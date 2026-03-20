‘When Calls the Heart’ prequel ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ is an ‘a little bit of an escape,’ says star

‘When Calls the Heart’ prequel ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ is an ‘a little bit of an escape,’ says star

Lachlan Quarmby, Roan Curtis, Maria March, Jill Hennessy, Bethany Joy Lenz, Mila Morgan and Benjamin Ayres attend ‘When Calls the Heart’ and ‘Hope Valley: 1874 Celebration’ in West Hollywood, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hallmark)

Hope Valley: 1874, the prequel series to When Calls the Heart, premieres Saturday on Hallmark+, and star Jill Hennessy thinks it provides “a little bit of an escape.”

Hope Valley: 1874 follows Rebecca Clarke and her daughter, who settle in a Western Canadian frontier town where Hennessy’s character, Hattie Quinn, runs the trading post. “She’s sort of the go-between and the hub of all these people,” Hennessy tells ABC Audio of Hattie, who’s a widow and single mother.

“She’s sorta used to living on her own, but deeply afraid of her daughter moving off, trying not to confront how scared she is: ‘Oh my gosh, but what will I do when she leaves me?'”

Hennessy says Hope Valley will please When Calls the Heart fans aka Hearties, while offering some key differences.

“In this show, I think they’re gonna get all of the warmth and the romance aspect, in a structure, though, that goes a little broader, can be a little darker, a little more gritty,” she explains.

She adds that the series has “a lot of focus on women’s relationships, and women and men in a friendship/survival kind of way, where there’s no competition, there’s no bitterness, and people are just trying to make it through the day.”

Hennessy, a veteran of shows like Law & Order, Crossing Jordan and Yellowstone, says there’s a “sweetness” to Hope Valley, which she says is “so nice to go to … with everything that’s happening in the world.”

“Even as an actor … it’s kind of nice to get there, and put on the petticoat and the corset, and work with nice people,” she adds. “This is just one of the nicest casts. It is very appealing. It’s a nice — how can I say? — a little bit of an escape.” 

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Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman outline parenting plan as divorce becomes final
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman outline parenting plan as divorce becomes final
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2025 ACM Awards. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The divorce of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman is now final, after court documents were filed on Tuesday. 

In documents obtained by ABC Audio, the two stars agreed to waive child and spousal support and to cover their own legal fees. They outlined a parenting plan for their daughters, 17-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and 15-year-old Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban

Keith and Nicole are to “behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced,” according to the documents. 

“They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent,” the agreement continues. “They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

The girls’ primary residence will be with Nicole, who will have custody 306 days of the year, while Keith will have them the other 59, which is every other weekend. 

The resolution comes just three months after Nicole filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

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Oscars 2026: ‘Golden’ and all the musical performances
Oscars 2026: ‘Golden’ and all the musical performances
Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna perform ‘Golden’ during the 98th Annual Academy Awards held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Unlike past years, when multiple nominees for best original song were performed during the Oscars ceremony, Sunday night’s Academy Awards only featured two nominees: “I Lied to You” from Sinners and “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, which took home the trophy. 

Dressed in coordinating white outfits, the voices of HUNTR/X — EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna — sang “Golden” as a troupe of dancers waved golden flags behind them. The Oscar audience got in on the fun by waving lightbulb-shaped glow sticks in time to the music.

Of note, the Oscar for best original song was presented by past winner Lionel Richie; “Golden” is the first K-pop song to be nominated for, and to win, an Oscar. An emotional EJAE, who co-wrote “Golden,” accepted the trophy and pronounced herself “so proud” that “everyone is singing our song,” which she said was about resilience. When one of the song’s other co-writers attempted to thank someone, the group was played off the stage.

The “I Lied to You” performance recreated a specific scene in the film, in which the character Sammie sings in Club Juke and the music is so powerful that the entire history of Black music unspools around him. In addition to those who appeared in the film — Miles Caton, Alice Smith and Buddy Guy — the number incorporated many guest musicians and artists, including Raphael Saadiq, who co-wrote the song, plus Shaboozey, Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Bobby Rush and ballerina Misty Copeland.

One unexpected performance at the show was Josh Groban’s appearance during host Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue. As O’Brien imagined winning an Oscar and being crowned king, Groban was on hand to sing a comically dramatic song celebrating O’Brien’s genius.

And a bonus performance came from Barbra Streisand, who sang a bit of “The Way We Were” after eulogizing her co-star Robert Redford, who died in September 2025.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Bridgerton: Benedict and Sophie’s love story comes to an end with part 2 of season 4. 

Hulu
Paradise: Sterling K. Brown stars in the second season of the hit series.  

CBS, Paramount+
Survivor: Find out who will outwit, outplay and outlast in the 50th season of the popular reality competition show.

ABC
Scrubs: You can watch the revival of the popular comedy series starring Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

Prime Video
The Gray House: The drama miniseries starring Mary-Louise Parker makes its debut on the streaming service.

Movie theaters
Scream 7: Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are back in the newest film in the Scream franchise.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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