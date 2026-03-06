Piper Curda, Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan talk new Pixar film ‘Hoppers’

A scene from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Hoppers.’ (Pixar)

The new Pixar film Hoppers has jumped its way into theaters.

It follows an animal lover named Mabel, voiced by Piper Curda, who uses brand-new technology to insert her consciousness into a robotic beaver capable of communicating with animals.

The film is funny, emotional and full of meaning — and Curda told ABC News those are distinct qualities of Pixar movies.

“That’s what’s so cool about Pixar,” Curda said. “One of my most visceral in-theater memories is the first 10 minutes of Up. Just being a child and sobbing. And to be also in a Pixar movie that has those first 10 minutes really just grab you like that is so, so special.”

Jon Hamm takes on the role of the smooth-talking local mayor Jerry Generazzo in Hoppers. Even before reading the script, he knew the film would have emotional depth.

“I knew from friends that had worked on previous [Pixar] films how long they spend developing their stories. It’s five, six years in some instances, and they don’t put it out until it’s ready,” Hamm said. “I’m also pleased that’s it’s an original story. It’s not based on a board game or a video game or this or that. It’s just a story about community and the environment and how we all can protect each other and lean on each other.”

Bobby Moynihan lends his voice to the charismatic beaver King George in the film. He said you can watch it multiple times and experience it differently.

“There’s a beautiful message in this movie, but I don’t think it hits you over the head with it,” Moynihan said. “The more I see the movie, the [more] different things happen for me. It’s absolutely beautiful to watch, but if you just watch it for the storyline itself and just for the heart, it’s equally as useful.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar. 

Jenny Han says she just finished writing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ film
Jenny Han says she just finished writing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ film
Lola Tung and Christopher Briney pose at ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 premiere in Paris, France, as they announce the upcoming film that will continue the series. (Anthony Ghnassia)

We’ll always have summer, but we won’t have The Summer I Turned Pretty film anytime soon.

Jenny Han shared an update on the upcoming film that will continue the story of the popular romance series, which ended its three-season run in September. The author and series showrunner revealed during The Wrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit that she recently finished writing the film’s screenplay.

“[I] just wrote it,” Han said. “We have not filmed anything yet.”

Certain fans of the show theorized that the film would premiere before the end of 2025, but Han has cleared up those rumors.

“I know that everyone was hoping that it was coming out this Christmas,” she said, “but unfortunately, not happening, not possible.”

Han then reminded the audience that post production on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ended one month before it debuted on Prime Video, noting there wasn’t time to film a movie.

“The show came out in July,” Han said. “So it was really up to the last minute on the show, so that we wouldn’t have had time to film the whole movie.”

Han is set to direct the upcoming film, which she co-wrote with Sarah Kucserka. While story details are being kept under wraps, Han did give a tease of what the plot may include in a statement shared the day of the film’s announcement.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Vin Diesel shares title, release date for next ‘Fast and Furious’ movie
Vin Diesel shares title, release date for next ‘Fast and Furious’ movie
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in a scene from the film ‘The Fast and the Furious.’ (Universal/Getty Images)

The next Fast and Furious movie is ready to race into theaters.

Universal has announced a new title and release date for its upcoming entry in the popular film franchise. The new movie will be called Fast Forever. It is set to debut in theaters on March 17, 2028.

Vin Diesel, who stars in and produces the franchise, took to Instagram on Friday to announce the news. He posted a photo of himself as Dominic Toretto and the late Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner from the 2001 original film, The Fast and the Furious.

“No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever,” Diesel captioned the photo. “March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER.”

The previous entry in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, premiered in theaters in 2023. It was directed by Louis Leterrier.

Diesel said in February 2024 that this 11th film in the series would mark the end of its main story.

“Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting,” Diesel wrote on Instagram at the time. “This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!”

‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sinners’ among top BAFTA 2026 nominees
‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sinners’ among top BAFTA 2026 nominees
Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson in ‘One Battle After Another.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lights, camera, awards season.

Nominees for the 2026 British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs — colloquially referred to as the British Oscars — were announced Tuesday ahead of the awards ceremony next month on Feb. 22.

One Battle After Another leads the way with 14 nominations total, including a leading actor nod for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Other films with multiple nominations include Sinners with 13, followed by Hamnet and Marty Supreme with 11 each.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts also highlighted first-time performance category nominees including Robert Aramayo, Odessa A’zion, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, Michael B. Jordan, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Stellan Skarsgård and Teyana Taylor.

See below for a list of more top 2026 BAFTA Awards nominees:

Best film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Outstanding British film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve

Leading actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia

Leading actor
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Supporting actress
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet

Supporting actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Director
Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ceremony
My Father’s Shadow
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman

Film not in the English language
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab

