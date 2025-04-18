Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Government Cheese: The American Dream gets surreal in the San Fernando Valley in the new show.

Netflix
Ransom Canyon: Josh Duhamel stars in the new Western romance series set in Texas.

HBO, Max
The Rehearsal: Nathan Fielder returns for season 2 of the docuseries where he helps people prepare for life’s big moments.

Movie theaters:
Sinners: Michael B. Jordan stars in the supernatural horror film from Ryan Coogler.

The Wedding Banquet: The ’90s queer classic film is reimagined and stars Bowen Yang.

Pride & Prejudice: The 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen‘s classic novel returns to cinemas to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

See Matt Damon as Odysseus in 1st look at Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’
A first look at Matt Damon as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming star-studded film The Odyssey has been released.

The image of Damon as Odysseus, the hero and main character of the Greek classic the Odyssey, was posted on Monday by Universal Pictures and the movie’s Instagram account.

“Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026,” the caption of the post read.

The photo features Damon donning a beard, looking forward in character while wearing battle gear including a helmet and a wrist guard.

In addition to Damon, the star-studded cast is also set to feature Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron. Fans have speculated on social media on what roles each actor will take on but that information hasn’t been announced yet.

“Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” wrote Universal Pictures in a December post on X. “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time.”

The Nolan film follows Oppenheimer, which earned Nolan best picture and best director at the Academy Awards in March 2024.

Homer’s Odyssey, originally written around the 8th century B.C., is one of the most well-known literary works of all time. The story covers Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War.

H.E.R. says fans will ‘get a different Dr. Dre’ in her directorial debut, ‘The Makings of Curtis Mayfield’
Disney/Scott Kirkland, Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image, Disney/Randy Holmes

When H.E.R.‘s song “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah won the Oscar for best original song in 2021, she credited her win in part to the days she spent listening to artists like Curtis Mayfield. That quote and her knowledge of the singer’s discography have since “paid off,” earning her the title of director of the documentary The Makings of Curtis Mayfield, which is about the impact of his music on artists of this generation.

“As I was sitting down with people, the common thing that I recognized the most within the conversations was impact,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “His nickname is ‘a gentle genius,’ and I had no idea what that meant until I was listening to how many people were students of his. … No matter how versed you are in who he is, his presence was so felt and his genius was so felt. People give the credit to Marvin Gaye, and they give some credit to Stevie [Wonder] and there’s a lot of people who spoke politically to Sly [Stone], but [Mayfield] came before a lot of those people.”

The Makings of Curtis Mayfield, which premiered at SXSW, features interviews with famous musicians — but not just anyone made the cut. H.E.R. says her focus was on recruiting “people who had a connection” or “visceral reaction” to Curtis, noting her chat with Dr. Dre was “really special.”

“We were in his space [Dr. Dre’s home studio], and he knew so much about Curtis,” H.E.R. says. “He had these child-like reactions to the music in real time. When people experience Dr. Dre’s love for Curtis in this doc, they get a different Dr. Dre. I think that is so powerful. In that interview, you get to see how he influenced hip hop.”

‘Another Simple Favor’ gets action-packed trailer with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick
Lorenzo Sisti

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are facing off in Italy in the latest look at Another Simple Favor.

Kendrick, who plays Stephanie, and Lively, who plays Emily, are back in action in the sequel to the 2018 hit, which ended with Stephanie sending Emily to prison.

The trailer kicks off with Emily confronting Stephanie and inviting her to her wedding in Capri, Italy, much to Stephanie’s confusion.

Once in Italy, the trailer displays several tense exchanges between the two characters, as well as an explosion.

As Kendrick’s character spends the trailer looking to piece together her invitation, Lively’s character provides no clues, offering a cheers “to old friends, new beginnings.”

“Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

2018’s A Simple Favor revolved around Emily and Stephanie’s friendship gone awry after Emily seemingly disappears and Stephanie discovers her dark past.

Paul Feig, the director of the original, also directs the sequel, which hits Prime Video on May 1.

Along with Kendrick and Lively, the film stars Bashir SalahuddinMichele MorroneAlex NewellAndrew RannellsAparna NancherlaKelly McCormackHenry Golding and more.

