In brief: First look at Martin Scorsese’s ‘What Happens at Night’ and more
The first look at Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film has arrived. Apple Original Films has released the first photo from the movie set of What Happens at Night, announcing that production has started on the project. It features Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in costume as they walk through a snowy landscape. Both Scorsese and DiCaprio posted the photo on their Instagram pages …
Maya Hawke is set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of the bestselling book The God of the Woods. The actress will play Judy Luptack, the first female investigator in the male-dominated Bureau of Criminal Investigation, in the series. The show follows Judy as she is assigned to unravel the disappearance of a young girl from a summer camp in upstate New York, according to a description from Netflix …
Speaking of Netflix, a new limited series starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson is heading to the platform as another one of the books by Call Me By Your Name writer André Aciman is getting adapted for the screen. Taylor-Johnson will star in Enigma Variations, a limited series that tells the story of a man who is remade by his many lovers over the span of 10 years …
A new trailer for the highly-anticipated film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here.
Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment shared the trailer early Wednesday across social media platforms.
Tom Holland, who stars as the titular super hero, also shared the trailer in an Instagram reel, writing in the caption, “A brand new day starts now. I can’t wait to share this movie with you. Watch the official trailer for #SpidermanBrandNewDay — exclusive in theatres July 31st.”
The new trailer gives audiences a look at the aftermath of the end of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third movie in the latest version of the franchise.
It opens with Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, sitting at the top of a skyscraper and watching a video on his phone of his former friends MJ (played by Zendaya) and Ned (portrayed by Jacob Batalon).
“Hi, my name is Peter Parker,” Holland continues in a subsequent voiceover. “You don’t remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me because I’m not just Peter Parker: I’m Spider-Man.”
The trailer caption explains that four years have passed since Spider-Man: No Way Home and Peter Parker is now an adult living on his own in a New York where no one knows him or his name. He’s still fighting crime but, as the synopsis explains, “The pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.”
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, went into production last August.
Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return for Spider-Man: Brand New Day; they’re joined by Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other familiar faces are set to make appearances as well, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.
Actor and comedian Dave Coulier says he is now in remission from tongue cancer, which he was diagnosed with one year after finishing treatment for another type of cancer, Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure,” Coulier said in a live interview Wednesday on Good Morning America. “I’m in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been.”
The 66-year-old actor revealed in December that he had been diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma at the base of his tongue, one year after he completed treatment for Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
“I was going in for a checkup for the lymphoma and got a PET scan and it revealed that something was in my throat, and they said, ‘Let’s take a look at this,'” Coulier recalled on GMA.
Coulier said he underwent a robotic surgery so doctors could get a biopsy and confirm a second cancer diagnosis, which doctors told him was unrelated to his previous cancer diagnosis.
“It was revealed that I have carcinoma. And totally unrelated,” said Coulier. “That PET scan and early detection … saved my life.”
Coulier previously said he would undergo 35 radiation treatments through the end of 2025 to address the squamous carcinoma. He opened up about the experience on GMA as well.
“[Radiation has] totally different side effects. It can steal parts of your life away from you — psychologically, emotionally and certainly physically,” Coulier said. “And I wasn’t going to allow cancer to do that. I was going to laugh my way through it and keep the people that I love close to me and that helps.”
Coulier credits his family and close friends, like Full House co-star John Stamos, for supporting him along his cancer journey.
“My wife, Melissa, has been amazing through all of this. I just love her to death,” Coulier said.
“And John flew into Michigan, came and visited us and made me laugh,” he added. “He’s my brother. He wore a bald cap, and when he came around the corner, dressed like that, I dropped to the floor laughing. And he got COVID while he was staying with us. [We were] like two fifth-graders sitting in the hallway, talking to each other with walkie-talkies.”
Coulier said he hopes to encourage others to pay attention to their health and get regular checkups as necessary.
“I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me, but now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms and just talk to your doctors and get ahead of this,” Coulier said. “Because even though I’m in remission, I feel like cancer is always in the rear-view mirror … so early detection really means everything.”
The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have officially been announced.
Actor Marlon Wayans and actress Skye P. Marshall revealed the nominations live from Los Angeles, where the awards show will take place on Sunday, Jan. 11.
On the film side, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, including best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best director.
The White Lotus leads television nominations with six, including best television series (drama).
For the first time, the Golden Globes will honor podcasting in a new category.
Here are the nominees:
Best picture (drama) Frankenstein Hamnet It Was Just An Accident The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners
Best picture (musical or comedy) Blue Moon Bugonia Marty Supreme No Other Choice Nouvelle Vague One Battle After Another
Best picture (animated) Arco Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amelie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2
Cinematic and box office achievement Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 KPop Demon Hunters Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Sinners Warpons Wicked: For Good Zootopia 2
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Tessa Thompson, Hedda Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon George Clooney, Jay Kelly Jesse Plemons, Bugonia Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Paul Mescal, Hamnet Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value Amy Madigan, Weapons Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ryan Coogler, Sinners Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Best screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Ryan Coogler, Sinners Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Best original song “Dream as One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash, music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Simon Franglen, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun “I Lied to You” from Sinners, music and lyrics by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq “No Place Like Home” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz “The Girl in the Bubble” from Wicked: For Good, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams, music and lyrics by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Best original score Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein Ludwig Göransson, Sinners Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another Kangding Ray, Sirāt Max Richter, Hamnet Hans Zimmer, F1
Best television series (drama) The Diplomat The Pitt Pluribus Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus
Best television series (comedy) Abbott Elementary Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building The Studio
Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television Adolescence All Her Fault The Beast In Me Black Mirror Dying for Sex The Girlfriend
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama) Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Diego Luna, Andor Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Mark Ruffalo, Task Adam Scott, Severance Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama) Kathy Bates, Matlock Britt Lower, Severance Helen Mirren, Mobland Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television Ashley Walters, Adolescence Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus Owen Cooper, Adolescence Tramell Tillman, Severance Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television Carrie Coon, The White Lotus Catherine O’Hara, The Studio Erin Doherty, Adolescence Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Parker Posey, The White Lotus Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy) Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Jean Smart, Hacks Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy) Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Seth Rogen, The Studio Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television Claire Danes, The Beast in Me Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex Rashida Jones, Black Mirror Robin Wright, The Girlfriend Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror Stephen Graham, Adolescence Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Jude Law, Black Rabbit Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Podcast of the year Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Call Her Daddy Good Hang with Amy Poehler SmartLess Up First from NPR