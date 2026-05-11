Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4

Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang join ‘The White Lotus’ season 4

Ben Kingsley attends Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ New York screening at The Plaza Hotel on Aug. 14, 2025, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

A few new guests are checking into The White Lotus.

Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang have joined the season 4 cast of the Emmy-winning HBO series. The news was announced in a post to the network’s Instagram on Monday.

“New company is on the way. #TheWhiteLotus season 4 welcomes Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella and Pekka Strang,” HBO’s post reads.

These new casting announcements come after production has already started in the French Riviera.

The star-studded season 4 cast also includes Laura Dern, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Ari Graynor, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka and Kumail Nanjiani. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

This new season’s plot will take place during the Cannes Film Festival, where it will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week. It is set to film in Cannes, St. Tropez and Monaco. Additionally, some filming will take place in Paris, although the main story remains along the Côte d’Azur.

The hotels that will be featured in this season of the show are the Airelles Château de la Messardière, which will be the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez, which will be the White Lotus Cannes.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

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It’s a-﻿’The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,’ the ﻿highest-grossing US movie of 2026
It’s a-﻿’The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,’ the ﻿highest-grossing US movie of 2026
Luigi, Yoshi, Mario and Toad in ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.’ (Nintendo, Illumination)

The only way to stop The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is with a blue shell.

The animated movie, the sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, topped the box office for a second straight week, taking in an additional $69 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Its total domestic haul is now just over $308 million, officially making The Super Mario Galaxy Movie the highest-grossing movie of 2026 in the U.S. so far.

Project Hail Mary, the year’s previous biggest movie, took the #2 spot over the weekend with $24.58 million. The Ryan Gosling-starring sci-fi adventure has brought it a total of nearly $257 million.

The highest-grossing new movie of the weekend was the rom-com You, Me & Tuscany, starring Halle Bailey and Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page. It debuted at #4 with $8 million, in between two holdovers: The Drama and Hoppers, which landed at #3 with $8.707 million and #5 with $4.1 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — $69 million
2. Project Hail Mary — $24.58 million
3. The Drama — $8.707 million
4. You, Me & Tuscany — $8 million
5. Hoppers — $4.1 million
6. BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ in GOYANG: LIVE VIEWING — $2.44 million
7. Faces of Death — $1.7 million
8. Exit 8 — $1.405 million
9. A Great Awakening — $1.271 million
10. Reminders of Him — $1 million

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again: The second season of the Marvel TV series makes its debut.

Prime Video
Bait: Riz Ahmed stars in the new comedy series about a struggling actor. 

Netflix
Something Very Bad is Going to Happen: This new horror miniseries comes from the producers of Stranger Things

Apple TV
For All Mankind: Watch the fifth season of the show that imagines what would happen if the global space race never ended.  

Movie theaters
Forbidden Fruits: Lili Reinhart and Lola Tung star in the new movie about a witchy femme cult. 

They Will Kill You: Zazie Beetz stars in the new action horror film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ gets official trailer
‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ gets official trailer
Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. in ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.’ (FX)

The trailer for Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has arrived.

FX has released the trailer for the upcoming limited series based on the whirlwind romance between one of the 20th century’s most iconic couples.

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple in this first installment of Ryan Murphy‘s new Love Story anthology series. It is based on the book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller.

“He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.”

Also starring in the series are Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein.

The trailer shows off Carolyn and John’s introduction and the whirlwind romance that followed. We see a scene of John visiting Carolyn at work, as well as early dates between the couple.

“How old were you when you realized you were the son of a president?” Carolyn says.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever asked me that before,” John responds.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will premiere to FX and Hulu on Feb. 12. Its first three episodes will debut at that time, while one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly after the premiere.

Disney is the parent company of FX Networks and Hulu. 

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