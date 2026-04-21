Rebecca Ferguson stars in ‘Silo’ season 3 teaser trailer

Rebecca Ferguson stars in ‘Silo’ season 3 teaser trailer

Rebecca Ferguson in ‘Silo’ season 3. (Apple TV)

The teaser trailer for Silo season 3 has arrived.

Apple TV has released the first teaser for the third season of its drama series starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson.

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, the first of which will premiere on July 3. A new episode will debut every Friday that follows through Sept. 4.

Silo‘s third season will continue the saga of the dystopian society of 10,000 people who live underground in mysterious circumstances, as well as an origin story of the society that’s set centuries in the past.

“In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced ‘cleaning’ but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat,” according to an official description from Apple TV. “Meanwhile, in the ‘Before Times,’ journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.”

The trailer finds Ferguson’s Juliette grappling with questions about the society she lives in.

“Before we can know why we’re here, before we can know why everything is as it is, before we can know how it all will end, we need to understand how it all began,” she says in voice-over.

Also starring in season 3 are Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite and Clare Perkins.

Silo has already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The show is based on the Silo trilogy of books by Hugh Howey.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
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Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

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XO, Kitty: The third season of the romance series from Jenny Han makes its debut.

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Your Friends & Neighbors: Jon Hamm is back for season 2 of the dark comedy crime drama.

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Mario, Luigi and the gang must rescue Princess Rosalina from the villainous Bowser Jr. in this sequel to the hit animated movie.

The Drama: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson have an anxiety-filled wedding week in the new film.

A Great Awakening: See the unlikely friendship between George Whitefield and Benjamin Franklin in the new drama.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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Oscar winner Paul Thomas Anderson on how ‘One Battle After Another’ represents our current moment
Oscar winner Paul Thomas Anderson on how ‘One Battle After Another’ represents our current moment
Paul Thomas Anderson wins at the 98th Oscars on March 15, 2026. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

It was Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another that came away as the big winner during Sunday night’s 98th Academy Awards.

The movie earned six Oscars including best picture. Anderson won his first-ever Academy Awards at the ceremony, and backstage after those wins, he was asked how One Battle After Another represents this year and the current time period we are living in.

“Our film obviously has a certain amount of parallels to what’s happening in the news every day. So, it obviously reflects what’s happening in the world,” Anderson said.

The director then reflected on how One Battle After Another offers some hope for where our real world could be headed.

“In terms of where it’s going, I don’t know. But I know that the end of our movie is our hero, Willa, heading off to continue to fight against evil forces,” Anderson said. “And, I think, like I said in my speech, bring at least common sense and decency back into fashion.”

Anderson also addressed some of the criticism his film has faced over its portrayal of Teyana Taylor’s character, Perfidia Beverly Hills. The writer and director explained that Perfidia has to be who she is so that the film’s hero, Willa, played by Chase Infiniti, can right the mistakes of her parents.

“The point of it is to set up the story of Willa. The next generation. What happens when your parents, who are damaged, have handed quite a difficult history to you? How do you manage that? That’s our story. And our story is in Chase and her evolution,” Anderson said.

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