Marcello Hernandez wears Harry Styles’ clothes in new ‘SNL’ promo

Harry will host and be the musical guest on the March 14 installment of the show. In the promo, Marcello dons Harry’s outfit from the BRIT Awards and apes his dance moves as he makes his way to the stage of Studio 8H, while Harry’s song “American Girls” plays. He steps to the mic, only to be interrupted by the real Harry, standing in the back of the studio with Kenan Thompson.
“What are you doing, Marcello?”
“Nothing, Harry Styles,” says Marcello, knocking the mic to the floor.
“Are those my clothes?” Harry asks.
“Yeah, sorry. I thought you weren’t coming,” Marcello replies. “I thought I would just go on as your understudy.”
“Understudy? I’m 15 minutes late because Kenan and I went out for pain au chocolat,” Harry responds, as he and Kenan hold up the French pastries. “It’s a tradition when I host.” To be clear, Harry has only hosted the show once before.
“Tsk tsk, Marcello. You forgot the pain au chocolat,” Kenan scolds.
“I’m sorry, I just wanted to help,” Marcello says. “If you want to help, hold my pain au chocolat,” says Harry.
Marcello quickly exits the stage, while Harry gets behind the mic and says, “See you on Saturday.”
Katherine Short, the daughter of actor Martin Short, has died, ABC News has confirmed. She was 42.
A representative for Martin Short confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.”
The statement continued, “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”
The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that a call came into Katherine Short’s address at 6:43 p.m. PT Monday for a possible suicide. When LAPD and medics arrived, they found a deceased female and an investigation was opened.
The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they responded to reports of a shooting at Katherine Short’s home. When they arrived, they found a woman deceased.
Katherine Short was one of three children the actor shared with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.
Dolman died on Aug. 21, 2010, from ovarian cancer. She and Martin Short were married for 30 years.
They also have two sons, Oliver Patrick Short, 39, and Henry Hayter Short, 36.
Martin Short has previously spoken about how his children were close, telling CNN in a 2013 interview that he was inspired by his own childhood to make sure his children were always close.
“When you have kids you have to just set down this bottom line of what can’t happen,” Martin Short said. “I’ve done it in my house and my parents did it in their house which was: Everyone has to like each other and get along. And if you don’t, you’ll get the wrath of the parents.”
According to People, Katherine Short earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006.
She then earned her master’s in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.
Following an internship at the pro bono law firm Public Counsel, training at the West L.A. Veterans Administration and a role at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, she worked in private practice as a licensed clinical social worker and also worked part time at the clinic Amae Health.
Katherine Short was also a mental health advocate and was involved with the charity Bring Change 2 Mind.
Over the years, Martin Short brought his daughter with him to several events. She appeared with him and Dolman at the afterparty for The Producers in 2003 and also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her dad in February 2011.
If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.
The NAACP announced Thursday that Viola Davis will be the recipient of the prestigious Chairman’s Award.
She’ll receive the honor at the upcoming 57th NAACP Image Awards, which air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 28.
“The Chairman’s Award honors individuals who excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change,” according to the announcement.
“Viola Davis is a generational talent who has commanded audiences with her powerful and transcending performances,” Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors, said. “Through a career defined by excellence and courage, she has used her platform to work towards opportunity and equity, crafting an undeniable legacy for generations to come. We look forward to celebrating her and the trailblazing path she has created for herself, and others to follow.”
Past award recipients include Kamala Harris, Amanda Gorman, Samuel L. Jackson, the late civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis, Ruby Dee, Danny Glover, Rev. James Lawson, Tyler Perry and then-Sen. Barack Obama.
Davis, who holds EGOT status, is also nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her role in the action-thriller G20.
The public can vote to determine winners in select categories. Voting ends Friday.
