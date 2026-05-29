Peacock reveals ‘Love Island USA’ season 8 cast

Peacock reveals ‘Love Island USA’ season 8 cast

The cast of ‘Love Island USA’ season 8. (Peacock)

I got a text! It reveals the Islanders who make up the cast of Love Island USA season 8.

Peacock has announced the names of the OG Islanders starting the season before bombshells come in to shake things up. The 12 contestants consist of six women and six men who come from the U.S. and England.

Joining the season 8 cast are Aniya Harvey from Tyrone, Georgia; Beatriz Hatz from San Diego, California; Bryce Dettloff from LA; Gabriel Vasconcelos from Miami, Florida; KC Chandler from Fresno, California; Kenzie Annis from Kennesaw, Georgia; Melanie Moreno from LA; Sean Reifel from Easton, Pennsylvania; Sincere Rhea from Cape May, New Jersey; Trinity Tatum from Newport News, Virginia; Vasana Montgomery from Beaverton, Oregon; and Zach Georgiou from Birmingham, England.

Notably, Zach is the brother of Love Island USA season 7 bombshell Charlie Georgiou.

Love Island USA follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before,” according to an official synopsis. “Temptations rise and drama ensues as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.”

Ariana Madix hosts the season, which will be narrated by Iain Stirling.

Love Island USA season 8 premieres on June 2. New episodes drop every day during premiere week, with new episodes streaming every day except Wednesdays thereafter.

Additionally, its companion series Aftersun returns on June 13 with new episodes every Saturday. Along with its new hosts Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa, the series will now feature never-before-seen footage and Islanders’ genuine reactions as they start to reenter the world.

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Jennifer Hudson returns to ‘American Idol’ as a mentor, guest judge
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Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Luke Bryan on ‘American Idol’ for Disney Night. (Eric Mccandless/Disney)

Jennifer Hudson returned to American Idol more than two decades after she competed on the show.

The talk show host and EGOT winner joined her American Idol family Monday night as a mentor and guest judge. Hudson took a seat at the judges table alongside hosts Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and fellow Idol alum Carrie Underwood for this week’s Disney night.

Hudson told ABC News that coming back to the show as a guest judge and mentor felt like a “dream come true.”

“I got to call myself a judge today,” she continued. “I don’t take anything lightly and I celebrate everything. It’s a celebration to be able to come back in my circle of life and be in the judging panel.”

“As soon as I walked in and I saw the ‘American Idol’ sign, I felt like a contestant all over again,” she said. “That feeling never leaves you. So my heart always goes out to the finalists.”

As a guest judge, Hudson brought a surplus of shoes to compliment singers.

After finalist Keyla Richardson’s performance of “Circle of Life,” Hudson threw a shoe on stage at the 29-year-old and told her that the song, which she also sang in 2004 when she competed on the show, serves as a “full circle of my life.”

While Hudson didn’t win American Idol in 2004 (she placed seventh), she went on to become an Emmy-nominated talk show host, Oscar winner and more. In 2022, Hudson achieved EGOT status when she won a Tony Award for her work as a producer on the Broadway show A Strange Loop.

Following Monday night’s show, the contestants that remain are Richardson, Jordan McCullough, Brooks Rosser, Chris Tungseth, Hannah Harper, Braden Rumfelt and Daniel Stallworth.

Next week, the top seven finalists will take the stage to perform Taylor Swift songs, and Nikki Glaser will be a guest judge.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.

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‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke marries singer Christian Lee Hutson
‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke marries singer Christian Lee Hutson
Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson perform onstage during the 37th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concerton February 26, 2024 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House US)

Maya Hawke and singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson are married.

The couple exchanged vows in a surprise Valentine’s Day ceremony on Feb. 14, surrounded by family and close friends, according to People.

Maya Hawke’s parents, actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, were both in attendance.

The occasion also saw a reunion of many of her Stranger Things castmates, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

For their special day, Maya Hawke wore a white wedding dress styled with an oversized, feathery winter coat, while Hutson opted for a traditional tuxedo.

Thurman arrived in a light blue gown with coordinating shoes, and Ethan Hawke wore an all-black look. Maya Hawke’s brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, was also in attendance.

ABC News has reached out to Maya Hawke’s representative, but did not hear back immediately.

Hutson previously confirmed Maya Hawke was his fiancée during an interview with SoCal Sound Sessions which was published in March of 2025.

In April, Maya Hawke was photographed in Manhattan wearing a diamond ring, and later that month, she and Hutson made their red carpet debut at the opening night of John Proctor Is the Villain in New York City, which she attended in support of Sink.

Maya Hawke first crossed paths with Hutson while making music several years ago. Hutson later opened for Phoebe Bridgers on tour from 2022 to 2023 and appeared on Maya Hawke’s 2024 album, Chaos Angel

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Taylor Frankie Paul stars in first promo for ‘The Bachelorette’ season 22
Taylor Frankie Paul stars in first promo for ‘The Bachelorette’ season 22
Taylor Frankie Paul stars as the lead of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 22. (Disney/Michael Kirchoff)

Taylor Frankie Paul is ready to embrace her authentic self in the first promo for The Bachelorette season 22.

The star of Hulu’s reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives takes on the role of The Bachelorette in the upcoming season, which premieres March 22 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

The minute-long teaser finds Paul strutting through a hallway that displays many phone screens with news headlines about her life and comments displayed under videos she has made.

Taylor Swift’s reputation track “Look What You Made Me Do” plays as Paul says in a voice-over, “People say I do it all for attention. Millions of likes, and I didn’t like myself.”

We then see clips of Paul navigating the aftermath of her relationship with her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen.

“I have trouble admitting that I deserve better. He cheated. I’m angry at myself because I knew he was lying,” Paul says. “Am I worthy of love? Is it even possible? As a single mom, I want to better myself.”

The trailer ends with Paul breaking a phone screen with her high heel, before stepping through the screen in an outfit of sweatpants, a cropped long sleeve shirt and red Crocs.

“Maybe all I need to do is be my own true self and have a little faith,” Paul says.

A brand-new poster for the upcoming season was also released. It finds Paul emerging from the cellophane of what resembles a Barbie box. She holds a red rose and is outfitted in the same red dress from the teaser. The box includes accessories, such as red Crocs, children’s blocks that spell out the word “MOM” and a book that says “The Book of More Men” on its cover.

The poster features the tagline, “if you don’t fit the mold, break it.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, ABC and Hulu. 

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