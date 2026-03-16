Oscars 2026: The winners

Oscars 2026: The winners

The Oscars on ABC and Hulu, hosted by Conan O’Brien (Disney)

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15.  

One Battle After Another was the night’s big winner, taking home six Oscars, including best picture, best director for Paul Thomas Anderson and best supporting actor for Sean Penn.

Here are the winners:

Best picture
One Battle After Another

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best actor
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best supporting actress
Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best supporting actor
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best original score
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

Best live action short film (TIE)
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best adapted screenplay
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Best original screenplay
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best animated short film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best animated feature film
KPop Demon Hunters

Best casting
One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis

Best original song
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

Best documentary feature film
Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best documentary short film
All Empty Rooms

Best international feature film
Norway, Sentimental Value

Best film editing
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen

Best sound
F1

Best visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best cinematography
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Best makeup and hairstyling
Frankenstein

Best costume design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Best production design
Frankenstein

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Muppet fans, rejoice.

Disney+ has released the official trailer for The Muppet Show special event that’s coming to the streaming service and ABC on Feb. 4.

Along with the new trailer, the highly anticipated special has added Maya Rudolph as a guest star. Rudolph joins the cast that also includes special guest star Sabrina Carpenter, and the show’s executive producer and guest star Seth Rogen.

Fans can expect the special to feature beloved Muppets like Miss Piggy and Kermit back for this brand-new event. “Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!” according to the event’s official synopsis.

The trailer finds Kermit walking through the backstage areas of The Muppet Theatre before settling down at his desk with a cup of tea. All the while, his friend Rowlf plays the piano beside him.

“Rowlf, have you been playing this whole time?” Kermit asks.

“Well, what did you think it was? Some kind of sentimental montage in your head? We’re doing the show again, frog!”

We then see Miss Piggy interacting with Carpenter. The pop star tells Miss Piggy she is her idol.

“I grew up watching you, my parents grew up watching you, their parents grew up watching you,” Carpenter says, before Miss Piggy makes an annoyed scream.

The original The Muppet Show series was created by Jim Henson and ran from 1976 to 1981. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the original Muppet Show, which has all five seasons available to stream on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and The Muppets Studio.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner and executive producer on the new series.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” Sonnenshine says in a press release. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

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She continues, “The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come. With its hopeful spirit and emotional authenticity, we’re confident that Little House will deliver even more of what fans truly love.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.