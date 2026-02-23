Harry Styles to host and perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Saturday Night Live is letting Harry Styles in.
The “Aperture” singer will be the host and musical guest on the show March 14. His new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., arrives March 6.
This will mark the second time that Harry has pulled double duty on SNL: He previously did it in 2019, singing “Watermelon Sugar” and “Lights Up.” Prior to that, he’d been a musical guest three times with One Direction and once solo.
SNL will return Feb. 28 with Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie as host and Mumford & Sons as the musical guest. On March 7, Ryan Gosling will host, with Gorillaz as the musical guest.
Brigitte Bardot, the French movie icon and sex symbol and animal rights activist, has died. She was 91.
The news was announced on the website of her Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals, with a banner reading, “Thank you Brigitte. A lifetime and a foundation dedicated to serving animals.”
“The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its Founder and President, Mrs. Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to give up her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her Foundation,” read a statement.
A spokesperson for the Foundation told the Associated Press that Bardot died Sunday at her home in France. No cause of death was announced.
Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, wrote on X, “Her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals … Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. French existence, universal brilliance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century.”
Bardot initially studied ballet, but then became a model, which led to her being cast in a number of films. Her breakthrough was 1956’s And God Created Woman, written and directed by her then-husband, Roger Vadim. Her portrayal of a hedonistic young woman made her a worldwide star, sex symbol and style icon, while the film was credited with paving the way for French filmmakers and movies to find a global audience.
Bardot became so revered in France that from 1969 to 1972, she became the model for “Marianne,” the female figure who has personified the country since the French Revolution.
Bardot went on to work with directors like Jean-Luc Godard and Louis Malle, earning acclaim and the French Legion of Honor. She retired from acting in 1973 and devoted her life to protecting animals, establishing her Foundation in 1986.
Later in life, Bardot became controversial for her right-wing politics and was convicted and fined multiple times by French courts for “inciting racial hatred.”
Stranger Things season 5 has turned Netflix’s records upside down.
During the first five days of streaming, the fifth and final season of the popular sci-fi series accumulated 59.6 million views.
That makes it the best-ever premiere week viewing numbers for an English-language series on the streaming platform and the third-best overall. The only thing ahead of Stranger Things season 5 are seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game.
Co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer shared their reaction to the large audience that tuned in to watch season 5 during its debut week.
“The sheer number of fans who have already watched volume 1 is staggering — the response has been more than we ever could have dreamed,” The Duffers said. “The show is now a decade old, and seeing the fanbase not only endure but continue to grow has been incredibly rewarding for us, the actors, and the thousands of artists who helped bring this story to life. We truly cannot thank everyone enough, and we are beyond excited to share volume 2 — there’s so much more to come!”
Additionally, all five seasons of Stranger Things made the top 10 of the English TV list, with season 1 at #3, season 4 at #5, season 2 at #6 and season 3 at #8. This means the first four seasons of the show have now garnered an accumulated 1.2 billion views since their respective premieres.
Netflix released the first batch of season 5 episodes on Nov. 26. Those four episodes make up what is billed as volume 1. The second volume, consisting of three episodes, will debut on the platform on Dec. 25. The series finale of Stranger Things premieres on Dec. 31 and will also arrive in select theaters.
While maybe not the greatest of all time, GOAT‘s box office haul was enough to propel it to #1.
The animated sports comedy, produced by and featuring the voice of NBA star Stephen Curry, earned $17 million in its second week in theaters, according to Box Office Mojo. That was good enough to dethrone Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights, which fell two #2 with $14.2 million after debuting at #1 over Valentine’s Day weekend.
The highest-grossing new movie of the weekend was I Can Only Imagine 2, which landed at #3 with $8 million. The film and its predecessor, 2018’s I Can Only Imagine, are inspired by the Christian band MercyMe.
Two more holdovers rounded out the top five: Crime 101 took #4 with about $5.8 million, while Send Help slotted in at #5 with $4.5 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. GOAT — $17 million 2. Wuthering Heights –$14.2 million 3. I Can Only Imagine 2 — $8 million 4. Crime 101 — $5.773 million 5. Send Help — $4.5 million 6. How to Make a Killing — $3.561 million 7. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert — $3.25 million 8. Solo Mio — $2.557 million 9. Zootopia 2 — $2.3 million 10. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $1.8 million