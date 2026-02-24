In brief: Tom Hanks to play Abraham Lincoln and more

America’s dad is going to play one of America’s presidents. Deadline reports Tom Hanks is set to portray Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States. Hanks will play Lincoln in a live-action/stop-motion animation hybrid film adaptation of George Saunders’ bestselling book Lincoln in the Bardo. Hanks will also produce the movie, which will focus on Lincoln’s relationship with his 11-year-old deceased son …

HBO Documentary Films has acquired the documentary The Slightest Touch, which features Colin Farrell. Rachel Fleit directed the documentary, which will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. The film follows Emma Fogarty, a woman who lives with epidermolysis bullosa – “a rare and extremely painful genetic condition that leaves her skin so fragile it blisters and tears at the slightest touch,” according to its official synopsis. As Fogarty turns 40, an age doctors told her she wouldn’t reach, she takes up an offer from friend Farrell to complete the Dublin Marathon together …

The truth is out there. Again. Hulu has greenlit a pilot for a reboot of The X-Files to be written and directed by Sinners helmer Ryan Coogler. Danielle Deadwyler will star in the project. This new series comes from Onyx Collective, 20th Television and Proximity Media …

Colman Domingo to receive President’s Award at 57th NAACP Image Awards
Colman Domingo attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo will be honored at the 57th NAACP Image Awards. He is set to receive the President’s Award for special achievement and distinguished public service.

“We are honored to recognize Colman Domingo with the President’s Award for the breadth and depth of his leadership, artistry, and cultural impact. Across film, television, and theater, Colman has consistently chosen work that challenges narratives, expands representation, and centers humanity with dignity and grace,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

“He is not only exemplary at his craft, but intentional in how he uses his platform to uplift stories that might otherwise go unheard,” he continued. “As an artist he leads with integrity, fearlessness, and a deep commitment to community, making him a model for what it means to build a legacy that extends far beyond the stage or screen.”

Louis Carr, president of BET, added that Colman “represents the power of creativity to bring people together and move culture forward” and has lived a life that aligns with BET’s commitment to community, connection and culture.

“The way he honors the stories and legacy that came before us while inspiring future generations is what makes his influence so meaningful,” Carr said. “We’re proud to celebrate his extraordinary contributions and to recognize the lasting impact of his vision and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Colman is also up for a few awards at the NAACP Image Awards, airing Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS. He is nominated for outstanding supporting actor and outstanding directing in a comedy series for The Four Seasons and was part of the cast of Wicked: For Good, which received multiple nominations.

Doctor sentenced to 30 months in prison in connection with Matthew Perry’s fatal ketamine overdose
Matthew Perry poses at a photocall for ‘The End of Longing’ on February 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

A doctor who admitted to distributing ketamine to Matthew Perry weeks before he died was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on Wednesday — the first to be sentenced among the five people convicted in connection with the Friends actor’s 2023 overdose death.

Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty in July to four counts of distribution of ketamine. He is one of two doctors convicted of providing Perry with ketamine before the actor died in October 2023 at the age of 54. The actor was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Plasencia, 44, who operated an urgent care clinic in Calabasas, had been set to go on trial in August in the case prior to reaching a plea agreement. He faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for each count, prosecutors said.

The former doctor sobbed as he addressed the court before his sentencing.

“I should have protected him,” Plasencia said, saying he failed Perry and the star’s family.

“I have to accept responsibility,” he said.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett sentenced him to 30 months in federal prison for each count, to run concurrently, as well as two years of supervised release. She also fined him $5,600.

The judge highlighted that Plasencia did not give the fatal dose of ketamine, but agreed his actions led to Perry going down a road toward his ultimate demise.

Plasencia was immediately remanded to federal custody.

For more on the sentencing, check out ABCNews.com.

Jonas Brothers on ‘funny’ new Christmas movie: ‘There’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves’
The Jonas Brothers attend the world premiere of ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie’ at the New York City Center, November 10, 2025 (Disney/Jose Alvarado Jr.)

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday. If the idea of a holiday film where people keep breaking into song sounds cheesy, save your snark: The Jonas Brothers have heard your jokes and they’re already in the film.

The film has Nick JonasJoe Jonas and Kevin Jonas constantly fighting. Nick is uptight, Joe is shallow and Kevin is boring, as they’re each playing caricatures of themselves. Nick tells ABC Audio they can poke fun at themselves because they’ve already worked through their issues in real life.

“We’ve been through a lot at this point. We kind of feel like we don’t have much to prove. We’re here, we’re still kicking and love what we’re doing,” Nick explains. He added it’s “really meaningful” for them to make a film where they “just get to have fun.”

“Draft one was quite funny to read, because the writers were looking at us while we were reading it, like, ‘Either they’re gonna think this is funny or very offensive,'” Joe notes. “We’re really happy with it … there’s no joke we haven’t heard about ourselves. We’ve been [parodied] on South Park.”

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie co-stars Chloe Bennet as a woman from Joe’s past who comes back into his life. She also sings in the film, and though she had a music career as a teen, she admits it was “terribly intimidating” to sing in front of the brothers. She even kicked Joe out of the studio, telling him, “You cannot watch me. … This is too embarrassing!”

Unbeknownst to the Jonas Brothers, Bennet had a connection to them before she was cast in the film.

“I did sneak into one of their concerts when I was 13,” she tells ABC Audio. “I snuck backstage and met them. I pretended like I was a journalist. Security escorted me out.”

“I don’t know if I’ve told them that,” she laughed. “They’ll know now.”

 Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

