Kristen Bell to voice Amy Rose in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’

Kristen Bell to voice Amy Rose in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’

Kristen Bell attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Kristen Bell is joining the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

The actress will voice Amy Rose in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Ben Schwartz, who has voiced Sonic in all three of the franchise’s previous films, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Schwartz posted a photo of himself and Bell embracing while holding action figures of their respective characters.

“WE HAVE OUR AMY ROSE!!! And I could not be more excited!!! Please welcome the incredible @kristenanniebell to the @sonicmovie family!!!”

In the video games, Amy Rose is a pink hedgehog who is a longtime admirer of Sonic’s.

Bell joins the star-studded voice cast of the franchise that also includes Idris Elba as Knuckles and Keanu Reeves as Shadow. The live-action cast of the franchise includes Jim Carrey as the villain Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski.

While a plot for the fourth film has yet to be unveiled, it will be directed by Jeff Fowler, who also helmed the previous three films in the franchise. It is scheduled for release on March 19, 2027.

Amy Rose was first teased in the mid-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The scene finds Sonic being chased by an army of Metal Sonics before he is saved by the pink hedgehog.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Abracadabra, insecurity! Justice Smith talks approach to twisty ‘Now You See Me’ ﻿character
Abracadabra, insecurity! Justice Smith talks approach to twisty ‘Now You See Me’ ﻿character
Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Justice Smith as Charlie, and Ariana Greenblatt as June in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.’ (Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Justice Smith plays one of the new, up-and-coming magicians in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, and without giving too much away, his character, Charlie, is certainly more than what meets the eye.

“[Director] Ruben [Fleischer] and I talked a lot about the specific nuances of Charlie’s front-facing personality,” Smith tells ABC Audio.

Smith describes Charlie as “the ultimate magic nerd” who “has such a reverence” for the Now You See Me franchise’s original characters, the Four Horsemen, played by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fisher. Mostly, though, he “shies away from the spotlight” while he works behind the scenes for the benefit of the other members of his troupe, played by Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt.

“It was important for me to try and slip in as much insecurity as I could into Charlie,” Smith laughs. “Like, making sure I apologized in, like, every scene I could, or I freaked out … every time I met one of [the Horsemen].”

“Sorry” might be the word Smith says the most as Charlie in the film, much of which was off-script.

“All the fanboy moments I improvised, all the ‘sorries’ I improvised,” Smith says. “Except for the one in the scene with Isla. I think that was scripted.” 

﻿Now You See Me: Now You Don’t﻿, the third film in the franchise, is in theaters now. It opened at #1 at the box office.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stranger Things’ series finale runtime revealed, cinema info announced
‘Stranger Things’ series finale runtime revealed, cinema info announced
Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

We now know the runtime of the Stranger Things series finale.

Netflix has confirmed that the official length of the final episode of the hit sci-fi series is two hours and five minutes.

To celebrate the announcement, the streaming service also revealed the full list of cities and movie theaters participating in fan screenings of the season 5 finale.

The screenings take place in over 500 cinemas across the U.S. and Canada starting on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT, timed exactly to the episode’s global premiere on Netflix. They’ll run through Jan. 1, 2026. A full list of the locations and information on how to RSVP can be found at www.st5finale.com.

When the theatrical release was announced in October, Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer expressed excitement over the opportunity.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria], and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” they said in a press release. “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b******’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume II drops on Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jabari Banks says his character finally ‘feels like he belongs’ ‘Bel-Air’ season 4
Jabari Banks says his character finally ‘feels like he belongs’ ‘Bel-Air’ season 4
Key art for season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

After three seasons of watching Will Smith search for identity and belonging in Bel-Air, Jabari Banks says his character finally feels at home in the show’s final season.

“I think he has reached the point now where he definitely feels like he belongs in Bel Air and having to leave is the hardest part,” he tells ABC Audio. “Finding a place where you’re like, ‘OK, I finally fit in. I finally think I got a hang of this thing’ and then everything changes again.”

Jabari says it’s a storyline fans can relate to.

“I think so many people can resonate with that in life in general. … As soon as you get comfortable, life throws something at you where you are like, it’s another thing,” he says, noting Will leans on his loved ones to get through the ebbs and flows of life.

“I think he’s at the point now in his life where he’s accepting that there’s always going to be something,” Jabari says. “And so as long as he has his family with him, I think he can get through anything.”

One of Will’s family members is cousin Carlton Banks, played by Olly Sholotan. Olly says season 4 completes his character’s story, one that’s seen fans go from hating to loving Carlton.

“I think the thing I’m the most proud of is the fact that I was able to introduce audiences to a version of Carlton that quite frankly they did not like. … He was selfish. He had sacrificed so much of himself to fit in that he just rubbed everyone the wrong way,” Olly says. “It’s been a really incredible thing to see how audiences have come along with him. … And now they’re rooting for him.”

He teases there’s a “really big plot point in [Carlton’s] evolution” in the show’s final season. 

Bel-Air season 4 premieres Monday on Peacock.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.