‘Tell Me Lies’ creator Meaghan Oppenheimer reflects on the end of hit series

‘Tell Me Lies’ creator Meaghan Oppenheimer reflects on the end of hit series

Jackson White and Grace Van Patten appear in this still from ‘Tell Me Lies’ season 3. (Ian Watson/Disney)

Tell Me Lies has come to an end.

The explosive season 3 finale is out now on Hulu, and as the episode dropped, series creator and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer delivered the news that the finale also marks the show’s end.

“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale,” Oppenheimer wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it. Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion.”

She went on to say that her goal “has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you.”

“And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending – a privilege very few shows get,” she wrote.

She added, “Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future.”

Tell Me Lies, which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, made its debut on Hulu in 2022.

The series follows the lives of a group of college friends. At the center is a turbulent romance between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and  (Jackson White), which unfolds over the course of eight years.

The show also stars Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kelly Rowland, Method Man go from exes to competitors in ‘Relationship Goals’
Kelly Rowland, Method Man go from exes to competitors in ‘Relationship Goals’
Kelly Rowland and Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith in ‘Relationship Goals’ (Amanda Matlovich/Prime)

Kelly Rowland is back with a starring role in Prime Video’s new romantic comedy Relationship Goals. She plays Leah Caldwell, a TV producer on the verge of making history as the first female showrunner of a top New York morning show. Kelly tells ABC Audio it was important for her to portray a career-driven woman because representation matters and can give people hope.

Kelly says there are many women in her own life who are trying to figure out the balance between their careers and love. “I think that for some, it’s like, well I have to do this first and … that first before I can fall in love, before I can have the relationship.”

Kelly says the fact that her character reflects “so many women … where they wanna be, where they are” is powerful. “To see it portrayed on screen is a beautiful thing,” she says, “because then [they] know it’s attainable.”

In the film, just as Leah is on the brink of breaking barriers at work, she learns she’s up against Jarrett Roy — played by Method Man — an ex who she’s now forced to work with. As the two butt heads and work through the tension, Method Man hopes people root for what rom-com fans love most: a beautiful love story.

“I just hope this film leaves people rooting for this relationship between Jared and Leah,” he says, noting that was his reaction to the film.

“[I was] rooting for these guys to the point where if one of them gets angry at the other, I’m going to feel uncomfortable and I’m not even in the relationship,” he jokes. “I want people to root for this couple like that, like they want to see them make it to the point where it reflects on their relationship and they … go out there and make something work for them.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Lee Cronin’s ‘The Mummy’ teaser trailer and more
In brief: Lee Cronin’s ‘The Mummy’ teaser trailer and more

The teaser trailer for Lee Cronin‘s The Mummy has arrived. Warner Bros. Pictures released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on April 17. Cronin, who helmed Evil Dead Rise, now takes on one of the most iconic horror stories with his own twisted retelling. The movie stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa and May Calamawy, and follows what happens when the daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace before she returns eight years later …

Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman‘s upcoming film Elsinore just added a bunch of new actors to its cast. Deadline reports that Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson and Joe Locke have joined the cast of the upcoming film about the life of Ian Charleson. Simon Stone ﻿directs the movie, which is currently filming in the U.K. …

Survivor host Jeff Probst has announced that the live reunion show will return for the upcoming 50th season of the reality competition series. This landmark season of the show has the theme In the Hands of the Fans. The upcoming live reunion will go in tandem with the Survivor 50 Challenge, which is a nationwide scavenger hunt for fans to find hidden immunity idols in all 50 states of the U.S. Winners of the scavenger hunt will then be invited to attend the live finale in Los Angeles on May 20 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Peyton List joins ‘Heathers: The Musical’ off-Broadway and more
In brief: Peyton List joins ‘Heathers: The Musical’ off-Broadway and more

How very! Cobra Kai star Peyton List is set to join the off-Broadway cast of Heathers: The Musical in the role of Heather Chandler. Her stint in the New York production of the musical starts at the end of January. “Can’t wait to take on the role of the mythic b**** herself HEATHER CHANDLER in NYC January 26th,” List wrote on Instagram.

If you missed Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie while it was playing in theaters, you’ll get your chance to see it at home very soon. The movie will be available to stream on Peacock on Jan. 23. A sing-along version of the film will also be available to watch the same day. Laila Lockhart Kraner, Gloria Estefan and Kristen Wiig star in the film, which is based on the popular children’s TV series …

The films nominated for the 13th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards have been announced. One Battle After Another, Sinners, Weapons, Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good all received the most nominations, with three each. The winners will be announced at the Valentine’s Day gala on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles …

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.