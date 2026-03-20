In brief: First look at Martin Scorsese’s ‘What Happens at Night’ and more

In brief: First look at Martin Scorsese’s ‘What Happens at Night’ and more

The first look at Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film has arrived. Apple Original Films has released the first photo from the movie set of What Happens at Night, announcing that production has started on the project. It features Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in costume as they walk through a snowy landscape. Both Scorsese and DiCaprio posted the photo on their Instagram pages …

Maya Hawke is set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of the bestselling book The God of the Woods. The actress will play Judy Luptack, the first female investigator in the male-dominated Bureau of Criminal Investigation, in the series. The show follows Judy as she is assigned to unravel the disappearance of a young girl from a summer camp in upstate New York, according to a description from Netflix …

Speaking of Netflix, a new limited series starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson is heading to the platform as another one of the books by Call Me By Your Name writer André Aciman is getting adapted for the screen. Taylor-Johnson will star in Enigma Variations, a limited series that tells the story of a man who is remade by his many lovers over the span of 10 years …

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Tom Holland shares new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer
Tom Holland shares new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer
Tom Holland is seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ on August 3, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images)

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment shared the trailer early Wednesday across social media platforms.

Tom Holland, who stars as the titular super hero, also shared the trailer in an Instagram reel, writing in the caption, “A brand new day starts now. I can’t wait to share this movie with you. Watch the official trailer for #SpidermanBrandNewDay — exclusive in theatres July 31st.”

The new trailer gives audiences a look at the aftermath of the end of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third movie in the latest version of the franchise.

It opens with Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, sitting at the top of a skyscraper and watching a video on his phone of his former friends MJ (played by Zendaya) and Ned (portrayed by Jacob Batalon).

“Hi, my name is Peter Parker,” Holland continues in a subsequent voiceover. “You don’t remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me because I’m not just Peter Parker: I’m Spider-Man.”

The trailer caption explains that four years have passed since Spider-Man: No Way Home and Peter Parker is now an adult living on his own in a New York where no one knows him or his name. He’s still fighting crime but, as the synopsis explains, “The pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, went into production last August.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return for Spider-Man: Brand New Day; they’re joined by Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other familiar faces are set to make appearances as well, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

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Dave Coulier reveals his tongue cancer is in remission
Dave Coulier reveals his tongue cancer is in remission
Dave Coulier appears on ‘Good Morning America’ on Feb. 4, 2026. (ABC News)

Actor and comedian Dave Coulier says he is now in remission from tongue cancer, which he was diagnosed with one year after finishing treatment for another type of cancer, Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure,” Coulier said in a live interview Wednesday on Good Morning America. “I’m in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been.”

The 66-year-old actor revealed in December that he had been diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma at the base of his tongue, one year after he completed treatment for Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“I was going in for a checkup for the lymphoma and got a PET scan and it revealed that something was in my throat, and they said, ‘Let’s take a look at this,'” Coulier recalled on GMA.

Coulier said he underwent a robotic surgery so doctors could get a biopsy and confirm a second cancer diagnosis, which doctors told him was unrelated to his previous cancer diagnosis.

“It was revealed that I have carcinoma. And totally unrelated,” said Coulier. “That PET scan and early detection … saved my life.”

Coulier previously said he would undergo 35 radiation treatments through the end of 2025 to address the squamous carcinoma. He opened up about the experience on GMA as well.

“[Radiation has] totally different side effects. It can steal parts of your life away from you — psychologically, emotionally and certainly physically,” Coulier said. “And I wasn’t going to allow cancer to do that. I was going to laugh my way through it and keep the people that I love close to me and that helps.”

Coulier credits his family and close friends, like Full House co-star John Stamos, for supporting him along his cancer journey.

“My wife, Melissa, has been amazing through all of this. I just love her to death,” Coulier said.

“And John flew into Michigan, came and visited us and made me laugh,” he added. “He’s my brother. He wore a bald cap, and when he came around the corner, dressed like that, I dropped to the floor laughing. And he got COVID while he was staying with us. [We were] like two fifth-graders sitting in the hallway, talking to each other with walkie-talkies.”

Coulier said he hopes to encourage others to pay attention to their health and get regular checkups as necessary.

“I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me, but now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms and just talk to your doctors and get ahead of this,” Coulier said. “Because even though I’m in remission, I feel like cancer is always in the rear-view mirror … so early detection really means everything.”

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‘One Battle After Another’ leads 2026 Golden Globe nominees
‘One Battle After Another’ leads 2026 Golden Globe nominees
2026 Golden Globes hosted by Nikki Glaser (CBS/Dick Clark Productions)

The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have officially been announced.

Actor Marlon Wayans and actress Skye P. Marshall revealed the nominations live from Los Angeles, where the awards show will take place on Sunday, Jan. 11.

On the film side, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, including best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best director.

The White Lotus leads television nominations with six, including best television series (drama).

For the first time, the Golden Globes will honor podcasting in a new category.

Here are the nominees:

Best picture (drama)
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best picture (musical or comedy)
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another

Best picture (animated)
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Cinematic and box office achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Warpons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Best original song
“Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash, music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Simon Franglen, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun
“I Lied to You” from Sinners, music and lyrics by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq
“No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
“The Girl in the Bubble” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams, music and lyrics by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Best original score
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1

Best television series (drama)
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Best television series (comedy)
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Podcast of the year
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
SmartLess
Up First from NPR

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