 titles listed behind his name as Worst Supporting Actor),” according to its website.

In the actor category, Jack Black is nominated for Dear Santa, Zachary Levi is nominated for Harold and the Purple Crayon, Phoenix is nominated for Joker: Folie à Deux, Dennis Quaid is nominated for Reagan and Jerry Seinfeld is nominated for Unfrosted.

Over in the actress category, Blanchett is nominated for Borderlands, Lady Gaga is nominated for Joker: Folie à Deux, Bryce Dallas Howard is nominated for Argylle, Dakota Johnson is nominated for Madame Web and Jennifer Lopez is nominated for Atlas.

The 45th Razzie Award winners will be revealed by a video press release on March 1, the eve of the Oscars ceremony.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant gets surprise on-set proposal
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

Cue the wedding bells!

A Wheel of Fortune contestant received the surprise of her life when her boyfriend popped the question on the set of the hit game show.

Rhea Susan Mathew returned to play Wheel of Fortune under the assumption that she was there to celebrate the longtime show’s 50th anniversary, as co-host Vanna White explained in a behind-the-scenes YouTube video.

In the video, Mathew solves a phrase puzzle with the correct answer of “Will you marry me?” before the show’s set opens up and her boyfriend, Robin Kuriakose, steps out.

When Mathew starts connecting the dots, her eyes grow wide and her jaw falls open before she approaches her boyfriend and he gets down on one knee.

“Rhea Susan Mathew, will your marry me?” he asks as he holds out an engagement ring.

Mathew, with her hands over her mouth in shock, nods yes before the couple share a kiss.

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram video post, Mathew told Wheel of Fortune social correspondent Maggie Sajak she had no idea her now-fiancé, whom she described as “one of her biggest supporters,” would propose on set.

“I”m still in shock,” she said.

Kuriakose added, “I’m so happy that she got this moment, so thank you guys all for accommodating us and making it happen.”

