Josh Duhamel series ‘Ransom Canyon’ gets season 2 Netflix release date

Josh Duhamel series ‘Ransom Canyon’ gets season 2 Netflix release date

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly in ‘Ransom Canyon’ season 2. (Netflix)

We now know when to expect season 2 of Ransom Canyon.

Netflix has announced that the second season of its Western drama series will debut to the streaming service on July 23.

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly once again star in the new season of the series, which is set against the sweeping vistas of Texas Hill Country. The show follows the lives of the families who live in the small, interconnected town where everybody knows everyone else’s business.

Season 2 starts with a six-month time jump after the events of season 1. It finds “Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family’s Double K Ranch, while musician Quinn O’Grady (Kelly) must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City,” according to its official synopsis. “Are they star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait.”

April Blair serves as the creator, executive producer and showrunner of Ransom Canyon. Season 2 will consist of eight brand-new episodes.

Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W. Johnson, Patricia Clarkson and Ben Robson also star in the new season.

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First images from Sam Mendes’ Beatles films revealed at Liverpool school
First images from Sam Mendes’ Beatles films revealed at Liverpool school
(L-R) Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson are introduced onstage to promote four upcoming biopics about The Beatles at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It looks like some folks in Liverpool have gotten their first look at images from Sam Mendes’ upcoming films abut The Beatles.

The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, which was founded by Beatle Paul McCartney, appears to be part of a marketing campaign for The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. The school revealed on Instagram that it was given “exclusive postcards” promoting the films, which it hid around the school for students to find.

Several students posted photos of themselves with the postcards they found, giving the public a peek of Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The news comes a day after Keoghan was spotted at the Crime 101 gala screening in London, sporting a mop top hairdo similar to the one Starr had during his Beatles era.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will be four Beatles films each told from the point of view of one of the band members. It’s due to hit theaters in April 2028.

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Jennifer Stone to return as Harper Finkle in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’
Jennifer Stone to return as Harper Finkle in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’
Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone on the ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ set. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Harper Finkle and Alex Russo are reuniting.

Jennifer Stone is set to reprise her Wizards of Waverly Place role of Harper Finkle in the final season of its spinoff series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Harper is the eccentric human best friend of Selena Gomez’s beloved wizard Alex Russo.

Disney announced earlier in April that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will return for its final chapter this summer. Production on the new episodes started this month.

Gomez is set to make her directorial debut as she helms the premiere episode of this final chapter in the Russo family’s story. In addition to directing, Gomez will reprise her role of Alex over multiple episodes and continue executive producing.

Stone made a return to acting after she took a hiatus to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She graduated in 2019 with plans to resume acting full-time, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and she stepped into the emergency room and served on the front lines. Now, Stone balances ER shifts with her love of acting, according to a press release.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars David Henrie as Justin Russo and Janice LeAnn Brown as the young wizard Billie. Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos also make up the main cast.

This final chapter of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is being billed as a special four-part event.

“Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father,” according to an official description from Disney. “As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

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‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates
Walker Scobell stars in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2. (Disney/David Bukach)

Walker Scobell will not attend his high school prom due to threats from fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The 17-year-old actor, who plays the titular demigod in the popular Disney+ series, issued a statement to his Instagram Story on Sunday saying he will be skipping prom because of death threats girls who attend his high school have been receiving.

“Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom,” Scobell wrote. “Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It’s not fair to them or their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That’s just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this.”

Scobell stars in Percy Jackson and the Olympians alongside Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer and Glynn Turman. The show is based on the popular book series by Rick Riordan.

The show, which finished its season 2 run in January, will premiere season 3 later in 2026. A video of Scobell and Jeffries from the upcoming season 3 was released on Jan. 21 to announce the news. The clip also appeared midway through the credits of the season 2 finale.

In the clip, Percy Jackson (Scobell) and Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) attend a school dance together. The Stephen Sanchez song “Until I Found You” plays in the background as Annabeth pulls Percy to the dance floor. She takes Percy’s hands and brings them to her waist as they sway together.

There is currently no word on the exact date when fans can expect to watch season 3 of the series, which is based on Riordan’s novel The Titan’s Curse.

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