Zac Efron to star in ‘Angel Heart’ series for HBO, A24

Zac Efron to star in ‘Angel Heart’ series for HBO, A24

A photo of Zac Efron. (Brian Bowen Smith)

Zac Efron has found his next role.

The actor is set to executive produce and star in an Angel Heart series for HBO and A24, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Angel Heart will be a one-hour drama written and executive produced by Black Rabbit creator Zach Baylin. The show will be based on the 1978 horror novel Falling Angel, which was previously adapted into the Mickey Rourke and Robert De Niro film Angel Heart in 1987, as well as its sequel, Angel’s Inferno. Shōgun‘s Jonathan Van Tulleken is set to direct and executive produce.

According to its logline, this new series follows a “down-and-out NYC paparazzi, who makes his living finding and photographing people who don’t want to be found.”

He is eventually “hired by a mysterious man to find a missing woman. But the deeper he digs to find her, the more it looks like a group of powerful elites, and maybe something supernatural, are covering up the disappearance,” the logline continues.

Efron previously worked with A24 on the 2023 sports drama film The Iron Claw. He is set to appear in the upcoming thriller Famous from director Jody Hill. He’ll also star alongside Will Ferrell in the new movie Judgment Day from director Nicholas Stoller.

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Will Smith to star in ‘Supermax’ for Amazon MGM Studios
Will Smith to star in ‘Supermax’ for Amazon MGM Studios
Will Smith attends the ‘Emancipation’ Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Will Smith has found his next role.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller film Supermax for Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Pineapple Express and Halloween director David Gordon Green will helm the film, which is set to stream worldwide on Prime Video. Amazon MGM Studios acquired the rights to the movie from Miramax.

Smith will star as Rex in the film, which is described to be “a propulsive and twist-laden action thriller.” It follows two FBI agents who investigate a murder that has taken place inside the world’s most secure prison.

Casting on the movie is currently ongoing and production is set to start in mid-August.

David Weil and David J. Rosen, who are known for their work on the TV shows Hunters and Invasion, wrote the film. Smith will produce the movie for his company Westbrook.

Supermax will mark Smith’s first onscreen appearance since the 2024 film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. That movie was his first major film part after the 2022 incident in which he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards. It was the same night he won his best actor Oscar for portraying Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard.

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Glen Powell, Judd Apatow comedy gets title ‘The Comeback King,’ ﻿starts production
Glen Powell, Judd Apatow comedy gets title ‘The Comeback King,’ ﻿starts production
The poster for ‘The Comeback King.’ (Universal Pictures)

The previously untitled original comedy from Judd Apatow and Glen Powell now has a title.

The Universal Pictures film will be called The Comeback King. It follows a country western star in free fall. This title announcement comes as production on the movie has started.

Apatow is set to direct and produce the film, which Powell will star in and also produce. The pair wrote the movie’s script together.

Cristin Milioti, Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias and Li Jin Hao will also star.

Apatow’s relationship with Universal Pictures traces back to his 2005 directorial debut The 40-Year-Old Virgin. He’s also directed Knocked Up, Funny People, This Is 40, Trainwreck and The King of Staten Island for the film studio.

Powell shared a post, which he collaborated on with Apatow, announcing the film’s title on Monday.

“THE COMEBACK KING,” he captioned his post. “Turn it up. Feb 2027.”

The Comeback King arrives in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

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Kennedy Ryan on adapting her books to screen and the ‘Heated Rivalry’ effect
Kennedy Ryan on adapting her books to screen and the ‘Heated Rivalry’ effect
Kennedy Ryan headshot. (Courtesy of Kennedy Ryan)

Kennedy Ryan is bringing her beloved books to the screen.

The romance author is currently hard at work adapting the first book in her Skyland series, Before I Let Go, into a TV series for Peacock with the help of filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee.

Ryan tells ABC Audio one of the “biggest encouragements” in her book-to-screen journey has been seeing the success of Heated Rivalry, a series based on the hockey romance books by Rachel Reid.

“I think that it has done so much for our genre,” Ryan says. “I think, being very frank, I think right now in Hollywood, a lot of us feel like we’re in a climate where certain stories aren’t being told or aren’t allowed through the door. And I think Heated Rivalry was like, there are underrepresented voices, queer voices that will make room. Like if you do it right and if you put it out there, people will respond.”

Ryan hopes to continue that trend through her first-look deal with Universal, where she’ll get to bring other untold stories to the forefront. She says the deal was born out of “an organic desire to see other people’s books get the opportunity that I was getting.”

It’s an opportunity she doesn’t take for granted as she writes the Before I Let Go pilot with Lee with the hope “that people walk away from this show feeling what they felt when they read the book.”

Fans are already buzzing online with their suggestions on who should be cast, and Ryan is taking note.  

“I don’t comment on them, but I’m like, furiously noting, ‘Oh, we hadn’t thought about that person! Oh my gosh, I’m adding that person to my list!’” she says. 

In the meantime, her new book, Score, will be out May 19. 

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