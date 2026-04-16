In brief: ‘Good Omens’ season 3 finale trailer and more

In brief: ‘Good Omens’ season 3 finale trailer and more

The official trailer for the third and final season of Good Omens has arrived. Michael Sheen and David Tennant star in the season 3 finale, which is being presented in the form of one 90-minute episode. This series finale will debut to Prime Video on May 13 …

Demi Moore is joining the cast of the upcoming film Tyrant. Deadline reports that Moore has joined the Amazon MGM Studios film in a key role alongside other stars Charlize Theron and Julia Garner. The movie is described as a culinary thriller set within New York City’s elite fine-dining scene. It comes from writer and director David Weil …

The cast of season 4 of Perfect Match has been unveiled. Netflix has revealed the singles from across many different reality TV shows who will take part in the fourth season of the dating competition show. This time around, notable cast members include Vanderpump Rules star Ally Lewber, as well as Love is Blind‘s Jimmy Presnell. Perfect Match season 4 premieres on May 13 …

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Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson to make Broadway debuts in ‘The Fear of 13’
Adrien Brody, Tessa Thompson to make Broadway debuts in ‘The Fear of 13’
Adrien Brody on the poster for the Broadway play ‘The Fear of 13.’ (Seaview, Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions)

Adrien Brody has two Oscars, but could he be looking to earn a Tony?

The actor will make his Broadway debut in the new play The Fear of 13. He will star alongside Tessa Thompson, who also makes her Broadway debut in the upcoming stage production.

The Fear of 13 is written by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino. It’s based on the 2015 documentary film, which was directed by David Sington. This upcoming Broadway staging of Ferrentino’s work will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

The play tells the true story of Nick Yarris (Brody), who spends over two decades on death row for a murder he says he did not commit. Its story is told through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie (Thompson), who listens as Nick tells the story of his life.

“As Nick and Jackie’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination,” according to an official synopsis.

Performances start at New York City’s James Earl Jones Theatre on March 19, with an opening night set for April 15.

Additionally, The Fear of 13 has partnered with the not-for-profit organization Innocence Project, which has a mission to free those who are innocent, prevent wrongful convictions and create fair, compassionate and equitable systems of justice for all people.

Yarris was the first person sentenced to death in Pennsylvania to be exonerated by DNA evidence. Christina Swarms, who was one of his attorneys, currently serves as executive director of Innocence Project.

Tickets will be available for purchase staring on Jan. 20 for an Amex presale. A fan presale starts on Jan. 22, while general tickets will become available on Jan. 23.

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DC Studios shares first look at Jason Momoa as Lobo in ‘Supergirl’
DC Studios shares first look at Jason Momoa as Lobo in ‘Supergirl’
Milly Alcock stars in ‘Supergirl.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Our first look at Jason Momoa in character as the antihero Lobo has arrived.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn posted a new video teaser showing off Momoa’s take on Lobo, whom he portrays in the upcoming film Supergirl, to Instagram on Friday.

The video finds Momoa on set of the new movie, which stars Milly Alcock as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Momoa exits his trailer with a cigar in his mouth, where he is then asked if he has any comments about playing Lobo.

“Finally,” Momoa says.

The video then shows off several scenes of Momoa as Lobo in the film to the tune of Blondie‘s “Call Me,” which also played in the film’s official teaser trailer.

Craig Gillespie directs the superhero movie about Clark Kent’s cousin from a script written by Ana Nogueira.

The movie follows what happens “when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home,” according to its official synopsis. “Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”

In addition to Momoa and Alcock, the film stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26.

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‘Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord’ gets teaser trailer, release date
‘Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord’ gets teaser trailer, release date
Maul (Sam Witwer) in ‘Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.’ (Disney+)

Darth Maul takes center stage in the upcoming animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

Disney has announced that the new show will premiere on Disney+ on April 6. The teaser trailer and poster for the series also debuted on Thursday.

The show is set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and follows Maul as he plots to rebuild “his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire,” according to an official synopsis. “There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.”

Two episodes will premiere every week, with the final two episodes debuting on, what else, May the 4th — Star Wars Day.

“We have all been made to suffer,” Maul says in the teaser trailer. “We survive but do not live.”

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord was created by Dave Filoni, who recently took on the role of president and chief creative officer of Lucasfilm after Kathleen Kennedy stepped down in January 2026. It is based on characters created by George Lucas.

Sam Witwer leads the voice cast as Maul. Newly minted Oscar nominee Wagner Moura also stars as Brander Lawson. The rest of the voice cast includes Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok and Steve Blum as Icarus.

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