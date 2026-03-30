‘#SKYKING’ trailer shows true story of man who stole commercial jetliner

‘#SKYKING’ trailer shows true story of man who stole commercial jetliner

The key art for ‘#SKYKING.’ (ABC News)

The trailer for the documentary thriller film #SKYKING has arrived.

This new documentary from ABC News Studios tells the story of Richard “Beebo” Russell, a 28-year-old Horizon Air ground service agent who stole a $33 million plane and embarked on a 70-minute long flight.

Emmy winner Patricia E. Gillespie directed the film, which, along with telling the story of Russell, also offers a look into the U.S. mental health crisis.

This documentary also marks the first time many members of Russell’s family have spoken publicly about his story. It includes never-before-heard air traffic control audio, as well as an interview with the now-retired ATC supervisor who managed the situation on the 2018 day that the incident occurred.

The trailer finds interviewees wondering how Russell was able to get the vehicle into the air all by himself despite never having flown an airplane before.

“I play video games, so, you know, I know what I’m doing a little bit,” Russell said in air-traffic control audio used in the trailer.

#SKYKING premieres on Hulu April 14.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

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Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for the upcoming live-action film based on Mattel’s franchise of the same name on Thursday.

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The actor previously shared the first look at his He-Man transformation in June 2025, when he confirmed that production on the film had ended.

“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man,” Galitzine wrote at the time. “It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”

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DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli will also appear, with more talent to be announced.

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