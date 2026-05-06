Oscar Isaac, Martin Scorsese team up for new Netflix series set in Las Vegas

Oscar Isaac, Martin Scorsese team up for new Netflix series set in Las Vegas

Oscar Isaac attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Oscar Isaac is teaming up with Martin Scorsese for a new Netflix series.

Isaac is set to executive produce and star in a brand-new, eight-episode series for the streamer that is set in the high stakes world of Las Vegas and its casinos.

This currently untitled show comes from showrunners, executive producers and writers Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who are known for their work on the show Billions.

The pair have written about the gambling world before. They made their screenwriting debut with the cult thriller film Rounders, which is about poker, and they wrote the heist film Ocean’s Thirteen, which is also set in Las Vegas.

Scorsese will executive produce the series. The legendary director is no stranger to this world either, famously having helmed the movie Casino and having served as an executive producer on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, which is set in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The currently untitled series will be an hourlong drama series in present-day Las Vegas. Isaac will play Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, “president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground,” according to Netflix.

This role is part of a new creative partnership between Isaac and Netflix. The streaming service will have first-look rights on film and series projects with his production company, Mad Gene.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ debuts teaser trailer
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Tom Everett Scott, Lexi Minetree and June Diane Raphael in ‘Elle.’ (Jessica Brooks/Prime Video)

Omigod, you guys!

Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for its upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. The show follows the character Elle Woods, who was originated by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 film, as she takes on high school.

Lexi Minetree stars as young Elle Woods in the upcoming series. The prequel follows Elle as “we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love,” according to Prime Video.

“We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices,” according to the show’s official description. “Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other.”

The trailer is filled with glimpses of Elle’s life growing up in Bel-Air in the year 1995. She enjoys her glamorous existence before her parents tell her they are moving to Seattle, Washington.

“Bruiser, wish me luck,” Elle says to her beloved dog before heading out to her first day at a brand-new high school.

Laura Kittrell created the series, which she co-showruns and executive produces with Caroline Dries. Witherspoon executive produces, while Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore helmed the first two episodes and also executive produces. Additionally, Prime Video has already ordered a season 2 ahead of season 1’s debut.

The series also stars June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother, Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father, Wyatt. Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker make up the rest of the main cast.

Elle will debut to Prime Video on July 1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.