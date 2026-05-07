In brief: Scarlett Johansson to star in Ari Aster’s next film and more

In brief: Scarlett Johansson to star in Ari Aster’s next film and more

Scarlett Johansson will star in Ari Aster’s next film. The director is set to helm an original movie titled Scapegoat from a script he penned for A24. The studio confirmed the upcoming film in a post to Instagram. This marks Aster’s fifth feature-length film, and will also be his fifth made for A24. “5/5 with Ari Aster,” the studio captioned its announcement post …

It seems we may be seeing more of the Sanderson sisters. Deadline reports that Hocus Pocus 3 is in early development at Disney, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy returning to their roles as the three Sanderson sisters. The outlet reports a theatrical distribution element would be part of this film’s release, after the success of the 2022 sequel Hocus Pocus 2, which was released straight to Disney+ …

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s Matthew Lillard. Variety reports the actor has joined the cast of Superman: Man of Tomorrow. It’s unclear which role Lillard will play in the film. He joins a cast that includes David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Lars Eidinger …

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Colman Domingo to receive President’s Award at 57th NAACP Image Awards
Colman Domingo to receive President’s Award at 57th NAACP Image Awards
Colman Domingo attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo will be honored at the 57th NAACP Image Awards. He is set to receive the President’s Award for special achievement and distinguished public service.

“We are honored to recognize Colman Domingo with the President’s Award for the breadth and depth of his leadership, artistry, and cultural impact. Across film, television, and theater, Colman has consistently chosen work that challenges narratives, expands representation, and centers humanity with dignity and grace,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

“He is not only exemplary at his craft, but intentional in how he uses his platform to uplift stories that might otherwise go unheard,” he continued. “As an artist he leads with integrity, fearlessness, and a deep commitment to community, making him a model for what it means to build a legacy that extends far beyond the stage or screen.”

Louis Carr, president of BET, added that Colman “represents the power of creativity to bring people together and move culture forward” and has lived a life that aligns with BET’s commitment to community, connection and culture.

“The way he honors the stories and legacy that came before us while inspiring future generations is what makes his influence so meaningful,” Carr said. “We’re proud to celebrate his extraordinary contributions and to recognize the lasting impact of his vision and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Colman is also up for a few awards at the NAACP Image Awards, airing Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS. He is nominated for outstanding supporting actor and outstanding directing in a comedy series for The Four Seasons and was part of the cast of Wicked: For Good, which received multiple nominations.

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‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel officially in production
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel officially in production
The title treatment for ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

The sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue is officially in production.

Prime Video has announced that cameras have started rolling on the upcoming sequel movie Red, White & Royal Wedding. The streaming service made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram.

“we’re so beyond back. #RWRWedding is officially in production!” the video’s caption reads.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their starring roles for the sequel. While plot details are being left under wraps, the new film will tell the next chapter in the love story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry, who is third in line to the British throne.

“Welcome back!” Galitzine said in the video, before Zakhar Perez said, “Oh, I did want to say that we are here for Bea’s wedding.”

“Yeah, we just wanted to clarify, you know?” Galitzine continued, before Zakhar Perez said, “We’re not getting married.”

“That’s a long ways off at this point,” Galitzine said.

But I’m a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit will helm the upcoming movie. Babbit takes over directing duties from Matthew López, who helmed the first film. She directs from a script by Gemma Burgess, López and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston. McQuiston will also executive produce.

“Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel,” McQuiston said in a press release. 

Babbit said she’s thrilled to be back in the “queer love universe” after she directed But I’m a Cheerleader while she was in her 20s.

“We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy,” Babbit said. “I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”

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In brief: ‘Lord of the Flies’ Netflix series adaptation gets release date and more
In brief: ‘Lord of the Flies’ Netflix series adaptation gets release date and more

Netflix’s limited series adaptation of Lord of the Flies now has a release date. All four episodes of the series from Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne will arrive to the streamer on May 4. According to the show’s logline, “Innocence descends into savagery when a group of English schoolboys become desert island castaways in the first television adaptation of William Golding’s landmark dystopian classic.” Winston Sawyers stars as Ralph, Lox Pratt stars as Jack, David McKenna stars as Piggy and Ike Talbut stars as Simon in a show that includes an ensemble of more than 30 boys …

Peacock has shared the release date for its upcoming, star-studded series The Five Star Weekend. The show, which stars Jennifer Garner, D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant, arrives to the platform on July 16. It follows a celebrated chef who suffers a devastating loss and hosts a weekend away in Nantucket in an effort to move forward with her life …

The Game of Life is coming to the big screen. Deadline reports that a film based on the popular board game is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios, Chernin Entertainment and Hasbro. According to the outlet, Sean Anders will direct the movie from a script by Allan Loeb …

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