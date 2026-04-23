Lena Dunham celebrates memoir ‘Famesick’ hitting #1 on ‘The New York Times’ bestseller list

Lena Dunham celebrates memoir ‘Famesick’ hitting #1 on ‘The New York Times’ bestseller list

Lena Dunham is seen leaving the Disney and ABC headquarters on April 13, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

All adventurous women do … write a bestselling book.

Lena Dunham is celebrating her new memoir, Famesick, reaching the top spot on The New York Times bestseller list.

The Girls creator took to her social media on Thursday to share a video of herself learning that her memoir reached #1 on the prestigious list. In the video, Dunham gets a call from her team telling her the good news.

Afterward, Dunham puts her head in her hands and starts to cry. The person on the other end of the call tells her she sold almost 60,000 copies of Famesick in week one alone.

“You’re joking guys,” Dunham says. “No way!”

The post’s caption goes in depth on Dunham’s feelings about the accomplishment.

“Screaming, crying, throwing up. Which, to be fair, I do a lot of in this book- but this time it’s for a much more joyful reason: I am bowled over by the support you have shown Famesick,” Dunham wrote. “Almost two decades into my career, I know enough to know what a rare and special thing is to feel seen and heard, and this release has given me the opportunity to see and hear so many of you. I missed that.”

Dunham goes on to write that she doesn’t take any of this for granted.

“I am honored by every book in every pair of hands/ears and that Famesick made the #1 spot on the NYTimes, London Sunday Times, USA TODAY, and Indie Bookseller Bestseller lists,” she wrote, before finishing with, “Thank you. Truly.”

Famesick was published on April 14. According to a description from Penguin Random House, it is a “rowdy, frank reflection on illness, fame, sex, and everything in between” that finds Dunham wondering “whether fulfilling her creative ambitions has been worth the pain.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ gets season 4 official trailer, Demi Engemann absent from key art
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The key art for season 4 of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ (Disney)

The official trailer for season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has arrived.

In addition to the brand-new trailer, Hulu has released the key art for the upcoming season — and it’s missing a Mormon wife. Despite being listed as part of the main cast, Demi Engemann is absent from the newly released season 4 key art photos.

This new season of the show finds the women of #MomTok more famous than ever. It follows Taylor Frankie Paul as she is announced to star as the lead in a new season of The Bachelorette. It also takes place during the same time that Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt were competing against each other on Dancing with the Stars.

That competition “creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down,” according to the official season 4 synopsis. “Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons and family secrets — they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage. Will the women remain loyal to their sisterhood to save it? Or will #MomTok shatter forever?”

The two-minute trailer sets up exactly what the Mormon wives have been up to since the season 3 reunion. Paul says it has been a year since she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, and that she’s ready to get back out there.

“I’m not good at dating,” the soon-to-be Bachelorette Paul says, which prompts Maci Neeley to say in return, “You’re about to date 30 people at one time!”

In addition to Paul, Affleck, Leavitt, Enegmann and Neeley, season 4 stars Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews and Miranda Hope.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel officially in production
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel officially in production
The title treatment for ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

The sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue is officially in production.

Prime Video has announced that cameras have started rolling on the upcoming sequel movie Red, White & Royal Wedding. The streaming service made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram.

“we’re so beyond back. #RWRWedding is officially in production!” the video’s caption reads.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their starring roles for the sequel. While plot details are being left under wraps, the new film will tell the next chapter in the love story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry, who is third in line to the British throne.

“Welcome back!” Galitzine said in the video, before Zakhar Perez said, “Oh, I did want to say that we are here for Bea’s wedding.”

“Yeah, we just wanted to clarify, you know?” Galitzine continued, before Zakhar Perez said, “We’re not getting married.”

“That’s a long ways off at this point,” Galitzine said.

But I’m a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit will helm the upcoming movie. Babbit takes over directing duties from Matthew López, who helmed the first film. She directs from a script by Gemma Burgess, López and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston. McQuiston will also executive produce.

“Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel,” McQuiston said in a press release. 

Babbit said she’s thrilled to be back in the “queer love universe” after she directed But I’m a Cheerleader while she was in her 20s.

“We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy,” Babbit said. “I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”

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Robert Cosby Jr., son of ‘Real Housewives’ star Mary Cosby, dies at 23
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Mary Cosby on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.’ (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby, has died at 23.

Mary Cosby shared news of her son’s death in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” she wrote. “Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace.”

She added, “We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Cosby Jr.’s death to ABC News on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a call for an overdose on Monday at an address associated with someone matching Cosby Jr.’s name and age in Salt Lake City, which turned into a death investigation.

The Police Department did not share a cause of death.

Bravo host Andy Cohen addressed the news on social media, writing, “Devastatingly sad news out of SLC. This is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart is broken for Mary, and I am sending all my love to her and Robert Sr.”

Mary Cosby had recently shared a photo of her son on Instagram, prior to his death, writing in the caption, “#godfirst Love you all. My Beautiful Son.. I love him sm.”

Cosby Jr. was born to parents Mary Cosby and Robert Cosby Sr.

Mary Cosby’s Bravo cast bio states that she is “committed to supporting her son Robert Jr.’s sobriety and navigates life after the passing of her estranged mother.”

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