Nikki Glaser, Noah Wyle among entertainers on ‘Time’100 list of most influential people of 2026

Nikki Glaser, Noah Wyle among entertainers on ‘Time’100 list of most influential people of 2026

Nikki Glaser attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

TIME has revealed its 2026 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Nikki Glaser represents the entertainment community as she graces one of the four worldwide covers of this year’s Time100 issue of the magazine.

Other entertainers to make the list are Noah Wyle, Sterling K. Brown, Alan Cumming, Claire Danes, Benicio Del Toro, Jonathan Groff, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Dakota Johnson, Wagner Moura, Keke Palmer, Jafar Panahi, Zoe Saldaña, Rhea Seehorn and Ben Stiller.

Chris Rock penned the tribute to Glaser, writing that one of the things he loves about her is that “she has the decency to be scared” because of how hard she works.

“Lorne Michaels used to say to me, ‘You can’t make an entrance if you never leave.’ I hope Nikki takes her time and explores all aspects of her gift,” Rock wrote. “I hope she realizes she has the potential to be not just a great comedian, but a great artist who uses the power that comes with this moment to approach her career like Madonna or Leonardo DiCaprio and work with only the best. I hope this is just the beginning of an incredible, multifaceted, Steve Martin–esque career.”

LeVar Burton wrote Wyle’s tribute, sharing that The Pitt actor is one of those people you’d love to hate, “except you can’t because he’s such a great guy.”

“He wears his compassionate nature as effortlessly as he does his easy sense of humor,” Burton continued. “When he says, ‘Let me know if there’s anything I can do,’ he genuinely means it. Countless are the times I have considered myself fortunate to call him my friend.”

The world’s most influential people will gather in New York City at the 2026 Time100 Summit on April 22 and the Time100 Gala on April 23.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård to host ‘Saturday Night Live’
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Teyana Taylor attends the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 4, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård are set to host the first three episodes in 2026.

Wolfhard will take over hosting duties for the first time on the Jan. 17 episode of the show. SNL initially made the announcement of Wolfhard’s hosting gig during the Dec. 20 episode, which was hosted by Ariana Grande. Wolfhard is promoting the final season of Stranger Things, which is now streaming on Netflix. He will be joined by A$AP Rocky, who will serve as the show’s musical guest for the first time.

Taylor is set to make her SNL hosting debut on the Jan. 24 episode. She’s promoting her Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Actor Award-nominated performance in One Battle After Another. Geese will serve as the musical guest on the episode, making their first appearance on SNL after the release of their album Getting Killed.

Finally, Skarsgård will also make his hosting debut on the Jan. 31 episode. He will be joined by musical guest Cardi B. She is promoting her Little Miss Drama Tour, which starts on Feb. 11. This marks Cardi’s second appearance as musical guest on the show after she first appeared on the April 7, 2018, episode.

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler opens up about playing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ character with MS
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Jamie-Lynn Sigler appears on ‘Good Morning America’ on Jan. 16, 2026. (ABC News)

Actress Jamie Lynn Sigler is opening up about taking on a meaningful new role, nearly 25 years after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Sigler is portraying Dr. Kaplan, a physician living with MS, on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy — a role that was created for her and with her in mind.

“To think back 25 years ago, when I was diagnosed and having to keep it a secret, thinking that if anybody knew that I had MS, that meant that I would never work again, [and] to now be in a position where my having MS inspired a role in a storyline on a show like Grey’s Anatomy, I never would have believed you,” Sigler told ABC News’ Kelley Carter.

Multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, is a condition where the immune system attacks healthy cells. It is an autoimmune and chronic neurological disorder, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

MS can affect people differently, according to the NINDS, and some people have mild symptoms. Others may experience severe symptoms that can range from having vision problems, muscle weakness, clumsiness, bladder control problems and dizziness, to mental or physical fatigue, mood changes and cognitive changes.

Sigler, now in her 40s, learned she had MS at age 20, while she was starring on the hit drama The Sopranos. She said she waited 15 years before going public about having MS because she feared her condition would prevent her from booking more acting roles.

But now, as Dr. Kaplan on Grey’s Anatomy, Sigler can be open about living with MS. In the show, her character even says, “I have MS, so standing for long periods in the [operating room] isn’t an option.”

“My very first take, where I do say the words that ‘I have MS,’ was very emotional for me,” Sigler recalled.

As Kaplan, Sigler aims to “to show someone in their power” and “show somebody that is living with [MS] authentically.”

The episode of Grey’s Anatomy featuring Sigler as Dr. Kaplan is streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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Jane Fonda to star in film adaptation of ‘The Correspondent’
Jane Fonda to star in film adaptation of ‘The Correspondent’
Jane Fonda attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Jane Fonda is set to star in a film adaptation of the bestselling book The Correspondent.

Lionsgate made the announcement to its social media on Wednesday. The studio shared a screenshot of Deadline‘s article on the subject.

“#TheCorrespondent – based on the best-selling novel by @virginia.l.evans. Coming soon,” Lionsgate’s caption reads.

In addition to starring, Fonda will produce the film alongside Todd Lieberman for his company Hidden Pictures. Cat Vasko will write the film’s script and executive produce the movie.

The Correspondent is the debut novel by Virginia Evans. It was published in April 2025 and has since sold over 1 million copies. Evans will also executive produce the film.

The novel’s plot follows an opinionated, retired lawyer named Sybil Van Antwerp who writes letters every single day to a litany of different people in her life. When she one day receives letters from someone in her past, she’s forced to examine one of the most difficult times in her life.

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