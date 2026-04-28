‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 gets teaser trailer, Apple TV premiere date

‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 gets teaser trailer, Apple TV premiere date

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4. (Apple TV)

Believe it — the teaser trailer and premiere date for Ted Lasso season 4 have arrived.

Apple TV has announced that the fourth season of its hit comedy series will make its global debut on Aug. 5. The streaming service also released the first trailer for the new season.

According to the streamer, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team. The official description calls it Ted’s biggest challenge yet.

“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” the synopsis reads.

Jason Sudeikis is back starring as the titular coach. Also returning are fan favorites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

New to the show this season are Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The teaser finds Ted walking around in South London when he encounters an AFC Richmond fan.

“Welcome back, coach,” the man says to Ted, who replies, “Thank you, sir.”

“Too bad you’re coaching a bunch of girls, ya wanker,” the man tells him.

New episodes of Ted Lasso will premiere to Apple TV each Wednesday from Aug. 5 to Oct. 7.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Heated Rivalry’ star, author talk series impact as real-life hockey player comes out
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(L-R) François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. in ‘Heated Rivalry.’ (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry has rapidly become a pop-culture phenomenon, taking over social media with fans buzzing about representation in the hit hockey romance series, including a real-life player who recently said it helped him come out.

The series, which was adapted from books by Rachel Reid and airs on HBO Max in the U.S., features steamy storylines and candid depictions of closeted male hockey players in lust and in love.

The lead actors Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams rapidly catapulted to stardom, as well as their co-star Robbie G.K., who plays a smoothie barista who is navigating his relationship with the hockey team’s captain.

G.K. recognized the importance of what the show’s representation has come to mean for many viewers.

“It’s almost like a bit of a haven that it creates within the storyline for people to find comfort in, and if I had known the impact and the gravity of that storyline, I definitely would have overthought things,” G.K. said in an interview that aired Friday on Good Morning America.

On Tuesday, real-life hockey player Jesse Kortuem shared a post on Facebook saying the show inspired him to reveal publicly that he is gay.

Heated Rivalry helped me realize that visibility matters,” Kortuem told GMA. “It finally allowed me to be that voice for so many that came before me to fight for hockey and inclusion in hockey.”

Reid told GMA that she’s also heard from “quite a few heterosexual men” that it has helped improve their marriages.

As for the inspiration for the story, she said that as a lifelong hockey fan “I’ve had a lot of problems with hockey culture and this was a way for me to get a lot of those feelings out on paper.”

A second season of Heated Rivalry is on the way, along with a new book titled Unrivaled.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dewayne Perkins reflects on ‘The Upshaws” final season: ‘It’s been a beautiful journey’
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Key art for final season of ‘The Upshaws’ (Courtesy of Netflix)

Season 5 (also billed as Part 7) of The Upshaws premieres on Netflix Wednesday, giving fans one final set of stories from the titular family. Dewayne Perkins, who plays their neighbor Hector, a recurring character on the series, spoke to ABC Audio about the show coming to an end.

“It’s sad because I really enjoyed it, but it’s been a beautiful journey. A lot of shows don’t last for that long, especially now in the way that the industry is functioning. So to get five seasons I think is a great feat. And I grew up watching multi-cams, I feel like multi-cams are a big reason why I am doing what I’m doing.

Dewayne also expressed pride in being part of a show that made space for gay stories. 

“To be a part of that feels historic,” he says. “To be able to present gay stories in a Black sitcom … is really cool and something that I’m very proud to be a part of.”

He added that he’s thankful to have worked alongside some industry veterans. “Being able to work with legends like Wanda [Sykes], Mike [Epps], like Kim [Fields], it’s just, it was pretty fantastic,” he says. “So I’m just grateful to have been a part it.”

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