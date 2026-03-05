Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and more to present at this year’s Oscars

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the ‘Iron Man 3’ photocall at The Dorchester on April 17, 2013, in London, England. (Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

Even more stars have been announced as presenters at the 98th Oscars.

Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow will take to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

They join the previously announced presenters Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph.

Also presenting are Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who will all return to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming week, they announced.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the second time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The Oscars will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Teyana Taylor says she never imagined she’d be nominated for a Golden Globe
Teyana Taylor at Disney Advertising Upfront. Disney/Jose Alvarado

Teyana Taylor has received her first-ever nomination for a Golden Globe, something she says she never even thought of when she graced our television screens on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16.

“I was just wondering if I was going to get that bike or not,” she tells Extra, noting she wasn’t “thinking that far ahead.” “I knew I wanted to change the world somehow. I knew I wanted to do great things, but never would I ever would have thought that I’d be, like, sitting here nominated.”

Teyana’s up for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in One Battle After Another and says she got the news from her team on a group call as she watched a delayed version of the nomination announcement.

 

“I said, ‘Wait, what?’ It was so cute how it happened and how I found out,” Teyana continues. “I was speechless and just in awe.”

While daughters Junie Shumpert and Rue Shumpert “understand as much as a kid can understand” about what it means to be nominated, she says it doesn’t change their feelings about the times she has to leave for work.

She tells Extra, “I think when it’s time for Mommy to leave, don’t matter how much they understand, they like, ‘But why do you have to leave? Just stay.’”

The 83rd annual Golden Globes will take place Jan. 11, 2026, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The Year in Entertainment 2025: The movies that were top
The big screen took us everywhere from the Emerald City of Oz to the sparkling stage of a HUNTR/X concert this year. Here’s a look at the films that defined 2025:

It was the romantic comedy-drama film Anora that took many of the top prizes at the Oscars this year. The independent film that was directed, edited, produced and written by Sean Baker won five statues at the 97th Academy Awards, including best picture. Brady Corbet‘s epic period drama The Brutalist won three awards, including best actor for Adrien Brody.

As for the movies that topped the domestic box office chart this year, they were led by the Jack Black-starring A Minecraft Movie. That video game adaptation is followed by the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, which landed in second place. James Gunn‘s fresh take on Superman flies onto the list at #3, while Jurassic World Rebirth and Wicked: For Good became the fourth and fifth highest-grossing domestic films, respectively.

Pedro Pascal established himself as a bona fide movie star this year as he had three feature films in vastly different genres release theatrically in two months. First it was the A24 romantic drama film Materialists, where he played a millionaire bachelor looking for love. Then it was the neo-Western thriller Eddington in which he played a small-town mayor. Finally, he took on the role of Mister Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

There were many films that captured the cultural zeitgeist in 2025, but perhaps none more than KPop Demon Hunters. The animated movie musical became Netflix’s most popular film of all time, taking over the top spot on the Most Popular English Films list with over 236 million total views. Other movies that started conversations were Ryan Coogler‘s epic vampire film Sinners, Paul Thomas Anderson‘s newest drama One Battle After Another and the surprise horror hit Weapons from director Zach Cregger.

In brief: KJ Apa stars as Jimmy Stewart in ‘Jimmy’ trailer and more
KJ Apa takes on the role of actor Jimmy Stewart in the official teaser trailer for the biopic Jimmy. The film, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 6, 2026, tells the true story of one of America’s most-beloved actors during the time of his life after he won the Oscar for best actor as he then enlisted to become a combat pilot during World War II …

The God of the Woods is heading to Netflix. A series adaptation of the 2024 bestselling novel by Liz Moore is in the works at the streamer. Moore and Liz Hannah will serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers on the TV series …

We have our first look and premiere date for the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video series Vanished. The mystery thriller starring Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin will premiere on Feb. 1. It follows a couple’s trip to Paris that takes a dark turn when Alice’s (Cuoco) boyfriend, Tom (Claflin), suddenly disappears on a train …

