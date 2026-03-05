Listen to Anne Hathaway sing ‘Mother Mary’ song she co-wrote with Charli XCX

Listen to Anne Hathaway sing ‘Mother Mary’ song she co-wrote with Charli XCX

Anne Hathaway in A24’s ‘Mother Mary’ (Credit: Frederic Batier)

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway is also a singer, having contributed to movie soundtracks and starred in the musical Les Misérables. Now you can hear her sing a song from her upcoming movie Mother Mary, which she co-wrote with none other than Charli XCX.

Burial” is a moody, electro-pop song that Anne co-wrote with Charli; Charli’s husband, George Daniel, who’s a member of the band The 1975; and Grammy-winning producer and artist Jack Antonoff.

A24, the studio releasing the film, also dropped a 30-second trailer for the movie’s soundtrack, which uses “Burial” as background music and shows Hathaway performing as the title character, who’s a pop star. The movie and the soundtrack arrive April 17.

Last year, Vogue described Anne’s character, Mother Mary, as “a sort of Gaga–Taylor Swift hybrid” who “has fled her tour and sought out the old friend who helped craft her all-consuming public persona in the first place.” That friend, played by Michaela Coel, is a fashion designer who Mother Mary wants to design a dress for her.

According to Vogue, none of the songs had been written by the time shooting started, leaving Hathaway to play a pop star without knowing what the pop star’s music sounded like. The magazine describes the film as “deeply weird.”


 

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ ﻿lights up box office with #1 debut
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ (20th Century Studios)

We see you, Avatar: Fire and Ash, at the top of the box office.

The third film in James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi series opens at #1 with an $88 million haul in its debut weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

While certainly a good start, Avatar: Fire and Ash has a ways to go if it hopes to catch up to its predecessors. The 20th Century Studios franchise has spawned the highest and third-highest grossing films of all time in the original 2009 movie and its 2022 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, respectively.

Coming in second at the weekend box office is the animated Bible adaptation David, which brought in just over $22 million. It was followed by two other new releases: The Housemaid, starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, took #3 with $18.95 million, and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, notched #4 with $16 million.

The Disney sequel Zootopia 2 added an extra $14.5 million to round out the top five.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $88 million
2. David — $22.017 million
3. The Housemaid — $18.95 million
4. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants — $16 million
5. Zootopia 2 — $14.5 million
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $7.25 million
7. Wicked: For Good — $4.3 million
8. Marty Supreme — $875,000
9. Hamnet — $850,000
10. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — $600,000

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Scarlett Johansson to star in new ‘Exorcist’ film
Scarlett Johansson on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ (DISNEY/Michael Le Brecht II)

Scarlett Johansson has scared up a new role.

The actress is set to star in a new Exorcist film from writer-director Mike Flanagan.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Flanagan tells Deadline.

The movie will tell a new story in The Exorcist franchise and will not be a direct sequel to 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer.

Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment and Universal are among the producing partners on the project. Flanagan first announced his attachment in May 2024.

Brendan Fraser says ‘Rental Family’ is about eradicating loneliness
Brendan Fraser stars in ‘Rental Family.’ (Searchlight Pictures)

Brendan Fraser stars as an actor struggling to find his purpose in Rental Family.

When he lands an unusual gig playing stand-in roles for real-life strangers, Fraser’s character, Phillip, finds himself forming genuine connections with his clients. It’s an original, feel-good movie of the like that studios aren’t putting out much of anymore, and Fraser told ABC Audio it is much needed.

“In the David and Goliath relationship of filmmaking, where the little guys normally get kicked to the side, I think we can stand up to the bigger, splashier films because people really are seeking an authentic connection, a story that moves them, a story that really does capture their attention,” Fraser said. “One that makes them think about it long after they’ve walked out of the theater.”

While Philip is not necessarily the greatest actor, the Oscar winner says there are other ways he can relate to his character. Fraser thinks many other people will be able to relate to his story, too.

“I think we’ve all felt like we’ve been on the outside looking in, and this is a film about wanting to belong. This is a film about eradicating loneliness, if that’s possible. This is about people who take a chance and say, ‘Hey, I need help, I’m going to go to this rental family agency, and I need a grandmother, I need a dad, something, anyone, to come and help me fill this void that I find myself in, living in a place as populous and busy as Tokyo is,'” Fraser said. “This is a film that is a love letter to loneliness, and it’s addressed to Tokyo, but it could be anywhere.”

Rental Family arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Searchlight Pictures.

