‘Love Island USA’ asks its fans to ‘keep it kind’ ahead of upcoming season 8

‘Love Island USA’ asks its fans to ‘keep it kind’ ahead of upcoming season 8

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales during the ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 finale. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

As fans of Love Island USA anxiously wait for the season 8 cast to be revealed, the Peacock series has asked its viewers to be kind on social media.

The statement, which Love Island USA released to its Instagram on Wednesday, comes ahead of the season 8 premiere on June 2.

“The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community. We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected,” the statement reads. “This is a space for fun, not negativity — so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!”

Love Island USA season 8 will once again take place in Fiji, with Ariana Madix returning as host.

The series follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. “Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before,” according to season 7’s official synopsis. “Temptations rise and drama ensues as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.”

Its companion series, Love Island USA Aftersun, recently gained two new hosts. As previously reported, Summer House star Ciara Miller will host the reality dating competition series’ aftershow alongside Tefi Pessoa. They take over from The Traitors star Maura Higgins. Coincidently, Higgins and Miller are confirmed to be competing against each other on the upcoming season 35 of Dancing with the Stars.

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Kat Graham’s Diana Ross portrayal cut from ‘Michael’ biopic
Kat Graham’s Diana Ross portrayal cut from ‘Michael’ biopic
Kat Graham attends Lifetime’s Summer Soiree at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on July 16, 2025, in Santa Monica, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The new Michael Jackson biopic Micheal opens in theaters Friday, and while Diana Ross was good friend of the singer, she won’t be represented in the film.

Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham was cast to play Ross in the movie, but she revealed on social media that her part of the film has been cut.

“Ahead of the April 24 release of the Michael Jackson film, I want to share that certain legal considerations affected a few scenes, including the ones I filmed with an incredible cast,” she wrote on X. “Unfortunately, those moments are no longer part of the final cut, though the team worked hard to preserve as much of the story as possible.”

Graham didn’t go into detail about the scenes. Variety reported in early April that the film went through $15 million worth of reshoots and cut out scenes pertaining to Jackson’s child molestation accusations because a settlement with one of the singer’s accusers, Jordan Chandler, prevented his portrayal in the film.

Michael stars Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, with Colman Domingo playing the star’s father, Joe Jackson.

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Hulu announces new ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ show, ‘Project Runway’ and more
Hulu announces new ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ show, ‘Project Runway’ and more
Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Saloma Andrea, McCall Dapron, Ashleigh Pease, Madison Bontempo and Chandler Higginson Brooks attend Hulu’s Get Real House event, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Maya Dehlin/Disney)

A Secret Lives of Mormon Wives show based in California, a new reality show from Khloe Kardashian and a new season of Project Runway were among the new projects announced Wednesday at Hulu’s second Get Real House event

The event, hosted by talk show host and actor Scott Evans, delivered a series of announcements about Hulu’s upcoming unscripted slate.

Here are some of the upcoming new shows coming to Hulu:

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County
The show that originated in Utah will air a new installment this year featuring a group of young moms in Orange County, California.

The moms “collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo,” according to a show description.

The series, which does not yet have a release date, stars Aspyn Ovard, Bobbi Althoff, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease and Madison Bontempo.

Project Runway
Model Heidi Klum will return for a new season of Project Runway in July.

Twenty-two designers will compete for a chance to take their fashion careers to the next level, according to a press release from Disney Entertainment Television Publicity.

The upcoming new season will feature a crossover with some of the Dancing with the Stars cast members, who will hit the Runway catwalk. 

Project Runway will premiere on Hulu, Disney+ and Freeform on July 9.

The Girls from executive producer Khloé Kardashian
Many may know Khloé Kardashian on The Kardashians, but the reality star and entrepreneur is stepping behind the camera for the new reality series The Girls.

As an executive producer, Kardashian is bringing a new show to Hulu about her “inner circle of real-life besties” as they raise children and run businesses and survive “brutally honest group chats.”

The Mob hosted by Parker Posey
A new reality competition series The Mob will also be coming to Hulu, with Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey as host.

The series will send a group of celebs to an Italian villa where they will “shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes,” a press release says.

“Every episode, they will tackle mob movie-inspired jobs to survive,” the press release adds. “But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays, and who ultimately gets whacked.”

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and Disney+.

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Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ official trailer
Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’ official trailer
Roboto (Kristen Wiig), Man At Arms (Idris Elba), Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes) and Cringer in ‘Masters of the Universe.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

The official trailer for Masters of the Universe has arrived.

Amazon MGM Studios released the full-length trailer for the upcoming live-action film based on Mattel’s franchise of the same name on Tuesday.

Travis Knight directs the movie, which stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela.

The trailer finds Galitzine’s He-Man reminiscing on his years away from his home world and living on Earth, where he was known by the name Adam Glenn.

“I know most of you don’t remember me, but I know all of you. Even though I was stuck light-years away on Earth, I never stopped trying to get back home,” He-Man says.

We also see Mendes’ Teela accompanying He-Man on his journey back home.

“Everything changed since you left,” she tells him as they fly above the war-torn landscape.

The trailer also shows off the villainous character of Skeletor, played by Jared Leto.

“The universe shall quake in my shadow,” Skeletor says. “You may have the power, but you’re too scared to use it.”

He-Man simply responds, “Trust me, I know how to use it.”

The Masters of the Universe cast is rounded out by Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Idris Elba, Sam C. Wilson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5.

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