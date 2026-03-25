‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ HBO series gets teaser trailer, announces Christmas Day release

‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ HBO series gets teaser trailer, announces Christmas Day release

Dominic McLaughlin stars in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.’ (Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

The boy who lived, for a brand-new era.

HBO has released the official teaser trailer for the first season of its upcoming Harry Potter series. It is officially titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the network announced.

Additionally, HBO has set the season to premiere Christmas Day on HBO Max. 

“There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that’s what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic,” its official logline reads. “But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.”

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter, alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

“I’ve always wanted to know about my parents,” McLaughlin says as Harry in the trailer.

We then see Nick Frost as Hagrid, who says to him, “Your parents were the kindest, bravest people I ever met. They were funny and clever, and they stood up for what they believed was right. And the next time I see you will be in Hogwarts.”

The rest of the trailer finds Harry getting onto the Hogwarts Express and arriving at the wizarding school. We see glimpses of the great hall, the quidditch pitch, the sorting hat and other classic moments from the first Harry Potter book.

“Are you really Harry Potter?” Stout’s Ron asks Harry in the trailer’s last moments. When the boy who lived confirms so, Ron makes an explosion noise and accompanying hand movement on his own forehead, in the infamous spot where Harry’s lightning bolt scar resides.

The show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series.

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Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and more join cast of ‘A Quiet Place Part III’
Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and more join cast of ‘A Quiet Place Part III’
Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt attend The 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

The cast of A Quiet Place Part III has been announced.

As previously reported, John Krasinski is returning to direct, write and produce the upcoming fourth film in the A Quiet Place series for Paramount Pictures.

Krasinski announced the film’s cast to his Instagram on Monday.

“So proud to be a part of this #AQuietPlace family… old and new! Here we go!” Krasinski captioned his post.

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy are set to return to the franchise, as are Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Jack O’Connell, Jason Clarke and Katy O’Brian are joining the cast this time around.

While the plot of the upcoming film has yet to be announced, one can assume it will again follow the alien creatures who have an incredible sense of hearing.

Krasinski is resuming his role as director after he helmed the first two films in the franchise. Michael Sarnoski directed the 2024 spinoff film A Quiet Place: Day One, which starred Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn.

The release date for the new film has also shifted. It previously was set to open on July 9, 2027. Now, A Quiet Place Part III will arrive in theaters on July 30, 2027.

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Sadie Sink has a ‘hot take’ about Eleven’s fate in ‘Stranger Things’
Sadie Sink has a ‘hot take’ about Eleven’s fate in ‘Stranger Things’
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Sadie Sink has shared her take on what happens to Eleven in the series finale of Stranger Things.

The actress, who played Max Mayfield in the popular Netflix sci-fi series, was asked while guesting on The Tonight Show if she believes that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) dies in the finale.

Eleven’s fate was purposely left ambiguous. She sacrifices herself as the Upside Down is blown up, but at the end of the episode, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) theorizes that she may still be alive.

“What do I think? I think she’s dead. I don’t know,” Sink said.

This caused the audience to groan in response. Sink then added, “Is that a hot take or something?”

Sink also said she isn’t sure about Mike’s theory that Eleven is still alive and exploring the world.

“I think Mike’s story is just one last story and then they say goodbye to childhood, but that’s just one final tale,” she said. “And that’s it. I think it’s just a coping thing.”

The actress said she believes that Eleven dying is a “stronger” ending than the idea of her somehow still being alive. Host Jimmy Fallon agreed with her.

“I feel like it put an end to it. But I guess it’s up to your interpretation,” Fallon said.

Sink responded, saying, “That’s my interpretation. I’m sorry.”

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Sam Raimi’s ‘Send Help’ debuts at #1 at the box office
Sam Raimi’s ‘Send Help’ debuts at #1 at the box office
Dylan O’Brien as Bradley Preston and Rachel McAdams as Linda Liddle in ‘Send Help.’ (Brook Rushton/20th Century Studios)

Sam Raimi’s Send Help didn’t need any help at the box office this weekend. The film, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, earned $20 million in its opening to debut at #1, according to Box Office Mojo.

Debuting at #2 was the sci-fi horror film Iron Lung, which brought in $17.8 million in its opening weekend. Melania, the documentary about first lady Melania Trump, brought in $7.04 million in its debut to nab the #3 spot. According to Variety, the Melania haul was well above pre-opening estimates of $3 million to $5 million.

One other new film debuted in the top five this weekend. The Jason Statham action thriller Shelter earned $5.5 million to land at #5.

The only non-debut landing in the top five was Disney’s animated Zootopia 2, which earned another $5.8 million to land at #4. It has now grossed over $408.9 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Send Help — $20 million
2. Iron Lung — $17.8 million
3. Melania – $7.04 million
4. ﻿Zootopia 2﻿— $5.8 million
5. Shelter – $5.505 million
6.﻿ Avatar: Fire and Ash﻿— $5.5 million
7. Mercy — $4.73 million
8.﻿ The Housemaid﻿— $3.5 million
9.﻿ Marty Supreme﻿— $2.91 million
10.﻿ 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — $1.6 million

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