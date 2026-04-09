In brief: ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ trailer and more

In brief: ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ trailer and more

The official trailer is out for Remarkably Bright Creatures, a new Netflix film based on the 2022 bestselling novel by Shelby Van Pelt. Sally Field plays Tova, a widow working at an aquarium who befriends an octopus named Marcellus. “Unbeknownst to Tova, Marcellus is on a mission to solve a mystery that will heal the widow’s heart and lead her to a life-changing discovery,” the movie’s description says. Lewis Pullman plays a young man who takes a maintenance job at the aquarium and has some healing of his own to do. The film debuts May 8 …

Legally Blonde returns to theaters next month for its 25th anniversary, with a bonus: A sneak peek at the upcoming Prime Video prequel series Elle. Plus, the original Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon, and Lexi Minetree, who plays the younger Elle in the series, have recorded a special introduction for the movie. Tickets are on sale now at FathomEntertainment.com

Uma Thurman is returning for season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection. The actress will reprise her role as Charley, the former Special Ops officer who served as the right-hand woman for the serial killer-obsessed billionaire Leon Prater last season. As previously announced, Brian Cox is joining the cast of the Michael C. Hall drama as The New York Ripper. Dexter: Resurrection airs on Paramount+ …

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Zendaya stars in ‘Euphoria’ season 3 trailer
Zendaya stars in ‘Euphoria’ season 3 trailer
Zendaya stars in season 3 of ‘Euphoria.’ (Patrick Wymore/HBO)

I have never, ever been happier.

HBO shared the trailer for the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria on Wednesday.

Season 3 of the show once again stars Zendaya in her Emmy-winning role of Rue Bennett. Picking up after a time jump, according to its official logline, the story follows “a group of childhood friends” who “wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.”

The rest of the main cast includes Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace.

This new trailer finds Zendaya’s Rue finding comfort in newfound faith. We see her in prayer sitting in a pew at a church.

“A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished. But somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith,” Rue says.

We also see the drug lord Laurie (Kelly) confront Rue about the money she owes her. Later on, we see Lexi (Apatow) ask Rue if she’s heard from Jules (Schafer). It’s implied they haven’t spoken in a while.

As for the other characters, we see that Nate (Elordi) and Cassie (Sweeney) are still in a relationship and engaged to be married. Nate is a construction worker, while Cassie is selling intimate photos and videos of herself online.

Sam Levinson created, wrote, directed and executive produced season 3 of Euphoria. This new season was shot on a brand-new KODAK motion picture film stock in both 35mm and 65mm. Additionally, season 3 is the first narrative TV series to shoot a significant amount on 65mm film.

This is meant to provide “for an expanded image on screen which mirrors the characters’ journeys out of high school into the wider, wilder world,” according to a press release from HBO.

Euphoria season 3 premieres April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.

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In brief: ‘The Boys’ season 5 official trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Boys’ season 5 official trailer and more

The official trailer for the fifth and final season of The Boys has arrived. It will premiere its first two episodes to Prime Video on April 8, followed by one new episode every week until the series finale on May 20. The show, which posits what happens when superheroes use their powers for bad instead of good, stars Antony Starr, Karl Urban and Jack Quaid …

Saturday Night Live fans, make sure to watch the official trailer for Lorne. Focus Features has dropped the trailer for its upcoming documentary on Lorne Michaels. Director Morgan Neville directs the movie, which arrives in theaters on April 17 …

Even more actors have joined the cast of Frisco King. Paramount+ has announced that Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate and Savanna Gann have joined the ensemble of the new series from Taylor Sheridan. They all join the previously announced series lead, Samuel L. Jackson …

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Paul Wesley to star in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 3
Paul Wesley to star in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 3
Paul Wesley poses for a portrait for TV Guide Magazine on July 26, 2025, in San Diego, California. (Maarten De Boer/Getty Images)

Paul Wesley has joined the cast of The Buccaneers.

Apple TV has announced that Wesley will be part of the season 3 cast of the romantic drama series based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel.

Wesley joins the cast in the role of Frank, who is described as a mysterious but charming stranger who arrives in Nan (Kristine Frøseth) and Mrs. St. George’s (Christina Hendricks) world, turning it upside down.

The streaming service posted a video of Wesley in costume as Frank to its YouTube on Friday.

“Formally inviting him in. Welcome Paul Wesley to #TheBuccaneers Season 3,” the video’s caption reads.

The Buccaneers was renewed for season 3 in October 2025. At the time, the series’ creator, Katherine Jakeways, expressed excitement over the show’s renewal.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next,” she said in a press release.

As for what fans can expect from season 3, a description from Apple says the fun-loving young American girls are looking for the loves of their lives.

“With a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future,” the description reads. “If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship.”

Along with Frøseth and Hendricks, season 2 of The Buccaneers starred Guy Remmers, Aubri Ibrag, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Josh Dylan, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Leighton Meester and Matthew Broome.

The first two seasons of The Buccaneers are available to watch on Apple TV.

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