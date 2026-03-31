Mariska Hargitay set to make her Broadway debut in ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Mariska Hargitay set to make her Broadway debut in ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Mariska Hargitay in ‘Every Brilliant Thing.’ (Emilio Madrid)

Mariska Hargitay is headed to the Great White Way.

The Law & Order: SVU star is set to make her Broadway debut in May. She’ll be taking over for Daniel Radcliffe in the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing beginning May 26.

“I read Every Brilliant Thing and cried, rejoiced, laughed, cried some more, and loved it so much,” Hargitay says in a statement. “I’m always drawn to themes of healing and renewal, especially when the journey is rendered in all its complexity.”

She says making her Broadway debut with such a life-affirming play is an “extraordinary gift” and “the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.”

“For me, the triumph of this beautiful piece of work—this luminously brilliant thing—is that through a deeply personal story, we experience the universal endeavor of keeping ourselves pointed towards light, compassion and hope,” Hargitay says.

Every Brilliant Thing, which relies heavily on audience participation, follows the central character as they look back on their life through a list of all the little things that make life worth living.

Radcliffe will complete his run on May 24. The show has extended its run through June 28.

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Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, the children of renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner, are speaking out for the first time after their brother, Nick Reiner, was arrested for allegedly killing their parents.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner said in a statement released by a family spokesperson on Wednesday. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner said. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Nick Reiner, 32, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders, for allegedly stabbing his parents to death on Sunday, according to prosecutors.

Romy Reiner is the one who found her parents’ bodies in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, who met while Rob Reiner was directing When Harry Met Sally…, married in 1989 and shared three children. Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome 1st child: ‘Overflowing with love’
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Comedian, writer and actor Pete Davidson, and model and actress Elsie Hewitt are officially parents.

Hewitt, 29, announced the arrival of the pair’s first child in an Instagram post Thursday, stating that their baby was born Dec. 12.

“Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” Hewitt wrote alongside several photos and a video clip.

Hewitt also revealed the name she and Davidson, 32, gave to their new bundle of joy.

Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson,” Hewitt wrote, adding a pink heart emoji. “My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Davidson previously opened up about his dream to start a family on Kevin Hart‘s talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It’s like my dream,” Davidson said at the time.

“I’m so excited for that chapter, so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it’s just easier,” he added.

ABC News has reached out to Davidson’s and Hewitt’s representatives for comment.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Roger Allers, ‘The Lion King’ co-director, dies at 76
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Roger Allers, co-director of The Lion King, has died at age 76.

The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger remembered Allers in a social media post on Sunday.

“Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come,” Iger shared in a statement posted to Instagram.

“He understood the power of great storytelling – how unforgettable characters, emotion, and music can come together to create something timeless. His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney,” Iger’s statement continued, finishing, “Our hearts are with his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Beyond 1994’s The Lion King, Allers worked on several Disney classics, Tron, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more.

Allers’ Disney colleague Dave Bossert shared news of Allers’ death on Facebook along with a photo of him and Allers.

“Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance,” wrote Bossert in part. “He began at Disney doing pre-production concepts for Tron. He then became a story artist on Oliver & Company and The Little Mermaid and other films, eventually becoming head of story on Beauty and the Beast.”

“He was, without question, one of the kindest people you could hope to know and work alongside,” wrote Bossert, who added that even after The Lion King‘s monumental success, “it never went to his head.”

The Lion King, made in 1994, which Allers co-directed with Rob Minkoff, is one of the most popular movies of all time, spawning $988,389,726 in worldwide box office, according to The Numbers.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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